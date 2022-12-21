Read full article on original website
2 critical after walkers find man and woman near crashed ATVs in Colorado Springs creek
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are in critical condition after they were found by a pair of crashed ATVs in a creek Christmas morning. Firefighters tell 11 News people walking in the area spotted the crash site in a creek 70 feet from Barnes Road near Charlotte Parkway and called 911. It’s unclear how long the man and woman had been there before they were found.
Freezing temperatures turn deadly in southern Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (12/24)- Colorado Springs Police say the second man in the hospital has died Saturday due to exposure to freezing temperatures. Colorado Spring police are reporting that one person has died from exposure to the freezing temperatures and another is in the hospital. They say the man found dead was near a transformer, likely trying to get warm. The man in the hospital was found near a homeless camp.
WATCH - NORAD volunteers work to track Santa
WATCH - Colorado Springs Airport Experiencing Delays and Cancellations During Holiday Travel Season. Officials tell me the Colorado Springs Airport experienced numerous delays and 25 total cancellations between Wednesday and Friday. WATCH-Deadly temperatures in Southern Colorado. Updated: Dec. 23, 2022 at 9:59 PM MST. Cold temperatures in Southern Colorado turn...
Pueblo police: I-25 closed from West 29th to 13th streets
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking the public to use alternate routes due to a traffic crash on southbound I-25, Saturday evening on Dec. 24. PPD says southbound I-25 from the West 29th Street exit to the West 13th Street exit is closed due to a traffic crash. The public is […]
11 injured in Christmas Eve crash near Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Seven children were among those injured in a suspected drunk driving crash Christmas Eve night. State Patrol says the kids and two adults were traveling in a Chevy Express van when a Jeep made a sudden turn in front of them. The van broadsided the Jeep and both vehicles spun off the road.
Young boy calls 911 after fire sparks in Cimarron Hills home
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews across southern Colorado battled a home fire in the Cimarron Hills area. Chief Andrew York with Cimarron Hills Fire Department tells 11 News the fire sparked around noon on White Mountain Drive. This is in the eastern part of Colorado Springs. As fire crews...
Power outage affects over 3,000 customers west of Colorado Springs, in Highway 24 area
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - People in the Manitou Springs and Cascade areas west of Colorado Springs were without power Friday morning during an outage Colorado Springs Utilities said affected more than 3,000 customers. According to Colorado Springs Utilities, the outage started just after 6:00 a.m. A map of the...
Crash involving a pedestrian under investigation in Colorado Springs Friday night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash involving a pedestrian was under investigation Friday night in Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs Police are reporting they received a all at about 6:30 p.m. after a woman was reportedly hit by a car in the 1200 block of S. Nevada Avenue. The area is near I-25 close to Dorchester Park. The driver involved stayed at the scene. The woman was conscious and breathing when she was taken to the hospital.
1 dead, 2nd rescued in Colorado Springs during sub-zero temperatures
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A person is dead and at least one other was hospitalized following sub-zero temperatures in Colorado Springs this week. According to Colorado Springs police, a transient man was found dead in the 3600 block of Citadel Dr. on Thursday at about 2:30 p.m. The road is near N. Academy Boulevard and E. Platte Avenue.
Firefighters respond to house fire south of downtown Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters responded to a house fire in downtown Colorado Springs Friday afternoon. This happened on south Sierra Madre street. Colorado Springs firefighters tell 11 News it was caused by chimney remnants being set on the home’s front porch. Lt. Andrew Cooper with CSFD tells...
Man found dead in freezing temps near Citadel Mall
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has confirmed one person died and another was hospitalized as a result of the dangerously cold temperatures that hit Southern Colorado on Thursday, Dec. 23. In response to an inquiry by FOX21 News, a spokesperson for CSPD confirmed that officers with the Sand Creek division found […]
Pedestrian killed in crash on Christmas Eve
A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Lakewood late Saturday evening.
I-25 South in Pueblo reopens after crash shuts down interstate for 7+ hours
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- Southbound I-25 is now back open after being closed for five and a half hours Saturday afternoon. The Colorado Department of Public Transportation tweeted that as of 2:05 p.m., I-25 southbound in Pueblo is closed due to a crash. The highway was shut down between US 50...
Barricaded suspect in standoff with Pueblo Police
PUEBLO, Colo.(KRDO)-- A standoff is underway between a barricaded suspect and Pueblo Police at the Casa Del Sol apartment complex in Pueblo. The first reports of the standoff were reported to KRDO at around 2:40 P.M. Saturday. Pueblo Police confirmed that the barricaded suspect is wanted for multiple alleged armed...
City buses pick up people fighting the cold to take them to warming shelters overnight
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the City of Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak Office of Emergency Management requested Mountain Metropolitan Transit buses to pick up people fighting the cold to take them to a warming shelter overnight. “The temperatures with this storm have dropped to dangerous, life-threatening levels and Mountain Metropolitan Transit is The post City buses pick up people fighting the cold to take them to warming shelters overnight appeared first on KRDO.
Subzero temperatures causing frozen, broken water pipes in southern Colorado for the holiday weekend
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Temperatures below zero overnight Wednesday and Thursday have already frozen exposed water pipes that eventually will crack, break and leak as the weather warms up. KRDO One local plumber said that a customer's pipes froze while installing a new water heater. "After the installation, we had to thaw the pipes The post Subzero temperatures causing frozen, broken water pipes in southern Colorado for the holiday weekend appeared first on KRDO.
Two at-risk adults missing during dangerously cold temperatures
Gilberth Higuera may be experiencing mental health issues and disappeared five days ago in Lakewood. Patricia Miller has dementia and drove away from a grocery store Thursday while her husband was shopping inside.Metro area authorities are asking for the public's help in finding both people. The request is made more urgent by the dangerously cold temperatures which descended on the region. Miller is 75 years old. She left the King Soopers in Conifer around 5:15 p.m. in a maroon 2000 Subaru Outback. The car carries a Colorado license plate: 601-BZH. "Please keep your eye out for this little lady so we can bring her home," the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.Higuera was last seen Saturday walking in the 1300 block of Zephyr Street in Lakewood. His possible mental state puts him in danger, according to the Lakewood Police Department. Higuera is 5-foot-10, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a white track jacket with red stripes when he disappeared. Anyone who sees either Miller or Higuera, or who has information about their location, should call Jeffcom Dispatch at 303 980-7300.
Harassment investigation leads police to fentanyl, meth inside Colorado Springs home
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police say a harassment investigation led to officers discovering fentanyl and meth inside a home in Colorado Springs. Wednesday, officers responded to a harassment call for service on Hatch Circle just after 3:50 p.m. According to the police, officers found that the individuals involved with the harassment allegations had unrelated The post Harassment investigation leads police to fentanyl, meth inside Colorado Springs home appeared first on KRDO.
LIVE UPDATES: Flights canceled at DIA, I-25 northbound lane closures, coldest on record since 1990
Editor's note: We're tracking developments as an arctic mass moves across the U.S., plunging communities into dangerously sub-zero conditions. 7:00 p.m.: Two northbound I-25 lanes close in Castle Rock, latest snow totals. Two right lanes on I-25 between Wilcox Street and Meadows Parkway closed due to a crash just before...
