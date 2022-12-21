Read full article on original website
Texas judge blocks Biden from ending 'Remain in Mexico' border policy
The policy forces asylum seekers to wait in Mexico until they receive a court date.
Five hospitalized by turbulence on United Airlines flight to Houston
Unexpected turbulence resulted in injuries to passengers and crew, according to a KHOU 11 report.
Airlines issue waiver for Texas travelers ahead of winter 'bomb cyclone'
A wave of blizzard-like conditions is expected to derail U.S. travel ahead of Christmas.
