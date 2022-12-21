Read full article on original website
Family identifies 19-year-old killed in Mall of America shooting
ST PAUL, Minn. — For 22-year-old Ja'Nayea Hudson life will never be the same. "I just try to act like he's still here," said Hudson, speaking about her brother,. 19-year-old Johntae Hudson of St. Paul. "He came in my room yesterday to say hi to me and my son...
Minnesota police arrest five after fatal Mall of America Shooting
Police say they're still searching for at least one more suspect following a shooting inside Minnesota's Mall of America that killed a 19-year-old man.Dec. 24, 2022.
Shooting of Amir Locke sparks protests, no-knock warrant reform
22-year-old Amir Locke was shot and killed during a SWAT team raid in downtown Minneapolis that took place with a no-knock warrant, even though Locke was not a suspect
Retiring Hennepin County attorney says Minneapolis police lied about Jaleel Stallings case
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says he erred in prosecuting Jaleel Stallings, a St. Paul man who fired back after a Minneapolis SWAT in an unmarked van hit him with a plastic bullet in the days after George Floyd’s police murder. The post Retiring Hennepin County attorney says Minneapolis police lied about Jaleel Stallings case appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
DNA evidence leads to identification of victim in 41-year-old Minnesota cold case
After 41 years, DNA evidence has led to the identification of a murder victim, according to a news release from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Louis Anthony Gattaino, 25, of Omaha, Nebraska, went missing in October of 1971. His remains were found in 1981 near a culvert along Minnesota I-90 near County Road 23 in Beaver Creek Township.
Washington State woman arrested in South Dakota with more than 800 grams of meth sentenced to federal prison
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Pasco, Washington, woman was sentenced in Sioux Falls on Monday, December 19, to nearly 5 years in federal prison for Distribution of a Controlled Substance. 47-year-old Lourdes Rios was sentenced to four years and nine months in federal prison, followed by two years...
Minnesota man indicted in $1.6M romance scam involving crypto exchanges
DENVER -- A 37-year-old Minnesota man has been federally indicted in a $1.6 million cryptocurrency scam that targeted a Colorado woman who was looking for romance.According to the U.S. Attorney's Office of Colorado, Adetomiwa Seun Akindele has been indicted on 10 counts of wire fraud and 11 counts of money laundering.The indictment states that in early 2018 Akindele posed as an Italian-American businessman named Frank Labato while using a dating website. There, he allegedly made contact with a widow from Colorado.Online communications turned into phone calls, the indictment says, in which Akindele fed the woman phony details about his work...
Lost income, cold horses, full truck stops: How storm is affecting 5 Minnesotans
Charlie Steidl in Edina, Minn. snowblowing on Thursday. Courtesy of Leah R Anderson Steidl. As the winter storm moves through Minnesota, closing highways and snarling holiday travel plans, Minnesotans continue to push through the wind and cold. Here are some experiences we’ve heard from Minnesotans around the state. Stuck...
St. Paul mother killed in homicide reported shooting last week
ST PAUL, Minn. — Responding to a 911 call inside a home on Cook Avenue in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood Monday night, police found a woman shot in the head. "St. Paul fire paramedics responded and pronounced her dead on scene," said St. Paul Police Sgt. Mike Ernster. The...
St. Cloud man dies in 2-vehicle crash
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A St. Cloud man has died after being involved in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. St. Cloud police say officers arrived to the crash on 20th Avenue Southeast, just south of the intersection with Minnesota Boulevard, around 2:30 p.m. According to police, their early investigation...
57 Year Old Wisconsin Woman, Biggest Drug Dealer in State History?
When you watch movies or tv shows, the visual of what a "drug dealer" is has a look. Some shady character, looks mean and tough...Kinda like 57 year old Lori Merget of Wisconsin, wait.. Lori lived in Campbellsport, Wisconsin. There was no drug layer, no massive car with tinted windows...just...
Minnesota Supreme Court upholds convictions in murder of Monique Baugh
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Supreme Court has upheld the life sentences for two people convicted in the kidnapping and murder of a Minneapolis real estate agent Monique Baugh in 2019. Cedric Berry and Berry Davis were convicted to life in prison without the possibility of parole after being...
Charges: Fergus Falls man fatally shot girlfriend in St. Paul apartment
A Fergus Falls man has been charged with the murder of his girlfriend at her St. Paul apartment Friday, which he initially claimed was a suicide. Charges against Matthew Phillip Ecker, 44, say continued to change his story to police regarding the death of 32-year-old Alexandra Pennig at about 3 a.m. in an apartment building at 5th and Wall Street in Lowertown.
Walz calls on National Guard to help stranded drivers in SW MN; declares peacetime emergency
RENVILLE COUNTY, Minn. — As Minnesota gets pummeled by yet a third day of extreme winter weather events, Gov. Tim Walz has declared a peacetime emergency and called upon the National Guard to help stranded motorists and provide shelter. Assistance from the Guard was requested by Renville County officials,...
As Minnesota lawmakers consider requiring opioid overdose-reversal drugs in schools, Bloomington is leading the way
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- At Oak Grove Middle School, tucked inside the cabinet storing the automated external defibrillator for emergencies is another life-saving tool: naloxone, which can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.The medication is stocked in all Bloomington Public Schools -- middle and high schools also have the nasal spray version, known by the brand name Narcan. It's part of a strategy by district leaders who say they are preparing for the worst, but hoping for the best at a time when even children aren't spared from the opioid crisis, now largely fueled by the highly potent fentanyl."Schools are a...
Minnesota Governor declares peacetime emergency for National Guard assistance to stranded motorists
ST. PAUL, MN (WKBT)- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz issued an executive order declaring a peacetime emergency and providing National Guard assistance to stranded motorists in Southwestern Minnesota. “Minnesota and the country are experiencing extreme winter weather, dangerous temperatures, and unsafe road conditions,” said Governor Walz. “Every Minnesotan deserves a safe holiday, and the Minnesota National Guard will help stranded motorists and ensure...
Think Ahead – Drive Safely
DULUTH, Minn. –Traveling Over the River and through the woods may be much more difficult this weekend. The low temperatures and the howling winds will be making driving difficult. State Patrol officers call this time, after a snow storm or after low visibility, the “stupid time”. Drivers had been...
WATCH VIDEO – TERRIBLE CHAIN REACTION PILE-UP ON I-94 IN MINNESOTA
THE TERRIBLE CHAIN REACTION CRASH ON I-94 SHOULD BE A WAKE-UP CALL. Winters in Minnesota can be deadly on our roads, and this horrible chain-reaction crash was caught on camera. The incident happened on I-94 on December 16th of 2022. As I watched this video it appeared that someone was...
Roads clearer, but ice sticking around
MnDOT cleared state roads well enough to re-open in western and southwestern parts of the state by late afternoon, but many are still snow covered and icy. State agencies continued to advise no travel, especially with temperatures so low and wind chills as low as 30 below. In blizzard conditions...
Three People Recently Released from Prison Arrested in Thursday Drug Bust
(KNSI) — Three people under intense supervised release from prison were arrested in north Minneapolis for allegedly distributing methamphetamine in central and west central Minnesota. According to the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force, it worked in conjunction with the Minnesota Department of Corrections to execute search warrants at...
