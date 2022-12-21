Just In: Local RB DeSean Bishop Commits to Vols, Makes 'Dream Come True'

Moments ago, at ceremony at Karns High School, running back DeSean Bishop announced his commitment to Tennessee. Prior to publicly revealing the decision, Bishop spoke with Volunteer Country on his decision.

"I see myself fitting well into that offense," Bishop said of the decision to choose the Vols. "They were the first school to offer me, even before I blew up, so they have always believed in me. They knew my talent before anyone else did and before I had the crazy junior season. That connect has been there always. They have been one of the schools recruiting me the hardest, so that is another reason I wanted to go there."

Bishop spent the majority of his senior year committed to Coastal Carolina, but after Jamie Chadwell left for Liberty, Bishop decided to take a deeper look at his recruitment. He made his way to multiple Tennessee games this fall and maintained a line of contact with Tennessee running back coach Jerry Mack.

"I mean it is crazy," Bishop said of this playing into his recruitment. "If Coach Chadwell hadn't left Coastal, I would probably still be committed there, but I know this is God's way, and I prayed about where I am committed to. Coach Mack took it day-by-day with me and that meant a lot to me."

Obviously, having the chance to play locally was a key determiner in the end as well.

"It was a big appeal," Bishop said on staying home. "I live 15 minutes from campus, so to have my family be able to get there will be good. It will always be great to always be a few minutes from there. It ended up being a dream come true. A kid's dream to play at Neyland and dreaming of Tennessee, so that is going to be fun."

So what can you expect from Bishop on Rocky Top?

"They are going to get a hardworker that is going to do what I have to do to get the job done," Bishop said of this. "If something I am doing is wrong, I am going to fix it right then and there. I am a quick learner and I am going to adapt to whatever playstyle you want me to play at and whatever playbook you want me to learn. I am always going to give 100% no matter what I am doing. I am going to always w