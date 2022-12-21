Read full article on original website
Just A Block From The Ocean, This Virginia Beach Street Glows During The Holidays
On the North End of Virginia Beach, the winter months are pretty quiet. Most beachcombers and vacationers are long gone, but throughout the month of December one avenue is busier than ever. On 43rd Street, just one block from the ocean, every single house is covered in Christmas lights, inflatable snowmen, Santas and more Christmas cheer than anywhere else on the oceanfront. Friends, family and curious beach dwellers flock to the street in total awe and delight to stare at the carefully curated homes all decorated with a level of holiday spirit that is rarely seen in such strong unison, but most don’t know the whole story behind this cheery display.
islandfreepress.org
N.C. 12 closed north of Tarheel Ct. in Salvo; Soundside flooding reported in multiple areas of Hatteras Island
Canadian Hole on Friday afternoon. Video by Mandy Haage Fuller. Soundside flooding was reported on multiple portions of N.C. Highway 12 and throughout Hatteras Island, and particularly in Avon, the Tri-villages, and Pea Island. Per a Dare County Sheriff’s Office update, N.C. Highway 12 is currently closed north of Tarheel...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Holiday Tour of Homes returns to downtown Manteo
The Manteo Preservation Trust held the 15th Holiday Tour of Homes on Saturday, December 3, highlighting multiple homes, a church and a yacht. The tour began at Outer Banks Distilling on Budleigh Street, where visitors could purchase tickets, pick up a map and begin the festivities at the historic S.W. Twiford Building. Over 500 people participated in the tour this year, which hasn’t been offered since 2018.
Areas of Eastern Shore, Outer Banks flooded amid high winds; bitter cold expected
MANTEO, N.C. (WNCN) — Amid a coastal flood warning, several spots on the Eastern Shore and the Outer Banks were underwater just a day before Christmas Eve. Residents in Onancock tell 10 On Your Side that some docks and yards are underwater as the area continues to be hit by strong gusts of wind. N.C. […]
thecoastlandtimes.com
Kill Devil Hills votes no to reducing neighborhood speed limit
Kill Devil Hills commissioners discussed the possibility of lowering the speed on west side neighborhoods from 25 mph to 20, but ultimately voted to keep the speed the same and invest in speed radar display signs. The board heard from two residents who expressed support in lowering the speed limit....
Stay prepared: Hampton Roads' coldest holiday weekend in 20 years
This won't be a white Christmas, but this all comes before holiday travels and gatherings, meaning being prepared is key.
WAVY News 10
VBPD looking for missing person
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police is looking for a missing person who has not been seen since the end of November. Marquis Gibson, 34, has not been heard from by his family since Nov. 28, and his current address is unknown, police said. He was last...
whro.org
“We’re just trying to capture a special moment for young people": Christmas shopping with Currituck County cops
It’s a Friday night at the Target in Chesapeake closest to the North Carolina border. Dozens of law enforcement officers from northeastern North Carolina are being unleashed on the store with $250 and Christmas lists from kids in their communities. “We get a lot of joy out of this,”...
Emergency management crews in Hampton Roads ready to respond to frigid weather
HAMPTON, Va. — On Thursday, all emergency crews across Hampton Roads are ready to respond to sub-freezing temperatures this holiday weekend. The cold blast mixing in with rain and wind caused emergency management crews to stay alert. Hampton spokesperson Robin McCormick said workers are ready if there are major power outages.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Manteo commissioners hear about event center
In two Dare County locations, tourism officials presented a concept for a proposed Event Center facility for the Event site in Nags Head. On Dec. 7, 2022, Manteo Board of Commissioners heard comments from Dare County Tourism Board Chairman Tim Cafferty and Outer Banks Visitors Bureau executive director Lee Nettles.
One dead in camper fire in Virginia Beach
The Virginia Beach Fire Department says one person died in a camper fire west of Town Center Friday morning.
Man strands dog tied up to pole at VB Animal Care and Adoption Center
Animal Control is trying to identify the person responsible for leaving a dog tied to a pole at the Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center property.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach’s worst eyesore leading to new vision for Kempsville
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Some have considered the concrete mountain at Witchduck Road and Southern Boulevard in Virginia Beach to be the city’s ugliest eyesore for more than three years. But with a soon-to-be closing on a major apartment complex built by the Breeden Company, that eyesore...
Person killed in Virginia camper fire
The Virginia Beach Fire Department says one person died in a camper fire west of Town Center Friday morning.
Crash involving a school bus and a truck occurred on Virginia Beach Blvd: Police
Crash involving a school bus and a truck occurred on Virginia Beach Blvd, according to Virginia Beach Police Department
Police respond to deadly motorcycle crash in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach responded to a deadly motorcycle crash Wednesday evening. The accident happened in the 800 block of Lynnhaven Parkway around 5:15 p.m., according to VBPD. That's near Lynnhaven Mall. Police said the motorcycle driver, 53-year-old Christopher Morrison, was traveling northbound when he...
WAVY News 10
Police: 1 dead after crash on Church Street in Elizabeth City
One person is dead following a Sunday evening crash on Church Street in Elizabeth City, the North Carolina Highway Patrol said. Read more: https://bit.ly/3VaZ5ML. Police: 1 dead after crash on Church Street in Elizabeth …. One person is dead following a Sunday evening crash on Church Street in Elizabeth City,...
Man dies following three vehicle crash on I-64 in Virgina Beach
Around 12:53 p.m., State Police were called to investigate the crash on I-64 east of Indian River Road, in the city of Virginia Beach.
islandfreepress.org
2023 Dare County personal property tax listings begin January 1, 2023
Completed forms for personal and business personal property must be returned to the Dare County Tax Department office by Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Individuals and businesses in Dare County are required by North Carolina law to list their personal property for taxation during the month of January each year. This includes all personal property and business personal property owned as of January 1, 2023.
outerbanksvoice.com
Cynthia “Cindy” Lynn Miller of Manteo, December 12
Cynthia “Cindy” Lynn Miller, 61, of Manteo, NC died Monday, December 12, 2022. She was the recipient of a heart on April 26, 2022. Cindy was employed by Food Lion in Nags Head, NC, where she was the DSD District Lead and Trainer. She was an avid fisherwoman and Baltimore Ravens fan. She loved spending her free time fishing and you could always find her cheering for the Ravens whenever they were playing. Cindy was always there to lend a hand whenever someone was in need.
