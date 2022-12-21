ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

WISN

News We Loved in 2022

MILWAUKEE — We know a lot of news is sad and depressing, but we found some stories that made us gasp in awe, smile and laugh this year. Here are five of the stories we loved in 2022 from southeast Wisconsin:. Grafton woman meets siblings after decades apart.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Fond du Lac “Halloween Killer” Seeks Another Psychiatric Review

The Fond du Lac man known as the “Halloween Killer” is vying for another psychiatric exam. 73-year-old Gerald Turner was convicted in 1973 of sexually assaulting and killing 9-year-old Lisa Ann French while she was trick-or-treating. While his prison term came to an end in 2018, Turner was...
FOND DU LAC, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I own a machine gun in Wisconsin?

(WTVO) — Gun rights are in flux throughout the nation, with many groups attempting to ban assault rifles from the streets. Because of this, many residents are left wondering what gun laws in their state looks like. Wisconsin residents might be wondering if they can own a machine gun for home defense. The short answer, […]
WISCONSIN STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I record the police in Wisconsin?

(WTVO) — With most people in the country having smart phones, residents can take them out and have a camera at a second’s notice to take videos or pictures. However, a lot of people might be wondering if they can they do this when the thing they want to get a picture or video of […]
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Deadly Christmas Eve shooting

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner confirmed to 12 News that a person was shot and killed early Saturday morning. It happened around 7:30 near 11th and Washington Street by the Walker's Point neighborhood. Details about the victim and what lead up to the shooting are limited. When...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Christmas Eve shooting, woman dead on Milwaukee's south side

MILWAUKEE - A woman was shot and killed on Milwaukee's south side on Christmas Eve. Police said the shooting happened around 6:50 p.m., and the 27-year-old victim died at the scene near 29th and Greenfield. Authorities are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

48th and Cleveland homicide, Milwaukee man taken into custody

MILWAUKEE - Police took a 28-year-old Milwaukee man into custody for a homicide that happened on the city's south side Friday night, Dec. 23. A man in his thirties was found dead at the scene near 48th and Cleveland around 8:25 p.m. Charges against the 28-year-old are pending review by...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Missing mail mystery: more neighbors report weeks without mail

MILWAUKEE — More Milwaukee residents are coming forward about missing mail for weeks, with little response from the U.S. Postal Service. On Wednesday, WISN 12 News reported residents in Milwaukee's Silver Spring neighborhood said they've been waiting for their mail for weeks now. Since then, at least a dozen...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Hundreds of gifts handed out to kids on Milwaukee's north side

MILWAUKEE — Families on the north side of Milwaukee received a special holiday surprise; hundreds of gifts were distributed before Santa even visited their homes. "I stepped outside my door, man, I just seen all these cars coming up the road here, low and behold, it's Christmas," said Chris Adams.
MILWAUKEE, WI

