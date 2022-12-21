Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in MichiganTravel MavenPotterville, MI
Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan WolverineTracy StengelEast Lansing, MI
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Try Bone Heads BBQ’s popular pickle chips at its Saline location
SALINE, MI -- Grab a bite to eat before or after a movie at Bone Heads BBQ in Saline, located right next to the city’s Emagine movie theater. Bone Heads BBQ opened its second location in Saline in August 2020. This addition came nearly a decade after the barbecue restaurant got its start in 2009 at 10256 Willis Road in Willis, which is an unincorporated community southeast of Ypsilanti.
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints
Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog JointsPhoto byPhoto: Unsplash. Michigan is a state that is famous for hot dogs. The classic Coney Island dog is one of the most popular food spots for hot dogs in Michigan, and there are several unique preparations for these delicious treats. There are a few stand-out locations in Michigan; below are a few of our picks for "The Best MI Hot Dog Joints."
These will be the 6 worst Michigan roads to drive on Friday and Saturday
UPDATE: Dangerous sub-zero wind chills to continue, how to spot signs of frostbite. We’ve been hearing the warnings for days: Blizzard conditions smacking parts of Michigan today and Saturday will make driving in some areas nearly impossible - and very dangerous. Little to no visibility for drivers, blowing snow, drifting snow and rapidly falling temperatures.
Here are the school, business closings in mid-Michigan for Friday, Dec. 23
Many schools and libraries across mid-Michigan are closed due to a winter storm that’s sweeping across the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for mid-Michigan until 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, with the National Weather Service noting possibly 2-3 inches of snow has already fallen in the norther part of Genesee County and winds whipping snow around in the area.
abc12.com
I-75 reopens in Mid-Michigan after several crashes
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Traffic was at a standstill on I-75 in Mid-Michigan after crashes a series of crashes led to closures on Friday. The Michigan Department of Transportation says all southbound lanes of I-75 closed at M-84 between Saginaw and Bay City due to a crash just before 1 p.m. All lanes reopened around 4:40 p.m.
A challenging childhood inspired this Eastern Michigan grad to pursue youth therapy career
YPSILANTI, MI - Quiana Davis-Lewis has made a career out of helping children. The associate principal at East Lansing Public Schools is also a youth therapist by training, with stints in school districts in Battle Creek and Lansing. During Dec. 17 ceremonies, Davis-Lewis graduated with a master’s degree in educational leadership from Eastern Michigan University to bolster her skills in working with children.
Michigan overstock stores turn inventory glut into discount gold
Standing outside at 9 a.m. on a cold December morning, Sophie Ewing is gearing up for a treasure hunt. She is in a long line of more than 20 shoppers waiting for doors to open at a B2 bargain bins store in Grand Rapids. Every Tuesday new inventory comes to...
2 Michigan counties at high COVID-19 level this week – one in each peninsula
Two Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week: Ionia County (east of Grand Rapids) and Gogebic County (in the U.P. bordering Wisconsin). This is the first time a Lower Peninsula county has been at a high COVID level since Sept. 29. Michigan also has 45 counties...
lansingcitypulse.com
Eye Candy of the Week: corner of Sycamore and Ionia streets
Built in 1878, this stately, 3,000-square-foot home sits on the corner of Sycamore and Ionia streets, near the edge of the original city limits of Lansing. The home is sturdy, well-kept and brimming with local history. Consistent with Queen Anne style popular at the time, the building features dormers, steep...
Dangerous Flash-Freeze definitely in play for this evening: Close look at timeline
It is looking very strongly like there will be a very quick change from rain to snow over southeast Lower Michigan. This will likely cause wet roads to become icy in just a matter of minutes. Here is the radar forecast from 7 p.m. tonight to 3 a.m. tonight. Focus...
Former Ann Arbor McDonald’s to be replaced by Mexican restaurant
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A former Ann Arbor=area McDonald’s is on its way to becoming a Mexican restaurant. A combined preliminary and final site plan for Don Juan, a Mexican restaurant chain in Michigan and Ohio, was approved by the Pittsfield Township Planning Commission on Thursday, Dec. 15.
Michigan mother of triplets is home for the holidays with help from Habitat for Humanity
JACKSON, MI -- Sara Napoletano has found peace. And maybe a little bit of quiet. Both can be hard to find for the single mother of five which includes 7-year-old triplets, but a new home certainly helps. On Dec. 12, Napoletano became a homeowner with the help of Greater Jackson...
WZZM 13
Christmas Eve Blizzard | West Michigan continues the barrage of wind, snow
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Friday was a busy day of crashes, closed roads, and slow travel in West Michigan, and things are going to continue this way as we head into Saturday as well!. Snowfall totals were hard to come by Friday, as winds that gusted over 50 mph...
Grand Rapids Was The Most Searched For Large City On Zillow In 2022
Are more people looking to move to Grand Rapids? Or are Grand Rapidians just looking for decent housing? It's hard to say. Zillow Released Their Most Popular Searches For 2022. The real estate web site Zillow released its most searched for terms for 2022 and Grand Rapids was the most searched for large city on the site. The site allows consumers to look for and compare real estate prices around the country.
abc17news.com
Weather Updates | Utility accident adds to storm death toll
A utility worker has died while trying to restore power in southeastern Ohio. Officials attribute at least 17 deaths to exposure, icy car crashes and other effects of the storm. Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative said an apprentice line worker died near Pedro, Ohio. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said one person died in a traffic accident attributed to the weather in western Kentucky and a homeless person died in Louisville. In Lansing, Michigan, police said an 82-year-old woman was found curled up in the snow outside of her assisted living community. In Wisconsin, WMTV reported that a 57-year-old woman died Friday after falling through ice on the Rock River near Janesville.
Spectrum Health to close multiple West Michigan locations due to winter storm
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spectrum Health has announced that it will be closing multiple locations in West Michigan over the holiday weekend due to a severe winter storm that is expected to pass through. Spectrum, soon to be permanently renamed Corewell Health, says that Hospitals, surgical services and urgent...
WILX-TV
Michigan grocery stores see last-minute shoppers before winter storm
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One of the places people have been flying to is the grocery store. Shoppers are stocking up for the holiday weekend, before the bad winter weather sets in. We spoke with shoppers and stores about their pre-storm preparedness. At Gorman’s Food Market in Lansing, shoppers...
Michigan State football Khary Crump takes plea deal in Michigan Stadium tunnel fight
The Michigan State football player facing the most serious charges from the incident inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel has accepted a plea deal. Khary Crump agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor counts of assault/battery and disorderly conduct person-jostling. He originally was charged with felonious assault with a deadly weapon by Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit on Nov. 23.
WILX-TV
People’s Council of Lansing to protest City’s ‘Code Blue’ for disregard of unhoused population
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The People’s Council of Lansing (TPC) is staging an emergency protest outside of City Hall on Friday. They said after reviewing the City of Lansing’s “Code Blue” plan for unhoused population safety during the snowstorm and cold snap, that they are very disappointed in the City’s continued lack of accountability.
wkar.org
'One Call To City Hall': Lansing's customer service hotline answers thousands of calls in 2022
Earlier this year, the City of Lansing launched its customer service hotline. The service was designed to help residents find answers to common questions through a single number. From needing to find out a trash pickup schedule to polling place locations, 311 customer service agents have helped many residents find...
