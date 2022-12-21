Read full article on original website
Santa spotted in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Our meteorologists checked the Flooring America EyeNet Cameras last night. It looks like we spotted Santa Claus flying by on a few of them. Here are some of the photos grabbed from our internal systems at the station on this cold Christmas morning. Santa reports fine conditions passing through the area […]
KOMU
Forecast: A happy Christmas holiday as temps warm, but we have another snow chance Monday
Warmer weather is the trend in our 8-day forecast, but we are so cold that snow is still possible with our next surge of moisture. Christmas Eve will be very cold and any melting from earlier in the day will re-freeze on roads creating slick conditions. A lighter west wind is still creating brisk conditions with wind chills near, or below zero. Under clear skies, lows will fall to near 3 degrees tonight.
Central Illinois Proud
Christmas Clipper: Another Storm to Bring More Snow to Central Illinois Christmas Night
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — While strong winds and frigid temperatures continue to batter Central Illinois, we’re already keeping an eye on the next storm system which will bring another round of accumulating snow to Central Illinois Christmas night. Key Takeaways. Snow develops Sunday evening and wraps up during...
In Central Illinois, the worst is still expected from revised forecast
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has adjusted the forecast snow total down to 2 or 3 inches. But the outcome, says warning coordination meteorologist Ed Shimon, won’t be different in any significant way from the earlier forecast.
25newsnow.com
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous cold continues Saturday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Our First Alert Weather Days continue Saturday as dangerous wind chills as cold as -25 to -35 are expected. Gusty conditions continue through the weekend into the start of next week before conditions begin to improve heading towards the New Year. Saturday: Wind Chill Advisories...
25newsnow.com
First Alert: Winter Storm Warning for central Illinois
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect Thursday morning and will last through Saturday morning for the entire 25 News Viewing Area. The triple threat winter weather maker will bring accumulating snow, high winds, and bitter cold. Hazardous travel conditions are expected over the next few days. First Alert Weather Days have been issued for Today, Friday, and Saturday.
Central Illinois Proud
Winter Storm Update: Snowfall Ends, Strong Winds, Blowing Snow & Dangerous Wind Chills Continue
Metamora – 3.0″. While the snow has ended the impacts from this winter storm are still ongoing. Winds are expected to gust between 30 and 40 mph from the west-northwest Thursday night and increase to 40-50 mph from the west Friday. This is likely to result in areas of blowing snow and whiteout conditions.
wglt.org
Weather blog: Latest updates about the winter storm coming for the holidays
The latest updates from the WGLT newsroom about the winter storm that's expected to hit central Illinois starting on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, just ahead of Christmas weekend. Do you have a cancellation you'd like to report? Contact us at news@wglt.org.
ourquadcities.com
Illinois drivers service facilities closed until Tuesday
Because of travel warnings issued by the National Weather Service and the Illinois State Police in anticipation of hazardous road conditions caused by the impending winter storm, all Secretary of State offices and driver services facilities in the state closed at 1 p.m. Thursday, a news release says. According to...
Should I warm up my car every few hours in cold weather?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Thursday’s strong frontal passage brought us from bitterly cold to “why do I live here” type cold as the anticipated Arctic blast was able to settle in. There will be little relief Friday night as winds remain in the 30-40 mph range. Wind chill values as of this writing are sitting in […]
KCRG.com
Road conditions deteriorating as blizzard reaches Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For the past 9 days, we have looked for a storm to develop and move across the upper Midwest. That storm is now affecting Iowa. Snow, wind, and cold will all affect us through the upcoming Christmas weekend. Here is a breakdown of the impact of this three-pronged winter storm.
advantagenews.com
Winter storm, bitter cold takes aim at Illinois
As a winter storm rolls toward much of Illinois, the heads of local highway departments are getting ready for the onset of precipitation. How and when the precipitation begins depends greatly on where you live, but most of us will experience some challenges with the combination of powdery snow, high wind, and frigid temperatures.
959theriver.com
WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY
Snow and blowing snow producing intermittent white out conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with most of the snow occurring this afternoon and evening. Rapidly deteriorating conditions with a period of snowfall rates over 1 inch per hour expected mid to late afternoon. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph expected. Wind chill values of 25 to 35 below zero expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Falling or blowing snow may result in white out conditions with zero visibility at times, making travel extremely difficult. Power outages will also be possible as a result of strong wind gusts to 50 mph. Roads will likely quickly become ice covered as temperatures rapidly fall Thursday this afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25 to 35 below zero tonight through Friday night can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.
Events canceled, closings begin ahead of winter storm in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With the winter storm arriving in the area, Central Illinois is already beginning to feel the effects with closures and cancelations starting to pile up. Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and […]
1470 WMBD
State Police: Stay off the highways during winter storm
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – If you don’t believe us, maybe you’ll believe the Illinois State Police. Given the winter storm now bearing down on us, the State Police is saying if you don’t need to go out and drive in this weather, especially on state highways or interstates, don’t.
1470 WMBD
Winter Storm Warning now in effect
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect across a good portion of Illinois — including Peoria — Thursday morning through Saturday morning, for a weather event that will remind us just how dangerous Mother Nature can be sometimes. “The storm begins with...
nowdecatur.com
Winter Storm warning for Thursday and Friday
December 21, 2022 – A powerful holiday-week winter storm will unfold across the country Thursday, unleashing snow and strong winds on Illinois. The timing of the storm could not be worse, as millions rush to finish their shopping and embark on their holiday travels. The storm system packs a...
Snow routes activated in Central Illinois ahead of winter storm
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Central Illinois towns have already begun to activate snow routes ahead of the winter storm set to hit the area in the coming days. Most cities will activate their snow routes when snow accumulations reach a point where it is hazardous to drive, to ensure plow equipment can safely clear the […]
WGNtv.com
Winter Storm Warning issued from Thursday through Saturday morning
CHICAGO — A Winter Storm Warning has now been issued for the entire area beginning on Thursday. Starting at 9 a.m. through Saturday at 6 a.m., the warning begins for McHenry, Boone, DeKalb, Kane and LaSalle counties. At noon, Cook, Will and DuPage counties will be included. The warning...
25newsnow.com
FIRST ALERT: Impactful winter storm on the way later this week
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Our weather will remain quiet but cold tonight and tomorrow before a winter storm moves into Central Illinois on Thursday. We’ve designated Thursday, Friday and this weekend as First Alert Weather Days for snow accumulation, high winds, dangerous cold and hazardous travel. Snow:. Snow...
