Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Unprecedented cold leaves North Texans scrambling to fix burst pipes and clean up floodsEdy ZooDallas, TX
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in DallasBryan DijkhuizenDallas, TX
Dallas, Texas Opening More Homeless Shelters to Deal with the Continued Arctic Storm Blastjustpene50Dallas, TX
10 Dallas Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyDallas, TX
Related
The Day the Christmas Lights Went On in Dallas
The Mountain Creek area is a beautiful part of the Oak Cliff neighborhood in Dallas, Texas. Homes are modern and well-maintained, and streets are lined with stately trees. There are large areas of green space allowing for wildlife indigenous in North Texas to flourish. The weekend after Thanksgiving, my neighborhood...
Patients in Dallas and N.Y. receive New Kidneys in Lifesaving Gift Swap
DALLAS — While so many of us are exchanging presents this weekend, one North Texas family will be celebrating a lifesaving gift swap between one kidney transplant patient at Methodist Dallas Medical Center and another 1,600 miles away in New York. When Rogelio Aguilar Correa needed a new kidney,...
Cedar Hill Approves Three-year Economic Development Strategies for Continued Growth
CEDAR HILL – Last year the City of Cedar Hill was recognized as one of the top 10 places to live by the New York Times based on jobs, climate safety, and racial diversity. To keep the good feeling going earlier this month the Cedar Hill City Council and Cedar Hill Economic Development Corporation adopted the EDC’s strategic plan for 2023 to 2025. Both the City Council and EDC board voted unanimously on the plan with City Council member Place 6 Clifford Shaw the only councilmember not in attendance at the meeting.
DART Announces Christmas and New Year’s Schedules
Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) and the Trinity Railway Express (TRE) have announced their Christmas and New Year’s holiday schedules:. DART Buses and Light Rail: Operating on a weekend schedule. TRE: Operating on a Saturday schedule. GoLink: GoLink will operate in zones that provide Saturday service. These zones include...
Midlothian Development Authority Notice
SEALED PROPOSALS addressed to the Midlothian Development Authority, will be received in the offices of Midlothian City Hall, 104 W Ave E, Midlothian, Texas 76065, until 2:00 PM, THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2, 2023 for the purpose of furnishing all labor, materials and equipment and performing all work required in the construction of the RAILPORT WATER SERVICE IMPROVEMENTS – WARD ROAD TRANSMISSION and other improvements incidental thereto, at which time and place, the proposals will be publicly opened and read aloud and retained by the City of Midlothian for tabulation, checking and evaluation. This project involves approximately 3517 LF of 20” waterline. The project is located in the City of Midlothian, Texas. ONLY PAPER BIDS WILL BE ACCEPTED. Bids are to be addressed to Mike Adams.
TRAFFIC ALERT: VARIOUS LANE, RAMP CLOSURES ON SH 183 THIS WEEK IN IRVING
IRVING – Weather permitting, the following closures are scheduled as part of the ongoing Irving Interchange improvement project:. Eastbound State Highway 183 (SH 183) will close between Loop 12 to Grauwyler Road from 10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12 to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13. The eastbound SH 183 frontage...
CITY OF MIDLOTHIAN PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE JANUARY 10
NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING THE CITY COUNCIL OF MIDLOTHIAN, TX. The City Council of the City of Midlothian will hold a Public Hearing to begin at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, January 10th, 2023 in the City Council Chambers at Midlothian City Hall, (104 West Avenue E, Midlothian, TX), to consider and act upon ordinances for the following cases:
CITY OF MIDLOTHIAN ORDINANCE 2022-76
ORDINANCE 2022-76 An ordinance of the City Council of the City of Midlothian, Texas, amending the City of Midlothian Comprehensive Plan and Thoroughfare Map by adding thoroughfare, and/or removing thoroughfare, and/or changing the designations of existing thoroughfares, and/or adding new proposed thoroughfares as depicted in Exhibit “A”; providing for a conflicts resolution clause; providing a severability clause; providing a savings clause; and providing an effective date.
City of Lancaster, Texas Notice of Public Hearings
City of Lancaster, Texas Notice of Public Hearings. The City of Lancaster Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a Public Hearing at their regular meeting on Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City of Lancaster Municipal Center, at 211 North Henry Street, Lancaster, Texas 75146. The meeting will be for the purpose of conducting a public hearing and to consider a request to the following:
Dionn Megginson On The Brink Of Making History in Cedar Hill ISD
CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Dionn Megginson is just a semester away from becoming the first 15-year-old to graduate from Cedar Hill High School in the school’s 120-year-history. Megginson, who turned 15 years old on December 5 and ranks second in the Class of 2023, acknowledges the accomplishment, but she’s so humble that she’s not doing kart-wheels about it.
Midlothian City Council Approves Lateral Pay Schedule For New Police Officers
MIDLOTHIAN – The Midlothian City Council approved a request by the Midlothian Police Department to establish a standardized pay schedule for Lateral – Entry Police Officer candidates. The qualifications to utilize this lateral move requires incoming PD candidates have at least two years of full-time experience with a...
Applications for Cedar Hill ISD’s “Choose Your Seat” Are Open Through January 31, 2023
(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Cedar Hill Independent School District (CHISD) has several choice programs, and applications are open through January 31, 2023. For more information, log on to chisd.net/chooseyourseat. Among the programs are the Pre-K-12 Collegiate Pathway, which starts at Collegiate Prep Elementary and goes through Collegiate Academy Middle School and...
DeSoto Cancels Saturday Holiday Parade/Reschedules Tree Lighting
The City of DeSoto and DeSoto Parks & Recreation are announcing the cancellation of DeSoto’s Hometown Holiday Parade and the postponement of the City’s Tree Lighting Ceremony scheduled for the evening of Saturday, December 10, 2022. The City’s Tree Lighting Ceremony will be rescheduled to Monday, December 12, at 7 pm.
Cedar Hill Police Investigating Homicide At Legacy Apartments
(Cedar Hill)-December 12, 2022- On December 11, 2022, at approximately 3:20pm officers responded to the Legacy Apartments, located at 720 N Joe Wilson Rd., in response to a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located an 18-year-old male with an apparent gunshot wound. The male was transported to...
Cedar Hill Grad’s Return Creating Special Opportunities
Bailey Lemon teaches special education students at Waterford Elementary School in Cedar Hill, her alma mater school district. And while she acknowledges her students are special, she’s not referencing that in the way some might. “When I see my students, I see the abilities, not the disabilities,” she said....
Two Texans Honored as Great Contributors by Dallas Arboretum
Two remarkable Texans: Former First Lady Laura Bush and the Hon. Kay Bailey Hutchison, were honored at Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden’s annual Great Contributors Award dinner Nov. 15. The Great Contributors Award is bestowed on individuals whose contributions have made an important positive impact on the state, country...
Cedar Hill High School Graphic Design Highlights Its Print Shop
(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The Cedar Hill High School Print Shop is open and ready for business. Cedar Hill High School Graphic Design Teacher Aaron Kennedy – the 2020-2021 CHHS Teacher of the Year – said his scholars have worked with clients – both inside and outside the district – for many years.
Mansfield Police Investigate December 8 Incident In Mansfield ISD
Many parents across the country are on high alert following the abduction and murder of Athena Strand. Sometimes being on edge, means normal events may appear suspicious at first glance. However, Mansfield Police and other law enforcement agencies encourage everyone “if you see something, say something”. It is better to be cautious and proactive when observing activity that appears suspicious.
Seven Cedar Hill Theatre Scholars Qualify For Nationals
(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Seven Cedar Hill High School Theatre Scholars qualified for the National Thespian Festival by establishing themselves as top performers at the Texas Thespian Festival last month. “Texas Thespian Festival is an opportunity for our scholars to gather with almost 9,000 other theatre scholars from across the state...
Ennis Police Investigating Sunday Evening Shooting
Ennis Police Department Seeks Public’s Help With Shooting Investigation. On Sunday, December 4, 2022, just before 10:00pm an Ennis resident while in his vehicle was shot at multiple times. A resident located in the 2700 block of Boyd Ln went to answer his door only to observe 2 black...
Focus Daily News
Desoto, TX
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Locally owned and operated Focus Daily News is the largest suburban newspaper in Texas. It is the official paper of record for DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Hutchins, Lancaster and Glenn Heights, Texas. The newspaper is dedicated to the southern suburbs of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex. https://www.facebook.com/FocusDailyNewshttps://www.focusdailynews.com/
Comments / 0