Candace Owens Defends Megan Thee Stallion Amid Tory Lanez Trial
Conservative speaker Candace Owens is coming to Megan Thee Stallion's defense in the midst of Tory Lanez's trial for allegedly shooting the Houston rapper back in the summer of 2020. On Wednesday (Dec. 21), Candace Owens weighed in on the situation in a segment of her podcast, which she shared...
Tory Lanez Appears to Fall Asleep During Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial – Report
Tory Lanez was reportedly seen falling asleep in court during his trial for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion. On Wednesday (Dec. 21), both sides gave closing arguments as the trial is coming to a close. TMZ reports, while the jury was being given instructions from the judge, Tory Lanez was reportedly seen dozing off. According to the celebrity news site, several witnesses saw the Canadian rap-crooner with his eyes closed and said "his head bounced up and down several times like someone fighting off exhaustion."
Pardison Fontaine Makes Statement in Defense of Women Ahead of Tory Lanez Trial Verdict
Pardison Fontaine has issued a statement in defense of women ahead of the announcement of the Tory Lanez trial verdict for the alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. On Thursday (Dec. 22), Pardison Fontaine shared a lengthy message on his Instagram Story where he showed sympathy for women who have suffered "injustice."
Blueface and Island Boys Beef Erupts on Instagram Live – Watch
Blueface beefing with the Island Boys wasn't on anybody's bingo card for 2022. But it happened. Early Saturday morning (Dec. 24), Blueface jumped on his Instagram Live and began feuding with TikTok personalities Island Boys. The argument started with Kodiyakredd (real name Franky Venegas) before Flyysoulja (born Alex Venegas) jumped into the fray.
Tory Lanez’s Father Screams in Courtroom After Son’s Guilty Verdict – Report
Tory Lanez's father reportedly caused a disturbance inside and outside the courtroom after his son was found guilty in connection to the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. On Friday (Dec. 23), a 12-person jury convicted Tory Lanez on all three charges related to the July 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. According to Law & Crime senior reporter Meghann Cuniff, the announcement of the verdict got an immediate rise out of the Canadian rap-crooner's father who screamed out in the court.
Lupe Fiasco Won’t Reconcile With Kid Cudi, Calls Him a ‘Sneaky Punk Bitch Ass Bitch’
You can add Lupe Fiasco and Kid Cudi to the list of rap beefs that will never be resolved. Recently, Lupe made it clear that he would never reconcile with Cudi and explained why. On Saturday (Dec. 24), Lupe Fiasco jumped on Twitter to address a fan's question to him...
Lil Wayne Sued for $500,000 By Chef Who Claims She Was Fired Over Alleged Family Emergency – Report
Lil Wayne is reportedly being sued by a former personal chef over wrongful termination. TMZ published a report yesterday (Dec. 21) that stated Wayne's former chef, Morghan Medlock, has filed a lawsuit against Weezy claiming that she was fired over allegedly leaving her scheduled shift to be with her injured 10-year-old son who had been hospitalized.
Big Scarr Dead at 22, Gucci Mane Reacts
Big Scarr has reportedly died at the age of 22. On Thursday night (Dec. 22), news began to circulate the internet that the 2022 XXL Freshman member has passed. Gucci Mane, head of Big Scarr's label 1017 Global Music, confirmed the tragic reports of Big Scarr's death with a post on Instagram. "This hurt 😢 I’m a miss you @bigscarr 💔," he captioned a gallery of photos of Scarr.
Cardi B Corrects Fan Who Says Her Net Worth Is $40 Million
Cardi B recently corrected a fan who said she was worth $40 million according to the internet. On Tuesday (Dec. 20), Cardi B hopped on Twitter and commented on the current state of the economy. "We going through a recession…..Merry Christmas," the "Up" rapper tweeted along with an X-mas tree...
Lil Gotit Calls Out 6ix9ine After Tekashi Disrespected Lil Keed Over Gunna’s Snitching Allegations
Lil Gotit is going after 6ix9ine after Tekashi disrespected the late Lil Keed. Yesterday (Dec. 19), Lil Gotit posted an Instagram Story calling out the infamous rainbow-haired rapper after 6ix9ine had disrespected Keed while going after Gunna for allegedly snitching. Keed died at 24 in May of this year. "Aye,...
Akon Defends Nick Cannon Having Numerous Kids With Multiple Women, Says That’s How Life Is Supposed to Be
Akon is defending Nick Cannon's philosophy regarding having numerous kids with multiple women. In fact, the legendary crooner thinks that Nick's lifestyle is exactly how "life is supposed to be." On Monday (Dec. 19), Akon sat down for a lengthy interview on The Zeze Millz Show. During the hour-long interview,...
Hip-Hop Artists We Lost in 2022
Death, though inevitable, is never an easy pill to swallow. This year, we sadly lost several hip-hop artists who touched the culture in one way or another. Bad news came early in the year when Memphis rapper Snootie Wild was shot and killed in Houston. The Tennessee native broke into the rap scene in the early 2010s and had a breakout hit with the 2014 song "Yayo" under Yo Gotti's CMG label. In December, a man was arrested and charged with Snootie's murder.
Kid Cudi Says He’s No Longer Doing The Scotts Collaboration With Travis Scott
Kid Cudi has announced that he's no longer doing The Scotts collaboration with Travis Scott. On Wednesday (Dec. 21), Kid Cudi jumped on Twitter for an early morning Q&A session with fans and one person asked him about his collaborative project with Travis Scott called The Scotts. That's when the Cudder relayed the bad news.
Shaquille O’Neal Shoots His Shot at GloRilla During Druski’s Live
It looks like Shaquille O'Neal has a love jones for GloRilla. The NBA Hall-of-Famer recently sent a marriage proposal to Big Glo during Druski's Instagram Live. On Saturday (Dec. 24), Druski went on Instagram Live for a special Christmas Eve Coulda Been Records livestream. For those unfamiliar, Coulda Been Records is Druski's fictitious record label. During his IG Live, fans auditioned for Dru to see if they could get signed to his label. The fun part comes when actual big-name rappers and celebrities come on and Druski, as the CEO, tries to sign them.
The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week
Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand-new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
