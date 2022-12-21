ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota Reformer

Retiring Hennepin County attorney says Minneapolis police lied about Jaleel Stallings case

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says he erred in prosecuting Jaleel Stallings, a St. Paul man who fired back after a Minneapolis SWAT in an unmarked van hit him with a plastic bullet in the days after George Floyd’s police murder.  The post Retiring Hennepin County attorney says Minneapolis police lied about Jaleel Stallings case appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
boreal.org

DNA evidence leads to identification of victim in 41-year-old Minnesota cold case

After 41 years, DNA evidence has led to the identification of a murder victim, according to a news release from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Louis Anthony Gattaino, 25, of Omaha, Nebraska, went missing in October of 1971. His remains were found in 1981 near a culvert along Minnesota I-90 near County Road 23 in Beaver Creek Township.
OMAHA, NE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota man indicted in $1.6M romance scam involving crypto exchanges

DENVER -- A 37-year-old Minnesota man has been federally indicted in a $1.6 million cryptocurrency scam that targeted a Colorado woman who was looking for romance.According to the U.S. Attorney's Office of Colorado, Adetomiwa Seun Akindele has been indicted on 10 counts of wire fraud and 11 counts of money laundering.The indictment states that in early 2018 Akindele posed as an Italian-American businessman named Frank Labato while using a dating website. There, he allegedly made contact with a widow from Colorado.Online communications turned into phone calls, the indictment says, in which Akindele fed the woman phony details about his work...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

St. Cloud man dies in 2-vehicle crash

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A St. Cloud man has died after being involved in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. St. Cloud police say officers arrived to the crash on 20th Avenue Southeast, just south of the intersection with Minnesota Boulevard, around 2:30 p.m. According to police, their early investigation...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

As Minnesota lawmakers consider requiring opioid overdose-reversal drugs in schools, Bloomington is leading the way

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. --  At Oak Grove Middle School, tucked inside the cabinet storing the automated external defibrillator for emergencies is another life-saving tool: naloxone, which can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.The medication is stocked in all Bloomington Public Schools -- middle and high schools also have the nasal spray version, known by the brand name Narcan. It's part of a strategy by district leaders who say they are preparing for the worst, but hoping for the best at a time when even children aren't spared from the opioid crisis, now largely fueled by the highly potent fentanyl."Schools are a...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Minnesota Governor declares peacetime emergency for National Guard assistance to stranded motorists

ST. PAUL, MN (WKBT)- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz issued an executive order declaring a peacetime emergency and providing National Guard assistance to stranded motorists in Southwestern Minnesota. “Minnesota and the country are experiencing extreme winter weather, dangerous temperatures, and unsafe road conditions,” said Governor Walz. “Every Minnesotan deserves a safe holiday, and the Minnesota National Guard will help stranded motorists and ensure...
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Think Ahead – Drive Safely

DULUTH, Minn. –Traveling Over the River and through the woods may be much more difficult this weekend. The low temperatures and the howling winds will be making driving difficult. State Patrol officers call this time, after a snow storm or after low visibility, the “stupid time”. Drivers had been...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Roads clearer, but ice sticking around

MnDOT cleared state roads well enough to re-open in western and southwestern parts of the state by late afternoon, but many are still snow covered and icy. State agencies continued to advise no travel, especially with temperatures so low and wind chills as low as 30 below. In blizzard conditions...
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Three People Recently Released from Prison Arrested in Thursday Drug Bust

(KNSI) — Three people under intense supervised release from prison were arrested in north Minneapolis for allegedly distributing methamphetamine in central and west central Minnesota. According to the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force, it worked in conjunction with the Minnesota Department of Corrections to execute search warrants at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

