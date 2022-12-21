Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
House fire in Marion leaves structure damaged
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 11:50 pm, Marion Fire was dispatched to the 2200 block of Bluegrass St. for a report of a home under construction showing smoke. Crews arrived on scene to find heavy smoke coming from a single-story multifamily townhome that was under construction. Fire ground operations...
x1071.com
Unknown Object Falls From Overpass On Highway 151
A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to Highway 151 in Belmont Township Wednesday around 6:30pm for a road incident. 54 year old Dupree Brim of Bettendorf, Iowa was traveling south on Highway 151 in a Freightliner semi when an unknown object fell from an overpass, striking the windshield. No injuries were reported and Brim was able to drive from the scene.
KCRG.com
House fire injures and displaces resident in SE Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday evening, at approximately 5:33 pm, emergency crews responded to the 500 block of East Post Rd. SE for a report of a residential fire. Upon arrival, crews found smoke and flames coming from the basement window of a residence. Firefighters made entry through the front door of the home and proceeded to the basement where they extinguished the fire.
cbs2iowa.com
Farley structure fire destroys $250,000 machine shed
Farley — On December 20 at around 6:30p.m. Farley Fire, Epworth Fire, Dubuque County Sheriff's Office, and Dubuque County Roads Department responded to a structure fire at 25348 Old Highway Rd in Farley. A large machine shed was fully engulfed by the flames and is considered a total loss...
I-80 bridge westbound reopens after crash
UPDATE: Westbound traffic is being allowed to pass the scene of the crash as crews continue to clean up debris. Alternate routes are still recommended. EARLIER UPDATE: Crews are working in the dangerous cold to clear the scene of a crash on the Interstate 80 bridge near South Cody Road. Lanes westbound have been closed […]
KCRG.com
Iowa State Patrol: Travel not advised as major roads remain completely covered with ice, snow
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol is recommending against travel in many areas of eastern Iowa, including Iowa City and Cedar Rapids as even major roadways, including I-80 and I-380 are completely covered with snow and ice Thursday morning. Iowa State Patrol Trooper Bob Conrad said roads...
KCRG.com
Working smoke alarms credited with saving Dubuque family from house fire
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Fire Department said a fire could have ended tragically if not for working smoke alarms on Tuesday night. Firefighters said a family living at a home on Almond Street were woken up by the smoke alarms just before 2 a.m. Five adults and two...
cbs2iowa.com
Marion and Cedar Rapids tactical officers find man dead after reports of shots fired
Marion — On Thursday, December 22, Marion and Cedar Rapids police and tactical officers found a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after responding to a report of shots fired. Around 6p.m., Marion arrived at 2470 3rd Avenue in Marion after receiving a report of gunshots. The officers found...
8 Stingrays Died Thursday at Dubuque Musuem: Investigation Underway
A Dubuque, Iowa museum and aquarium has closed an exhibit as staff investigates the death of eight stingrays today. Five cownose rays, two yellow stingrays and one Atlantic stingray are among the animals that died today at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque. According to a press release from the Dubuque museum, an additional cownose ray remains in stable condition.
superhits106.com
Intoxicated Driver Crashes Vehicle, Assaults Officers
Police say an intoxicated driver was injured in two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Dubuque, then assaulted two officers while being arrested. 21 year old Jasmine Neal of Dubuque had minor injuries but was not transported to a hospital for treatment. The crash happened at about 6:35 p.m. Wednesday on John F. Kennedy Road near the intersection of Wacker Drive. A report says that Neal was driving north on JFK when she swerved into southbound traffic and hit a vehicle driven by 33 year old Erica Berning of East Dubuque. Neal was arrested on a charge of operating while under the influence in connection with the incident. She was also charged with interference with official acts and two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations. According to a report, Neal assaulted two law enforcement officers during the course of her arrest.
wglr.com
East Dubuque To Purchase Building To Serve As Temporary Police Station
East Dubuque city officials are moving forward with the purchase of a manufactured building to serve as a temporary office for the Police Department. City Council members voted to authorize city officials to proceed with final negotiations with A-1 Mobile Storage Service for a 20-foot-by-24-foot triple-wide office trailer to be placed behind City Hall. The base bid for the building is $78,000, with several optional additions and a delivery charge of just under $3,000. The current police station’s condition is deteriorating rapidly, and city officials are working to obtain federal funds to replace both it and the city’s fire station. However, the fire station project entered the federal process first, and City Manager Loras Herrig says that construction on a new police station likely will not begin for at least four years.
1 injured after natural gas explosion, fire
One person received minor burns after a natural gas leak resulted in an explosion and fire in Clinton. The Clinton Fire Department was called to the 300 block of Thorwaldsen Place for a structure fire on December 21st. Upon arrival, they found a resident outside with minor burns, who was treated by paramedics and transported […]
KCRG.com
Three Cedar Rapids roads to close due to potential snow drifts
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids city officials say multiple roads will be closed starting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday as a winter storm is expected to bring snowfall to the area. The roads that will close are:. 18th Street SW from Wright Brothers Boulevard to Nordstrom’s south entrance...
x1071.com
Shullsburg Teen Injured in One Vehicle Crash
A teen was injured Wednesday in a rollover crash in Lafayette County. 16 year old Jose McComish of Shullsburg had minor injuries as a result of the crash. According to Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred at about 7:55 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 126 near Elk Grove. A report says that McComish was traveling south when he entered the ditch, overcorrected and slid into the northbound ditch where he struck a tree, causing his truck to land on its side.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police warn of new scam
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department is warning people of a scam that’s emerging while temperatures are dropping. Police say multiple callers have reported receiving an automated call claiming to be from Alliant Energy. The message states that the victim is behind on their electric bill and that power will be cut in 30 minutes unless they push buttons to start making a payment.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Iowa
Iowa is known for its massive agricultural industry and legendary state fair, but did you know it has some of the coldest temperatures recorded in the region? The Hawkeye State isn’t just the food capital of the world; it may be one of the coldest spots in the Midwest! Today, we are going to explore the extreme temperatures in Iowa, plus learn a bit about the overall weather in the state. Let’s discover the coldest place in Iowa!
KCRG.com
Two arrested in March gunfire incident that damaged Manchester home
MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said they arrested two people in connection to a March incident in which one person fired gunshots that damaged a Manchester home and the other person allegedly helped him. Police said the months-long investigation started with a report of gunshots on South 3rd Street in...
biztimes.biz
IN TH FIRST: New gas station, roundabout coming to Dubuque
DUBUQUE, Iowa — City of Dubuque officials plan to add a roundabout to Kerper Boulevard in the next two years to accommodate increased traffic expected to follow the construction of a new gas station. City Council members this week unanimously approved an agreement with Kwik Trip Inc. to split...
KCRG.com
5th adult charged following incident at Dubuque High School
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another adult has been arrested for their involvement in an incident at Dubuque Hempstead High School that occurred on December 13th. Blake Lee Adams was arrested after willingly joining in part of an unlawful assembly on school grounds. The group illegally entered the school and searched for and made violent threats to a student inside.
KCRG.com
Former school in Dubuque rezoned to become apartments
Attorneys say a shooting involving an Iowa State Trooper and an armed robbery suspect was justified. One person is hurt after a house fire in Cedar Rapids. Ukrainian president to visit U.S. as White House preps to announce latest aid package. Updated: 6 hours ago. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is expected...
