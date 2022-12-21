The first full week of December is considered National Flu Vaccine Week, but local health officials want to remind community members it's not too late to get your vaccine. As people are traveling for the holidays and go to more gatherings, Dr. Ryan McCorkle, emergency department physician at St. David's Medical Center, says the local area is still in the height of flu season. Doctors are encouraging community members to get their flu vaccine if they haven't already.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO