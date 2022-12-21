Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin State Trooper struck by pick-up truck during severe winter weather
JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries when his cruiser was struck by a pick-up truck that lost control during severe winter weather. In a Facebook post by the Wisconsin State Patrol, it states that the incident happened around 12:10 a.m. on Christmas...
wearegreenbay.com
Several northeast Wisconsin counties issue tow bans
(WFRV) – Several counties in northeast Wisconsin have now issued tow bans that will most likely last into Saturday. Tow bans have been issued in Outagamie, Manitowoc, and Brown Counties. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was first to announce the ban on I-41 and WIS 441 on Thursday morning....
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin State Patrol responds to nearly 100 vehicle runoffs during 12-hour period
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol had a busy Thursday, as the department was just shy of 150 motorist assists across a 12-hour period. The Wisconsin State Patrol released some statistics regarding the number of calls for service between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday. A winter storm is impacting most of the state of Wisconsin.
wearegreenbay.com
Nearly 1 oz. of heroin recovered during Wisconsin traffic stop, two arrested after driver shows fake ID
DEKORRA, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in southcentral Wisconsin arrested two people after a traffic stop revealed nearly one ounce of heroin, in which the driver had a warrant for his arrest. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the traffic stop occurred on 139/90/94 in the Town of Dekorra...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Town of Geneva fatal crash; vehicle rolls after collision
TOWN OF GENEVA, Wis. - A 67-year-old Elkhorn woman is dead following a crash in the Town of Geneva on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The victim has been identified as Barbara Fischer. The accident involved two eastbound vehicles on US Highway 12 near Springfield Road. It was reported that the vehicle...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin truckers battle fierce winds; 'you’re driving a billboard'
RICHFIELD, Wis. - Gusty winds and blowing snow are giving truck drivers a workout. This, as some race to get those last shipments in before Christmas. While southeast Wisconsin did not get all the snow that was initially anticipated, the relentless winds have lived up to and exceeded expectations. "Lot...
Can I record the police in Wisconsin?
(WTVO) — With most people in the country having smart phones, residents can take them out and have a camera at a second’s notice to take videos or pictures. However, a lot of people might be wondering if they can they do this when the thing they want to get a picture or video of […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Town of Genesee fire, torch used to thaw frozen pipes
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - A town of Genesee fire was caused by "improper" use of a torch to thaw frozen pipes Friday, Dec. 23, according to officials. Lake Country Fire & Rescue was called to the fire on State Highway 83 around 7 p.m. "Significant" wind impacted the fire's spread, which was on the outside corner of the building, but it was under control in less than 10 minutes.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man arrested for 4th OWI, allegedly shouts racial/homophobic slurs at deputies
UNION GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man is facing charges after blowing four stop signs and nearly driving a deputy off the road. According to a release, on Monday, December 19, 2022, at around 8:25 p.m., an off-duty Racine County Sheriff’s sergeant was driving his vehicle in the Village of Union Grove when he observed a gray pick-up truck driving recklessly.
57 Year Old Wisconsin Woman, Biggest Drug Dealer in State History?
When you watch movies or tv shows, the visual of what a "drug dealer" is has a look. Some shady character, looks mean and tough...Kinda like 57 year old Lori Merget of Wisconsin, wait.. Lori lived in Campbellsport, Wisconsin. There was no drug layer, no massive car with tinted windows...just...
wearegreenbay.com
What does police tape on disabled vehicles mean? Wisconsin State Patrol issues reminder
(WFRV) – Ever driven by a vehicle on the side of the road that has police tape on it, and wonder what that means? Well, the Wisconsin State Patrol provided some information on exactly what the tape entails. The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook page telling motorists...
Can I bury a loved one in my backyard in Wisconsin?
(WTVO) When a loved one passes away, some people would rather keep the body of the deceased close by, on family property. But, is it legal to bury a body in my yard in Wisconsin? The answer, according to Rome Monument, is yes, Wisconsin residents can bury a loved one in their yard. However, there […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Snowfall totals for Wisconsin storm; Dec. 22, 2022
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) is collecting data from the snowfall that is impacting southern and southeast Wisconsin on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) -- totals that could change. Verona, 5. Jefferson, 4.0. Glendale, 3.6. Waterloo, 3.4. Portage,...
Wisconsin DNR issues final certificate of closure to Flambeau mine
After determining that Flambeau Mining Company has met its obligations under an approved reclamation plan, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued a reclamation certificate to the company for the remainder of the mining site in Rusk County. An assessment of Stream ‘C’, an intermittent contaminated stream in the area,...
13 of the Coolest Campgrounds with Water Parks in Wisconsin!
These Wisconsin campgrounds and RV parks are custom-made for a fun summer vacation! Start your planning now and book early in the year to ensure that you’ll be able to visit one of these amazing destinations for next-level family camping adventures. Many of these locations offer so much entertainment...
We Energies says customers can return thermostats to normal after overnight supply shortage
We Energies provided an update to its sudden natural gas shortage Saturday morning, saying customers can return their thermostats to normal after being asked to conserve natural gas use overnight.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin bitter cold; furnaces, boilers being pushed to limit
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - With temperatures plummeting below zero, Friday, Dec. 23 was a busy day for HVAC companies in southeast Wisconsin. After spending time out in the cold and wind, some people came back inside wondering if the heat was even on. With furnaces on the fritz or boilers that won't budge the mercury, calls for service go up.
centralwinews.com
Frozen road law now in effect for Zones 1 and 2
Wisconsin’s frozen road law is in effect for the northern half of Wisconsin. The WisDOT designates the regions as Zone 1 and Zone 2, which includes U.S. 10 near Stevens Point, along with numbered state and federal highways north of U.S. 10. The frozen road determination for other areas of the state will be made when conditions warrant.
Don’t travel Friday unless absolutely necessary, Wisconsin DOT says
With possible whiteout or blizzard conditions and dangerous wind chills in store later this week, Wisconsin transportation officials are urging people not to travel Friday.
wearegreenbay.com
How frequent are white Christmases in northeast Wisconsin? When was the last one?
(WFRV) – As the snow continues to fall late Thursday and temperatures begin to drop, it is almost without question that northeast Wisconsin will experience a white Christmas this year!. While it seems like Christmas just isn’t the same without snow on the ground, history tells us that having...
Comments / 15