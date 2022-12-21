ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KOAT 7

Albuquerque honors Giovanni's Pizzeria owner in Balloon Glow

A group in Albuquerque honored the life of Rosario Zito on Dec. 24. Zito owned Giovanni’s pizzeria. Dana Zito is Rosario Zito's wife. Rosario was shot and killed on Aug. 30. "It makes my heart so happy to be out here together. I just feel energized. What keeps me going are friends and family," said Zito.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Holiday shopping rush draws in huge crowds in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Hundreds strolled Old Town Plaza in Albuquerque on Christmas eve, spreading holiday cheer and joy this holiday season. Cherie Rock of Warpath Traders, a family-owned gift shop that's been in town for nearly 50 years, said business has been booming this year. "Lots of tourists. They've...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Stag Spotted Snoozing On Barranca Mesa

In the last few weeks, numerous deer have been visiting residences in Barranca Mesa, including does, yearlings and young bucks. This mature stag also shows up every so often and is spotted Saturday snoozing peacefully in front of lilacs. Photo by Ken Hanson.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

New Years events around Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Museum will host a New Year’s Eve celebration. A city-wide event that encourages families to come celebrate New Year. Activities will be held between 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the Albuquerque Museum, the Anderson Abruzzo Albuquerque International Balloon Museum, and many of the cities libraries (be sure to check https://www.cabq.gov/artsculture/events to see the exact event times at each location).
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 23 – 29

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 23 – December 29. Albuquerque Dec. 23 – Trolley of Lights – This unique tour will offer a trip to see Albuquerque’s holiday lights. Dress warm and check out the lights. The tour will last about 75 minutes. The event starts at 5:30 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
visitalbuquerque.org

Celebrate New Year's Eve in Albuquerque

New Year's Eve is known for the promise of new beginnings and the start of something good. Albuquerque is exploding with New Year’s Eve fun for all ages, tastes and celebration-styles. It doesn't matter how you ring in the New Year as long as you don't let it pass you by.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

The Best of KRQE Investigates 2022

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE brings news to New Mexico every day, keeping informed and updated. KRQE’s Investigative Team covers news differently, sometimes taking months to uncover every detail of different issues around the state. Take a look at some of the investigative pieces from KRQE’s Ann Pierret and Gabrielle Burkhart. 1. “Take down, take down:” An […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Volunteers needed ahead of Holiday Farolitos in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Volunteers are needed to keep the Holiday Farolitos tradition going in Santa Fe. Wednesday night, the event kicks off at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. The Farolitos will be spread out across the cemetery and people can drive through to see them. Volunteers are needed to fill bags until 4:30 p.m. Wednesday […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

A look back at the 2022 Good News Stories from New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – 2022 has been an eventful year. With all the changes worldwide, there are still rays of light throughout the community. KRQE News 13 is looking back on some of the local heartwarming and unusual stories of the year. Hobbs woman accused of stealing car with...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

