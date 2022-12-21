ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

wearegreenbay.com

Several northeast Wisconsin counties issue tow bans

(WFRV) – Several counties in northeast Wisconsin have now issued tow bans that will most likely last into Saturday. Tow bans have been issued in Outagamie, Manitowoc, and Brown Counties. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was first to announce the ban on I-41 and WIS 441 on Thursday morning....
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Town of Geneva fatal crash; vehicle rolls after collision

TOWN OF GENEVA, Wis. - A 67-year-old Elkhorn woman is dead following a crash in the Town of Geneva on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The victim has been identified as Barbara Fischer. The accident involved two eastbound vehicles on US Highway 12 near Springfield Road. It was reported that the vehicle...
ELKHORN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin truckers battle fierce winds; 'you’re driving a billboard'

RICHFIELD, Wis. - Gusty winds and blowing snow are giving truck drivers a workout. This, as some race to get those last shipments in before Christmas. While southeast Wisconsin did not get all the snow that was initially anticipated, the relentless winds have lived up to and exceeded expectations. "Lot...
WISCONSIN STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I record the police in Wisconsin?

(WTVO) — With most people in the country having smart phones, residents can take them out and have a camera at a second’s notice to take videos or pictures. However, a lot of people might be wondering if they can they do this when the thing they want to get a picture or video of […]
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Town of Genesee fire, torch used to thaw frozen pipes

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - A town of Genesee fire was caused by "improper" use of a torch to thaw frozen pipes Friday, Dec. 23, according to officials. Lake Country Fire & Rescue was called to the fire on State Highway 83 around 7 p.m. "Significant" wind impacted the fire's spread, which was on the outside corner of the building, but it was under control in less than 10 minutes.
GENESEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man arrested for 4th OWI, allegedly shouts racial/homophobic slurs at deputies

UNION GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man is facing charges after blowing four stop signs and nearly driving a deputy off the road. According to a release, on Monday, December 19, 2022, at around 8:25 p.m., an off-duty Racine County Sheriff’s sergeant was driving his vehicle in the Village of Union Grove when he observed a gray pick-up truck driving recklessly.
UNION GROVE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Snowfall totals for Wisconsin storm; Dec. 22, 2022

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) is collecting data from the snowfall that is impacting southern and southeast Wisconsin on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) -- totals that could change. Verona, 5. Jefferson, 4.0. Glendale, 3.6. Waterloo, 3.4. Portage,...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin bitter cold; furnaces, boilers being pushed to limit

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - With temperatures plummeting below zero, Friday, Dec. 23 was a busy day for HVAC companies in southeast Wisconsin. After spending time out in the cold and wind, some people came back inside wondering if the heat was even on. With furnaces on the fritz or boilers that won't budge the mercury, calls for service go up.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
centralwinews.com

Frozen road law now in effect for Zones 1 and 2

Wisconsin’s frozen road law is in effect for the northern half of Wisconsin. The WisDOT designates the regions as Zone 1 and Zone 2, which includes U.S. 10 near Stevens Point, along with numbered state and federal highways north of U.S. 10. The frozen road determination for other areas of the state will be made when conditions warrant.
WISCONSIN STATE

