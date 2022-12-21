Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General is Opening a New Store in Former Family Video BuildingBryan DijkhuizenHolland, MI
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Blizzard Update: Don’t Drive Unless You Have To
Keep checking back to this post for further updates. As new updates become available, they will be added to the top of this post. You may want to bookmark this page for quick reference during the storm. Many updates will include important links to the information you may need. UPDATE:...
Open Letter To Winter Storm Elliott
Thank you for ensuring that mid Michigan will have a white Christmas. I have wanted one of these for many years. Your arrival is just in time. I have lived in Michigan most of my life. I grew up on Lake Michigan and had a white Christmas every year. I am not compaining about your arrival or the snow that will be coming along with you. I do have a few things to get off my chest.
Is It Legal to Use Snow Chains on Your Tires in Michigan?
It's the most wonderful time of the year...or is it?. Mother nature sure has a funny way of showing her holiday spirit. With the Winter season only just having begun on December 21, of course, it only makes sense that a massive Winter storm is about to hit the Midwest right before the holidays.
How To Keep Your Pipes From Bursting During Upcoming Michigan Winter Storm
West Michigan is going to be under it's first Blizzard warning since the Groundhog's Day Blizzard in 2011. While longtime residents know this could mean freezing temperatures, snow banks piling up high, and strong winds. And that combination can mean hazards of all kinds, including power outages. While losing power...
Blizzard Prep For Christmas Storm 2022
We all know by now that we will have a white Christmas. Snow is supposed to start falling tomorrow afternoon (Thursday 12/22) and it will be heavy at times. There is a Winter Storm Watch in effect from 4pm Thursday (12/22) thru 7pm Saturday (12/24). There is the potential for...
Turns Out There Are Benefits to Living in Michigan In Winter. Here Are 7 of Them:
Nothing says "Pure Michigan" quite like a holiday blizzard!. It's been a rough start to winter and it only just technically began. Bundle up because we've got a long, cold season ahead of us. And if you're someone who actually likes winter in Michigan-- well good for you!. I am...
9 Indoor Activities Michiganders Go To When It’s Snowy Outside
We recently asked the question on our Facebook page, "What's your go-to indoor activity for snowy weather?" As I type this, the entire country is preparing for lower-than-normal conditions. We, in Michigan, are expecting a foot or more of snow and unsafe traveling conditions. With that being said, whether you're snowed in or not, you'll probably be looking for some ideas for activities to do with your family or even by yourself.
The Most Beautiful Town in Michigan?
Even though there are the tongue-in-cheek naysayers who think their town, city, or village “stinks” and is “crummy”, many Michigan residents stand by their hometowns and feel theirs is the ‘most beautiful’. As far as a legitimate “Most Beautiful Place” - again, it’s all...
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for December 22-24
Some portions of Mid-Michigan could be buried beneath up to a foot and a half of snow before Christmas, according to the latest projections from forecasters at AccuWeather.com. A developing winter storm is expected to begin dropping snow onto Mid-Michigan by the wee hours of Thursday morning, with relatively minor...
Why You Should Keep Your Coffee Grounds for This Michigan Winter
After we just experienced the most snowfall this past weekend, we are being bombarded by snow yet again this weekend. Make sure you have everything you need for a cozy weekend in because I promise you...you are not going anywhere. Grab your shovels, rock salt, gloves, jackets, food, water bottles,...
Five Michigan Hermits and the Saga of ‘Michigan Slim': 1889-1978
It seems there are hermits a-plenty living in Michigan, for one reason or another. In the late 1800s, the man known as “Uncle Eph” hermitized himself in Benzie County, around Platte Lake near Honor and west of Traverse City. Taking a look at his three-wall shack, there's a huge wood-burning stove that kept him warm.
Michigan’s Hell House to be Featured on Discovery+ on 1/29
If you're a fan of the spooky, the unexplained, and the paranormal, your interest probably doesn't stop when Halloween is over. People who love local legends will undoubtedly already know about Michigan's Hell House. In case you don't, here's a quick recap. Michigan's Hell House is said to be located...
The Shipwreck at the Bottom of Lake Saint Clair, Michigan
Let’s face it…even though it pales in comparison to our five Great Lakes, I still think Lake Saint Clair should be the sixth one…or at least an honorary member. And, like all the other five, Lake Saint Clair has its share of shipwrecks and sunken boats. With 430 square miles of water, the lake was a main passageway for cargo ships on their way thru the other Great Lakes. So it only stands to reason the lake should have its fair share of sunken vessels. And it does.
The Time Wisconsin Tried To Steal The Upper Peninsula
The ties between the Upper Peninsula and Wisconsin have always been close, and once The Badger State made a part of the U.P. an offer to come on over. The Wisconsin State Legislature Made An Offer In 1921. In late January 1921, the Wisconsin Sate Legislature made a joint resolution...
Walloping 52 Inches of Snow Forecast for Michigan’s Western Upper Peninsula in Christmas Week Blizzard
Weather forecasters across the upper tier of the country are warning anyone who will be traveling for the Christmas holiday in 2022 to prepare for potentially impassable conditions as a severe winter weather system is set to impact the region. Perhaps the most extreme snowfall forecast will be for the...
Grand Rapids Was The Most Searched For Large City On Zillow In 2022
Are more people looking to move to Grand Rapids? Or are Grand Rapidians just looking for decent housing? It's hard to say. Zillow Released Their Most Popular Searches For 2022. The real estate web site Zillow released its most searched for terms for 2022 and Grand Rapids was the most searched for large city on the site. The site allows consumers to look for and compare real estate prices around the country.
What’s Going on With These Quality Dairy Locations in East Lansing?
Apparently, I don't drive along Michigan Avenue enough to know/see that the Quality Dairy that had been at the corner of Harrison and Michigan Avenue has closed. It was brought to my attention by someone in the 517 Living Community Greater Lansing Area Facebook group. Someone was in a similar boat to me and only just recently learned that this particular location had closed.
Forget the Cookies: 7 Pure Michigan Things to Leave Out for Santa
This Christmas, like every year, kids all over the world will leave out a plate of cookies and a glass of milk for Santa Claus before they go to bed. While we have no doubt the jolly old elf loves him some cookies - we thought we'd mix it up a bit and instead offer up some ideas to give Santa a delicious taste of Pure Michigan this Christmas.
Horrornaments: Michigan-Based Family Company Creates Unique Horror-Themed Christmas Ornaments
A Michigan-based company that makes horror-themed Christmas ornaments has gotten a new lease on life thanks to a viral TikTok video. Which Styx Song Was Inspired by Day Drinking at a Bar in Niles, Michigan?. Just a couple of weeks before Christmas, Makayla Burns and her father were worried that...
Luxurious, 18 Foot Living Poinsettia Tree Is A Michigan Delight
'Tis the season for all of the lights, fancy decorations on trees, themed-trees, family heirloom ornaments (like pickles... seriously) and meaningful old ones the kids made -- and we have no idea how they didn't end up broken. Let's not forget, keeping real trees from drying out and being surprised at how much Bronner's annual electric bill costs.
