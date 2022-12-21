Calhoun County will be under Hard Freeze Warning beginning Friday

A Hard Freeze Warning has been issued for late Thursday night through Sunday morning. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 5 to 12 degrees will be possible in northern portions of Central Alabama. Temperatures as low as 10 to 15 degrees will be possible in southern portions of Central Alabama. National Weather Service Birmingham

The earlier advisory by the National Weather Service in Birmingham concerning a Hard Freeze Watch for Calhoun County has been upgraded to a warning.

The warning is in effect from midnight Friday morning through 9 a.m. Sunday.