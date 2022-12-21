Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dozens showed up to enjoy the 57th annual Luminaria Tour in Albuquerque
Andrea Lamb remembers setting things up when it was time to put the luminarias out in her home; they’re memories she holds close to her heart.
KOAT 7
Albuquerque honors Giovanni's Pizzeria owner in Balloon Glow
A group in Albuquerque honored the life of Rosario Zito on Dec. 24. Zito owned Giovanni’s pizzeria. Dana Zito is Rosario Zito's wife. Rosario was shot and killed on Aug. 30. "It makes my heart so happy to be out here together. I just feel energized. What keeps me going are friends and family," said Zito.
KOAT 7
Holiday shopping rush draws in huge crowds in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Hundreds strolled Old Town Plaza in Albuquerque on Christmas eve, spreading holiday cheer and joy this holiday season. Cherie Rock of Warpath Traders, a family-owned gift shop that's been in town for nearly 50 years, said business has been booming this year. "Lots of tourists. They've...
Christmas Eve Hot Air Balloon Glow honors beloved pizzeria owner
It was a special evening for a person no longer with us.
ladailypost.com
Stag Spotted Snoozing On Barranca Mesa
In the last few weeks, numerous deer have been visiting residences in Barranca Mesa, including does, yearlings and young bucks. This mature stag also shows up every so often and is spotted Saturday snoozing peacefully in front of lilacs. Photo by Ken Hanson.
Albuquerque gingerbread contest winners announced
Voting for the People's Choice award is open to the public through January 6th.
KRQE News 13
New Years events around Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Museum will host a New Year’s Eve celebration. A city-wide event that encourages families to come celebrate New Year. Activities will be held between 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the Albuquerque Museum, the Anderson Abruzzo Albuquerque International Balloon Museum, and many of the cities libraries (be sure to check https://www.cabq.gov/artsculture/events to see the exact event times at each location).
Santa Claus visits Albuquerque Eastside Animal Shelter amidst hopes of boosting adoptions
The Eastside Shelter was full of holiday cheer as families showed up with their furry friends to snap a photo with the jolly old man.
Kids treated to pizza, toys at ABQ community center
"I've been coming here for a long time, since I was a kid. Kept me out of trouble. So, that's what we wanted to keep going," said Hector Munoz.
What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 23 – 29
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 23 – December 29. Albuquerque Dec. 23 – Trolley of Lights – This unique tour will offer a trip to see Albuquerque’s holiday lights. Dress warm and check out the lights. The tour will last about 75 minutes. The event starts at 5:30 […]
rrobserver.com
Luminarias or farolitos? Here’s where in NM to see the lights
There’s nothing like being in New Mexico during the holidays. As the cold weather sets in, the air is full of the smell of piñon. There are plenty of Christmas Eve traditions that have been going on for decades in the state. Here are a few that are...
visitalbuquerque.org
Celebrate New Year's Eve in Albuquerque
New Year's Eve is known for the promise of new beginnings and the start of something good. Albuquerque is exploding with New Year’s Eve fun for all ages, tastes and celebration-styles. It doesn't matter how you ring in the New Year as long as you don't let it pass you by.
Albuquerque church raises thousands to grant all Make-a-Wish wishes before end of year
Legacy Church has helped grant wishes for chronically and terminally ill children since 2003.
The Best of KRQE Investigates 2022
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE brings news to New Mexico every day, keeping informed and updated. KRQE’s Investigative Team covers news differently, sometimes taking months to uncover every detail of different issues around the state. Take a look at some of the investigative pieces from KRQE’s Ann Pierret and Gabrielle Burkhart. 1. “Take down, take down:” An […]
UNMH kids given chance to spend time with therapy dogs
Organizers said it creates a relaxing atmosphere.
Volunteers needed ahead of Holiday Farolitos in Santa Fe
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Volunteers are needed to keep the Holiday Farolitos tradition going in Santa Fe. Wednesday night, the event kicks off at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. The Farolitos will be spread out across the cemetery and people can drive through to see them. Volunteers are needed to fill bags until 4:30 p.m. Wednesday […]
KRQE News 13
A look back at the 2022 Good News Stories from New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – 2022 has been an eventful year. With all the changes worldwide, there are still rays of light throughout the community. KRQE News 13 is looking back on some of the local heartwarming and unusual stories of the year. Hobbs woman accused of stealing car with...
New Mexico group fights to keep city from building at Elena Gallegos Open Space
In a statement Thursday, the City's Parks and Rec. Department said the project is still in the public input phase as they complete further environmental studies.
Northeast Albuquerque neighbors fed up with ‘junk house’
Some neighbors want the people living at the home on the corner of Layton and Concordia to clean up their mess.
Rio Rancho neighbors have questions after dead bull found in mesa
“I want to be his voice because he had a miserable life."
