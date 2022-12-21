U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin said he has “no intentions” of switching political parties, but didn’t rule out the possibility in the future. Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat who had significant leverage over President Joe Biden’s economic agenda in the evenly divided U.S. Senate over the past two years, suggested on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that his decision could depend on how policies develop under a bipartisan infrastructure bill and the administration’s tax, climate and health care bill known as the Inflation Reduction Act.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO