Read full article on original website
Related
electrek.co
Honda unveils $7,300 light electric van to meet the high demand for commercial EVs
An electric vehicle for around $7,300? You heard that right. Honda announced today a new light commercial electric van set to launch in spring 2024 that’s ideal for both personal and business use. Honda unveils electric “N-VAN” light commercial van. With a starting price of 1 million...
greenbuildingadvisor.com
The Fly in the Ointment for Electric Vehicles
Replacing petroleum fuels with electricity is crucial for curbing climate change because it cuts carbon dioxide emissions from transportation—the largest source of U.S. global warming emissions and a growing source worldwide. Even including the impacts of generating electricity to run them, electric vehicles provide clear environmental benefits. Plug-in vehicles...
Jalopnik
Rolls-Royce Performs Successful Test of World's First Jet Engine Fueled by Green Hydrogen
Air travel is a dirty business. To clean things up, engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce partnered with European airline EasyJet to test a jet engine designed to run entirely on renewably manufacturer hydrogen fuel this week. The test was a hopeful success, but there are still many hurdles to fly over before green air travel becomes a reality.
Porsche Officially Begins Producing Synthetic Fuel
Porsche announced the official opening of its Haru Oni eFuels pilot plant in Punta Arenas, Chile, yesterday, from which the brand will produce carbon-neutral gasoline that will fuel the combustion-powered Porsche for years to come, both on the road and on track. To signify the occasion, Chilean Energy Minister Diego Pardow fuelled a Porsche 911 with the first synthetic fuel from the plant.
MotorTrend Magazine
You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars
I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
How Much Does It Cost To Charge an Electric Car?
Electric vehicles, or EVs, are a trending topic. Governments worldwide, including those in the U.S., Norway and China, have created policies to speed the transition from vehicles that burn fossil...
China: Breakthrough EV charging tech that is faster than gasoline
There’s no doubt that electric vehicles (EVs) are one of today’s marvels of engineering. However, they do come with one problem: their lithium-ion batteries take very long to charge. Cars generally take up to one hour and may even take up to eight hours on level two chargers...
Sorry hydrogen, electric cars have already won — here's why
Hydrogen fuel cell cars emerged as an alternative to both the electric and combustion engine vehicle in the early 2000s. They were widely considered an avenue towards universal green motoring. Powered through a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen, the only tailpipe emission they produce is water. The technology also...
New Pininfarina with swappable hydrogen bottles which threaten Tesla’s electric vehicles are set for production
CAR manufacturing startup Namx has revealed a prototype version of their debut hydrogen-powered vehicle - and it will be able to get nearly 500 miles out of just one charge. The vehicle, known as the HUV, is the first model to be partially powered by a patented removable tank system created to make hydrogen fuel widely available.
electrek.co
Honda just secured enough battery capacity to put 1 million EVs on the road
Honda is teaming up with China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology, or CATL as its best known, to supply batteries for over 1 million electric vehicles. CATL supplying 123 GWh of batteries to power Honda EVs. The Japanese automaker and CATL jointly announced Thursday that Honda would purchase 123 GWh of...
Toyota’s New Hydrogen-Powered Pickup Is a Testbed for Sustainable Future Trucks
ToyotaA new fuel-cell Hilux and a hydrogen combustion Corolla Cross are the latest in a slew of hydrogen test cars from the Japanese automaker.
game-news24.com
Elon Musks Tesla is bringing a battery charge to a ridiculous price
Tesla is known for his innovative innovation in electric cars. But the giant led by Elon Musk has just launched an unexpected product. Having a wireless charger, isn’t your car. It’s a wireless charger that can charge smartphones and other products for a dime, whereas it costs a huge sum.
Porsche successfully fuels car using air and water
An alternative to gasoline may soon be on the horizon, and no, it isn’t electricity. According to Porsche, a 911 model was successfully fueled with a new synthetic fuel created out of thin air and water.
torquenews.com
Hordes of Tesla Vehicles Await Export at Giga Shanghai
There is a picture at Shanghai port of a horde of Tesla vehicles awaiting transport. This confirms that Giga Shanghai is at full production. We have some of the latest drone footage at Shanghai port showing a horde of Tesla vehicles waiting for export. They are filling the parking lot with barely any space available. This answers many questions about Giga Shanghai and its production capacity.
Porsche starts to use thin air and water to replace gasoline
Porsche and international partners working with the Chilean operating company Highly Innovative Fuels (HIF) have successfully undertaken the development of synthetic fuels made out of thin air and water, according to a press release by the firm published last week. The production of these fuels will take place at the ‘Haru Oni’ pilot plant in Punta Arenas, Chile.
How To Choose The Right Octane Gas For Your Car
There's a lot to know about vehicle ownership, from maintenance intervals and tire choice to oil type and tire pressure, but too often, people gloss over the fuel they're putting into their vehicles, opting for whatever is cheapest at the time. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the octane rating, or knock rating, of gasoline refers to the ratio between the different hydrocarbon molecules in the fuel. Typically, in the U.S., octane ratings range between the Regular 87 and Premium 94, depending on the distributor and your region.
insideevs.com
First Batch Of Solid-State Batteries Shipped By QuantumScape To EV Makers
QuantumScape, one of the most well-known solid-state battery developers, shipped its first batch of 24-layer lithium-metal cells to electric vehicle manufacturers for in-house testing. According to the company’s official press release, these prototype cells are known internally as “A0” samples and represent QuantumScape’s biggest milestone for 2022. Previously, the California-based...
China's CATL to provide EV batteries for Honda starting in 2024
TOKYO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co (7267.T) said on Thursday that Chinese battery giant CATL (300750.SZ) would supply batteries for seven years for its electric vehicles (EV) in China.
Jalopnik
The 2022 Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost Is Its Very Own Vibe
Rolls-Royce is one of those brands that instantly conjures an image of wealth and excess, of incredible exclusivity and opulence. The state of the world today makes the idea of spending half a million dollars on a luxury car a bit challenging, but that’s hardly a worry for someone who can afford a Rolls-Royce. So instead of trying to determine whether or not a 2022 Black Badge Ghost is “worth it” in the traditional sense, I want to explore the way a Rolls-Royce changes people’s perception of you, and indeed, your perception of other people. Living with a Rolls-Royce is, as they say, a vibe.
Ram Trucks Have the Worst Maintenance Costs: The Amount May Surprise You
Ram trucks are a great option for various reasons. However, Ram trucks have the worst maintenance costs. The post Ram Trucks Have the Worst Maintenance Costs: The Amount May Surprise You appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 2