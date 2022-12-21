Read full article on original website
Related
ahealthiermichigan.org
The Upper Peninsula’s Eben Ice Caves: Winter Hiking 101
The Eben Ice Caves, also known as the Rock River Canyon Ice Caves, hide within the woods of Michigan’s Hiawatha National Forest. They are a unique Upper Peninsula treasure that. attract visitors from all over for afternoons of winter hiking. The caves are formed from snow that has melted...
Yahoo Sports
Severe winter storm rips across western, northern Michigan ahead of Christmas
A winter snowstorm forecasted earlier in the week to bring snow, frigid temperatures and biting winds to the upper Midwest delivered a punch to Michigan on Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 22-24. The snowstorm closed businesses and schools en masse and made travel difficult and nearly impossible in places. By Thursday, blizzard warnings...
Christmas Eve travel conditions remain poor across West Michigan
MICHIGAN, USA — This holiday weekend snowstorm continues Saturday with numerous crashes, closed roads, and slow travel. Impacts will continue to be felt throughout Saturday before improvement arrives by the end of the weekend. There are also numerous church, business and event closures due to the weather conditions. Check...
Blizzard of 2022 — How’d we stack up?
The biggest storm in a decade delivered whipping winds and blizzard conditions the week of Christmas with lingering affects lasting through Christmas Day. The storm is considered to be just as strong, if not stronger than the Ground Hog Day Blizzard of 2011.
Santa spotted skiing in Michigan
THOMPSONVILLE, Mich. — Santa Claus got in some last-minute "me-time" on some ski slopes in northern Michigan before a long night of work this Christmas Eve. Officials at Crystal Mountain ski resort in Thompsonville, Michigan said the jolly man himself strapped on some skis and shredded on the fresh powder Saturday morning.
Watch the Temp Michigan. At What Point Does Salt Stop Working?
What temperatures are too cold for salt to melt the ice on the roads?. This winter storm causing huge problems for drivers on the road. At times like these, it is important to know a few things about the weather and at what point salt doesn't even melt the ice.
Detroit News
These places were hit hardest by wind, snow during Friday's storm
A winter storm swept across Michigan on Friday, disrupting travel plans and power supply across the grid, with high winds and low temperatures. Some places in Michigan saw nearly 60 mph wind speeds and over two feet of snow. Towns like Mancelona, Sparr and Alba in northern Michigan saw the...
americanmilitarynews.com
Blowing snow disrupts roads, 14K without power Friday as storm hits
A severe storm with strong winds and arctic cold hit Michigan on Friday, leaving more than 14,000 without power, though snow accumulation was less than originally forecast. From the Ohio border into the metro suburbs, expect increasing wind speeds and another 1 to 2 inches of snow, says Kyle Klein, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township. That could brings totals up to 3 inches through Saturday as western lake effect could continue snow overnight into Saturday, Christmas Eve. Areas north of Flint could see another 2 to 3 inches.
UpNorthLive.com
Large number of crashes reported on Christmas Eve in Mid-Michigan
Michigan State Police are urging the public to avoid travel if possible. Dozens of crashes have been reported in Mid-Michigan since the storm hit. Multiple injury accidents have been reported across the region on Christmas Eve. Police are urging people to stay home and off the roads if they can.
wrif.com
Winter Storm Causes Michigan’s Favorite Christmas Store to Close
Well, even Michigan’s favorite Christmas store couldn’t beat the storm. Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland is closing early because of it. The huge Christmas store is usually open almost every day, including on Christmas Eve. Now, it will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, and Saturday, Dec. 24. It’s usually closed on Christmas Day.
WLNS
Typically busy shopping days deserted as snowstorm hits Michigan
Typically busy shopping days deserted as snowstorm hits Michigan. Typically busy shopping days deserted as snowstorm …. Typically busy shopping days deserted as snowstorm hits Michigan. Will my packages arrive before Christmas?. Will my packages arrive before Christmas?. Woman dies from cold in Bath Township. Woman dies from cold in...
Pre-Christmas Blizzard Saturday update: Snowfall expected, wind gusts, wind chill
We are still in the grip of a windy winter storm. The effects are slowly lessening, but we still have more snow, wind and cold to endure today. Here’s an update on what we can expect around Michigan. The weather pattern can be broken up into two scenarios across...
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Blizzard Update, 2 p.m., 122422
While highways have been plowed, strong wind gusts continue to blow snow back onto the pavement. It also remains too cold for salt to be effective. (Dec. 24, 2022) While highways have been plowed, strong wind gusts continue to blow snow back onto the pavement. It also remains too cold for salt to be effective. (Dec. 24, 2022)
fox2detroit.com
Winter storm road conditions: How to track Michigan snow plows
DETROIT (FOX 2) - You can track what Michigan Department of Transportation plows are up to on the roads during the winter storm. The Mi Drive Map shows where a truck is, along with what it is doing, such as plowing or applying salt, and includes a photo of the road from the truck.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan road conditions: 'Double whammy' of winds, temperatures making driving 'feel like a snow globe'
(FOX 2) - Southeast Michigan has traded one winter weather demon for another after projections for snow totals started falling overnight. But wind gusts will be blowing around whatever snow ends up falling. According to Diane Cross with the Michigan Department of Transportation, driving around Metro Detroit will "feel like...
Detroit News
Winter storm driving gusty winds, frigid temperatures on Christmas Eve
Friday's winter storm has moved northeast of Michigan but will continue sending gusty winds and affecting temperatures throughout Christmas Eve, according to the National Weather Service. "The main thing is still the winds are going to be pretty gusty out there — not as strong as yesterday — but we...
The snow is here: West Michigan weathers a storm together
Whether it's one inch deep or three feet thick, thirty degrees or below thirty, you can still end up sliding into the ditch and needing a helping hand.
Michigan snowfall predictions: See how much your area will get during winter storm
Most of Michigan is under a blizzard warning or a winter storm warning from Thursday night until Saturday, Christmas Eve, as a large storm front plows across the Midwest toward the Great Lakes region. Snowfall totals will vary across the state, with most taking place on the west Lake Michigan coast line and in the northern Lower Peninsula. The metro Detroit area is expected to get somewhere between 3-7 inches of snow, with 5-8 inches expected further...
michiganradio.org
Michigan population forecasted to grow, but many rural areas will lose people
Economists forecast that Michigan's population will increase by about a half-million people over the next three decades. That growth will likely be concentrated in certain areas. Growth is expected the suburban Detroit area and spreading west. “A band of counties kind of going across from suburban Detroit over to Lake...
Amtrak cancellations due to major winter storm hamper holiday travel in Michigan
KALAMAZOO, MI — Numerous Amtrak cancellations due to the winter storm will affect travel within the state of Michigan in the days leading up to Christmas. The company has canceled one of its three round-trips each day on its Wolverine 352 and 353 trains with service from Pontiac to Chicago and back, between Dec. 22-25, according to information posted on its website.
94.9 WMMQ
Lansing, MI
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
94.9 WMMQ plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0