East Lansing, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Try Bone Heads BBQ’s popular pickle chips at its Saline location

SALINE, MI -- Grab a bite to eat before or after a movie at Bone Heads BBQ in Saline, located right next to the city’s Emagine movie theater. Bone Heads BBQ opened its second location in Saline in August 2020. This addition came nearly a decade after the barbecue restaurant got its start in 2009 at 10256 Willis Road in Willis, which is an unincorporated community southeast of Ypsilanti.
SALINE, MI
East Coast Traveler

5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints

Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog JointsPhoto byPhoto: Unsplash. Michigan is a state that is famous for hot dogs. The classic Coney Island dog is one of the most popular food spots for hot dogs in Michigan, and there are several unique preparations for these delicious treats. There are a few stand-out locations in Michigan; below are a few of our picks for "The Best MI Hot Dog Joints."
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Here are the school, business closings in mid-Michigan for Friday, Dec. 23

Many schools and libraries across mid-Michigan are closed due to a winter storm that’s sweeping across the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for mid-Michigan until 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, with the National Weather Service noting possibly 2-3 inches of snow has already fallen in the norther part of Genesee County and winds whipping snow around in the area.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

I-75 reopens in Mid-Michigan after several crashes

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Traffic was at a standstill on I-75 in Mid-Michigan after crashes a series of crashes led to closures on Friday. The Michigan Department of Transportation says all southbound lanes of I-75 closed at M-84 between Saginaw and Bay City due to a crash just before 1 p.m. All lanes reopened around 4:40 p.m.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

A challenging childhood inspired this Eastern Michigan grad to pursue youth therapy career

YPSILANTI, MI - Quiana Davis-Lewis has made a career out of helping children. The associate principal at East Lansing Public Schools is also a youth therapist by training, with stints in school districts in Battle Creek and Lansing. During Dec. 17 ceremonies, Davis-Lewis graduated with a master’s degree in educational leadership from Eastern Michigan University to bolster her skills in working with children.
LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Eye Candy of the Week: corner of Sycamore and Ionia streets

Built in 1878, this stately, 3,000-square-foot home sits on the corner of Sycamore and Ionia streets, near the edge of the original city limits of Lansing. The home is sturdy, well-kept and brimming with local history. Consistent with Queen Anne style popular at the time, the building features dormers, steep...
LANSING, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Grand Rapids Was The Most Searched For Large City On Zillow In 2022

Are more people looking to move to Grand Rapids? Or are Grand Rapidians just looking for decent housing? It's hard to say. Zillow Released Their Most Popular Searches For 2022. The real estate web site Zillow released its most searched for terms for 2022 and Grand Rapids was the most searched for large city on the site. The site allows consumers to look for and compare real estate prices around the country.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
abc17news.com

Weather Updates | Utility accident adds to storm death toll

A utility worker has died while trying to restore power in southeastern Ohio. Officials attribute at least 17 deaths to exposure, icy car crashes and other effects of the storm. Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative said an apprentice line worker died near Pedro, Ohio. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said one person died in a traffic accident attributed to the weather in western Kentucky and a homeless person died in Louisville. In Lansing, Michigan, police said an 82-year-old woman was found curled up in the snow outside of her assisted living community. In Wisconsin, WMTV reported that a 57-year-old woman died Friday after falling through ice on the Rock River near Janesville.
LANSING, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan State football Khary Crump takes plea deal in Michigan Stadium tunnel fight

The Michigan State football player facing the most serious charges from the incident inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel has accepted a plea deal. Khary Crump agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor counts of assault/battery and disorderly conduct person-jostling. He originally was charged with felonious assault with a deadly weapon by Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit on Nov. 23.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

