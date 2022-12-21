ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KVUE

Texas power grid holds amid record winter demand, but test isn’t over

HOUSTON — As freezing temperatures enveloped Texas late Thursday and into Friday morning, demand for electricity shattered the grid operator’s peak expectations for the maximum amount of power people would use to stay warm this winter. Luckily, the state’s grid held, but the resiliency test isn’t over: High...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Outage maps: Central Texans have power again following outages on Friday

AUSTIN, Texas — With much of the KVUE area is now under a Hard Freeze Warning until 10 a.m. on Christmas morning, some area residents are without power during the cold snap. On Friday night, Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra tweeted that about 3,000 people are currently without power in San Marcos. The outage is specifically affecting residents in the Thousand Oaks and Hillard area.
SAN MARCOS, TX
KVUE

'It's not too late to get a flu vaccine' according to a Texas physician

The first full week of December is considered National Flu Vaccine Week, but local health officials want to remind community members it's not too late to get your vaccine. As people are traveling for the holidays and go to more gatherings, Dr. Ryan McCorkle, emergency department physician at St. David's Medical Center, says the local area is still in the height of flu season. Doctors are encouraging community members to get their flu vaccine if they haven't already.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Four strangers rent a car from Tampa to Ohio after canceled flight

TAMPA, Fla. — People are doing all they can to make it home for the holiday as airport cancellations and delays surge during the holiday weekend. Four strangers at Tampa International Airport decided to take a road trip. Their flight from Tampa to Cleveland was canceled on Thursday because of the winter storm.
TAMPA, FL
KVUE

ERCOT gearing up for next wave of winter weather

AUSTIN, Texas — Just days away from the first day of winter, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is gearing up for this season's coming wave of winter-like weather. As a series of cold fronts approach the state, ERCOT released a notice Friday stating that it is closely...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

New Texas maternal mortality report shows disparities persist

THE TEXAS TRIBUNE — For 24/7 mental health support in English or Spanish, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s free help line at 800-662-4357. You can also reach a trained crisis counselor through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. At least...
TEXAS STATE
