Grand Rapids, MI

The Game 730 AM WVFN

Open Letter To Winter Storm Elliott

Thank you for ensuring that mid Michigan will have a white Christmas. I have wanted one of these for many years. Your arrival is just in time. I have lived in Michigan most of my life. I grew up on Lake Michigan and had a white Christmas every year. I am not compaining about your arrival or the snow that will be coming along with you. I do have a few things to get off my chest.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Blizzard Prep For Christmas Storm 2022

We all know by now that we will have a white Christmas. Snow is supposed to start falling tomorrow afternoon (Thursday 12/22) and it will be heavy at times. There is a Winter Storm Watch in effect from 4pm Thursday (12/22) thru 7pm Saturday (12/24). There is the potential for...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Game 730 AM WVFN

9 Indoor Activities Michiganders Go To When It’s Snowy Outside

We recently asked the question on our Facebook page, "What's your go-to indoor activity for snowy weather?" As I type this, the entire country is preparing for lower-than-normal conditions. We, in Michigan, are expecting a foot or more of snow and unsafe traveling conditions. With that being said, whether you're snowed in or not, you'll probably be looking for some ideas for activities to do with your family or even by yourself.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Game 730 AM WVFN

The Most Beautiful Town in Michigan?

Even though there are the tongue-in-cheek naysayers who think their town, city, or village “stinks” and is “crummy”, many Michigan residents stand by their hometowns and feel theirs is the ‘most beautiful’. As far as a legitimate “Most Beautiful Place” - again, it’s all...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Game 730 AM WVFN

The Shipwreck at the Bottom of Lake Saint Clair, Michigan

Let’s face it…even though it pales in comparison to our five Great Lakes, I still think Lake Saint Clair should be the sixth one…or at least an honorary member. And, like all the other five, Lake Saint Clair has its share of shipwrecks and sunken boats. With 430 square miles of water, the lake was a main passageway for cargo ships on their way thru the other Great Lakes. So it only stands to reason the lake should have its fair share of sunken vessels. And it does.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Grand Rapids Was The Most Searched For Large City On Zillow In 2022

Are more people looking to move to Grand Rapids? Or are Grand Rapidians just looking for decent housing? It's hard to say. Zillow Released Their Most Popular Searches For 2022. The real estate web site Zillow released its most searched for terms for 2022 and Grand Rapids was the most searched for large city on the site. The site allows consumers to look for and compare real estate prices around the country.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

What’s Going on With These Quality Dairy Locations in East Lansing?

Apparently, I don't drive along Michigan Avenue enough to know/see that the Quality Dairy that had been at the corner of Harrison and Michigan Avenue has closed. It was brought to my attention by someone in the 517 Living Community Greater Lansing Area Facebook group. Someone was in a similar boat to me and only just recently learned that this particular location had closed.
EAST LANSING, MI
Lansing, MI

Lansing, MI
The Game 730AM has the best sports coverage for Lansing, Michigan.

