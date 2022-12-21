Read full article on original website
'Tripledemic' continues across Texas with some hospitals at capacity
In Texas, seven children have died from the flu. In Travis County, the illness has taken the lives of five adults.
Texas power grid holds amid record winter demand, but test isn’t over
HOUSTON — As freezing temperatures enveloped Texas late Thursday and into Friday morning, demand for electricity shattered the grid operator’s peak expectations for the maximum amount of power people would use to stay warm this winter. Luckily, the state’s grid held, but the resiliency test isn’t over: High...
Outage maps: Central Texans have power again following outages on Friday
AUSTIN, Texas — With much of the KVUE area is now under a Hard Freeze Warning until 10 a.m. on Christmas morning, some area residents are without power during the cold snap. On Friday night, Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra tweeted that about 3,000 people are currently without power in San Marcos. The outage is specifically affecting residents in the Thousand Oaks and Hillard area.
Some Central Texas residents are without heat during freeze
CEDAR PARK, Texas — Some Central Texans are trying to make it through the freeze Friday with no heat. "I have company upstairs and warned them it’s going to be cold," said Cedar Park resident Maria Martin. Martin said she is dealing with no heat. "The heater is...
Many residents across Central Texas without heat following gas service stoppage after hard freeze
AUSTIN, Texas — Residents across Central Texas are reporting that they have no gas service early Friday morning. After the temperatures across the area dropped below freezing overnight, multiple residents across Central Texas have reported to KVUE that their energy provider ATMOS Energy has stopped service and currently do not have any heating in their homes.
Thousands of Texans met with power and gas outages during cold snap, experts share possible reasons
AUSTIN, Texas — With the colder temperatures and strong wind gusts, it's no surprise people may lose power as power lines face the elements. However, around 100,000 Texans faced outages Thursday night into Friday, with many saying they feel it comes down to their specific utility companies. "It came...
Energy expert says rolling blackouts 'not likely' in this week's winter cold snap
CENTRAL, Texas — A winter cold snap is on the way to Central Texas, begging the question if the state's energy grid is prepared to keep up with demand as Texans ramp up their heaters. Doug Lewin, president of Stoic Energy, said there is less to fear this week,...
Voters in five Texas cities approved decriminalizing marijuana. Now city officials are standing in the way.
THE TEXAS TRIBUNE – The fight in several Texas cities to decriminalize marijuana has entered a new phase, as some city leaders have rebuffed voter-approved rules that largely end criminal enforcement against having small amounts of the substance. Last month, residents in Denton, San Marcos, Killeen, Elgin and Harker...
'It's not too late to get a flu vaccine' according to a Texas physician
The first full week of December is considered National Flu Vaccine Week, but local health officials want to remind community members it's not too late to get your vaccine. As people are traveling for the holidays and go to more gatherings, Dr. Ryan McCorkle, emergency department physician at St. David's Medical Center, says the local area is still in the height of flu season. Doctors are encouraging community members to get their flu vaccine if they haven't already.
Four strangers rent a car from Tampa to Ohio after canceled flight
TAMPA, Fla. — People are doing all they can to make it home for the holiday as airport cancellations and delays surge during the holiday weekend. Four strangers at Tampa International Airport decided to take a road trip. Their flight from Tampa to Cleveland was canceled on Thursday because of the winter storm.
Data: Abortions drastically declined in Texas immediately following Supreme Court decision
TEXAS, USA — Newly-released data from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) shows just how sharply abortions in the state declined after the Dobbs v. Jackson U.S. Supreme Court decision overturned Roe v. Wade in June. According to DSHS, 68 abortions were performed in Texas in July...
ERCOT gearing up for next wave of winter weather
AUSTIN, Texas — Just days away from the first day of winter, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is gearing up for this season's coming wave of winter-like weather. As a series of cold fronts approach the state, ERCOT released a notice Friday stating that it is closely...
New Texas maternal mortality report shows disparities persist
THE TEXAS TRIBUNE — For 24/7 mental health support in English or Spanish, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s free help line at 800-662-4357. You can also reach a trained crisis counselor through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. At least...
TxDOT, law enforcement step up efforts to keep drunk drivers off roads this holiday season
AUSTIN, Texas — As Texans gear up to celebrate the holidays, the Texas Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to do so responsibly. TxDOT launched its holiday drunk driving prevention campaign called "Drive Sober. No Regrets." It went into effect this weekend and will run through Jan. 1, 2023, in an effort to remind Texans to find a safe ride home.
AG Ken Paxton announces $168 million for Texas in Walmart opioid settlement
AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced a planned settlement with Walmart concerning the retailer's role in the opioid epidemic. Paxton said the total settlement was for $3.1 billion, with more than $168 million designated for Texas. “The opioid epidemic has had devastating impacts on...
Airbnb host in Dripping Springs named top new host in Texas
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — A Dripping Springs resident has the hottest new place for an Airbnb stay, according to the company. Derek has been named the top new Airbnb Host for the state of Texas for his cozy treehouse yurt in Dripping Springs. This unique treehouse yurt is tucked...
3,300 wreaths laid at Texas State Cemetery for Wreaths Across America Day
AUSTIN, Texas — National Wreaths Across America Day was held on Saturday at the Texas State Cemetery. This cemetery is one of more than 3,000 locations that also participated in the event, with participants laying wreaths to honor the memory of those who served. This is the seventh year...
Coldest air so far this season arrives late this week; hard freezes likely
AUSTIN, Texas — The coldest air so far this season is on the way to Central Texas, and it arrives later this week. Prior to the Arctic front, we're already chilly, with afternoon highs in the 50s through early this week. But Thursday is when temperatures begin to plummet.
