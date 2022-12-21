ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kill Devil Hills, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Daily South

Just A Block From The Ocean, This Virginia Beach Street Glows During The Holidays

On the North End of Virginia Beach, the winter months are pretty quiet. Most beachcombers and vacationers are long gone, but throughout the month of December one avenue is busier than ever. On 43rd Street, just one block from the ocean, every single house is covered in Christmas lights, inflatable snowmen, Santas and more Christmas cheer than anywhere else on the oceanfront. Friends, family and curious beach dwellers flock to the street in total awe and delight to stare at the carefully curated homes all decorated with a level of holiday spirit that is rarely seen in such strong unison, but most don’t know the whole story behind this cheery display.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Holiday Tour of Homes returns to downtown Manteo

The Manteo Preservation Trust held the 15th Holiday Tour of Homes on Saturday, December 3, highlighting multiple homes, a church and a yacht. The tour began at Outer Banks Distilling on Budleigh Street, where visitors could purchase tickets, pick up a map and begin the festivities at the historic S.W. Twiford Building. Over 500 people participated in the tour this year, which hasn’t been offered since 2018.
MANTEO, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Kill Devil Hills votes no to reducing neighborhood speed limit

Kill Devil Hills commissioners discussed the possibility of lowering the speed on west side neighborhoods from 25 mph to 20, but ultimately voted to keep the speed the same and invest in speed radar display signs. The board heard from two residents who expressed support in lowering the speed limit....
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
WAVY News 10

VBPD looking for missing person

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police is looking for a missing person who has not been seen since the end of November. Marquis Gibson, 34, has not been heard from by his family since Nov. 28, and his current address is unknown, police said. He was last...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Manteo commissioners hear about event center

In two Dare County locations, tourism officials presented a concept for a proposed Event Center facility for the Event site in Nags Head. On Dec. 7, 2022, Manteo Board of Commissioners heard comments from Dare County Tourism Board Chairman Tim Cafferty and Outer Banks Visitors Bureau executive director Lee Nettles.
MANTEO, NC
13News Now

Police respond to deadly motorcycle crash in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach responded to a deadly motorcycle crash Wednesday evening. The accident happened in the 800 block of Lynnhaven Parkway around 5:15 p.m., according to VBPD. That's near Lynnhaven Mall. Police said the motorcycle driver, 53-year-old Christopher Morrison, was traveling northbound when he...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: 1 dead after crash on Church Street in Elizabeth City

One person is dead following a Sunday evening crash on Church Street in Elizabeth City, the North Carolina Highway Patrol said. Read more: https://bit.ly/3VaZ5ML. Police: 1 dead after crash on Church Street in Elizabeth …. One person is dead following a Sunday evening crash on Church Street in Elizabeth City,...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
islandfreepress.org

2023 Dare County personal property tax listings begin January 1, 2023

Completed forms for personal and business personal property must be returned to the Dare County Tax Department office by Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Individuals and businesses in Dare County are required by North Carolina law to list their personal property for taxation during the month of January each year. This includes all personal property and business personal property owned as of January 1, 2023.
outerbanksvoice.com

Cynthia “Cindy” Lynn Miller of Manteo, December 12

Cynthia “Cindy” Lynn Miller, 61, of Manteo, NC died Monday, December 12, 2022. She was the recipient of a heart on April 26, 2022. Cindy was employed by Food Lion in Nags Head, NC, where she was the DSD District Lead and Trainer. She was an avid fisherwoman and Baltimore Ravens fan. She loved spending her free time fishing and you could always find her cheering for the Ravens whenever they were playing. Cindy was always there to lend a hand whenever someone was in need.
MANTEO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy