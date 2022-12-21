ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

What type of care is available during respiratory virus surge?

Antigo Daily Journal
Antigo Daily Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UTfpY_0jqRhmAU00

As more and more patients continue to seek walk-in care amid a surge of influenza, RSV and COVID, Aspirus Health offers tips and considerations to help patients and communities navigate care options.

“With patient demand exceptionally high, Aspirus providers, nurses and clinic staff are truly going above and beyond,” said Matt Brewer, vice president of operations—primary care, Aspirus Health.

Aspirus offers considerations to help patients and communities save time, navigate care and potentially feel better more quickly.

Self-Care at home: When is it appropriate to stay home and monitor and treat early symptoms? Self-care is appropriate in many cases. If you have only just begun to experience symptoms—such as a runny nose or a mild temperature—you wouldn’t need to seek treatment. Some of the patients seeking care at Aspirus are not candidates for care, and it extends wait times for those with more acute symptoms.

I think I have COVID: What’s next?

Aspirus has developed an interactive COVID symptom checker tool in its MyAspirus app to help patients determine their next steps when they experience COVID symptoms or were recently exposed. Check out myaspirus.org/MyChart/SymptomChecker.

Who should visit a walk-in clinic or urgent care center in person? An in-person walk-in clinic visit is especially appropriate for anyone who has a worsening cough or high fevers that won’t come down with medication.

What other types of care are available? Aspirus offers both on-demand video visits and e-visits for Wisconsin patients, available on MyAspirus and performed by Aspirus providers. Many conditions and symptoms are well-suited to telehealth, including pink eye, rashes, sinus concerns and recurring urinary tract infections.

What about calling your primary care provider’s office? Patients should definitely contact their primary care office first.

“It’s aways a great idea to start with your primary care clini,” said Pam Warnke, nurse practitioner at Aspirus Weston Clinic. “If your primary care doctor can’t see you within the next two to three days, sometimes there are other providers in the clinic that can see you in a timely manner. Similarly, there are nurse triage lines available through your primary care clinic to walk you through the steps of where you should seek care given your symptoms.”

For non-respiratory symptoms, your primary care provider’s office may be your best bet to secure a specific appointment time and avoid a long wait.

Call your clinic; if your provider isn’t available, ask for the next available appointment with any provider. You can also check appointment availability on MyAspirus.

Keep in mind that your primary care provider has a nurse line. Feel free to call the nurse line to triage symptoms, seek advice on care and help set up an appointment if appropriate.

When should someone seek emergency care? Hospital emergency departments (EDs) are for serious acute life-threatening problems and not the best choice for minor illness or injuries. EDs get patients the immediate care they need, that in some cases may be lifesaving.

Learn more: Aspirus has a web page dedicated to care options. Visit aspirus.org/right-care.

Comments / 0

Related
newsnationnow.com

Hospitals hit hard by flu, other respiratory viruses

(NewsNation) — Doctors and hospitals across the country are battling a flu epidemic — and as a result, hospitals in some places are imposing visitor restrictions. The hospitals in Indiana’s largest health system, and all of Marion County, announced Monday that they would begin visitor restrictions again because of the flu and other respiratory viruses.
MARION COUNTY, IN
The Independent

Strep A: Parents warned to look out for these symptoms as scarlet fever cases rise

Health officials are urging parents to look out for symptoms of scarlet fever in their children following a surge in cases driven by a recent increase in Strep A infections.According to the most recent data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the number of scarlet fever cases remains higher than would typically be expected at this time of year. There were 851 cases reported in week 46 compared with an average of 186 in the preceding years, the agency said.The illness is caused by a species of bacteria called Group A Streptococcus. These bacteria also cause other respiratory...
WebMD

Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States

Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Sixth child dies of Strep A infection as scarlet fever cases surge

Parents have been warned to be alert to symptoms of fever after a sixth child died from the Strep A bacterial infection amid a surge in cases of highly infectious scarlet fever.The UK Health Security Agency says there have been five recorded deaths in England of children under 10 within a week of diagnosis of invasive group A strep since September.Last month, a seven-year-old girl in Wales, Hanna Roap, died of the bug, bringing the total to six.Rates of scarlet fever, which is caused by the bacteria group A streptococci, are more than four times higher than usual, with...
New York Post

Feeling sick? How to know if you have COVID, RSV or the flu

It’s a triple threat. After years of isolating and masking, influenza, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are all hitting harder and earlier this cold season in a phenomenon that’s been dubbed a “tripledemic.” During Thanksgiving week, roughly 20,000 Americans were hospitalized with the flu, the most for that week in more than 10 years, according to a Washington Post analysis. Meanwhile, COVID numbers are creeping higher. New York State has seen over 141,000 cases in the last month, and, over the weekend, the Centers for Disease Control placed five New York counties — Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), Queens, Nassau and...
The Hill

CDC director urges vaccination amid record high reports of flu, RSV

Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), warned of extremely high levels of respiratory illness in the U.S. on Monday, particularly flu hospitalizations, and made another call for people to stay up to date on their vaccinations. In a briefing, Walensky said the U.S. is seeing elevated levels of COVID-19,…
WAND TV

Is it Covid, flu or RSV? A few hallmarks can help distinguish among the illnesses

(NBC) - Covid, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are together driving a national wave of respiratory illnesses. Around 76% of U.S. hospital inpatient beds are full, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. Pediatric beds are at a similar level, though six states have 90% or more of their pediatric beds full, according to an NBC News analysis of HHS data.
GEORGIA STATE
MedicalXpress

National study confirms breakthrough COVID cases are less severe than COVID in unvaccinated adults

Individuals who, despite having been vaccinated against COVID-19, develop the disease and are hospitalized are less likely to go to an intensive care unit (ICU), more likely to have a shorter hospital stay, and less likely to die in the hospital than individuals hospitalized for COVID who were never vaccinated, according to a national study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's VISION Network.
WHNT News 19

When will flu and RSV peak?

Tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows both illnesses ramping up quickly since early fall — shaking up the transmission patterns we've seen the past few years.
ALABAMA STATE
Fatherly

Does Whiskey Help A Cold? A Sore Throat? Doctors Explain.

It’s cold and flu season, and for many dads, that means a hot toddy for that cold and flu. Hot cocktails like the toddy — a warm cup of whiskey spiked with lemon, honey, cloves, and cinnamon — have long been prized as an old-school cold remedy. But does it actually give sick parents anything more than a hangover? Does whiskey help a cold and ease a sore throat? Doctors are less dismissive of the buzz-inducing cure than you might think.
CBS News

Face masks come back to forefront amid triple threat of Covid-19, flu, RSV

ATLANTA, Ga. (CNN) -- Months after most mask requirements have come to an end and many people have stopped wearing them, some of the nation's leading health experts are encouraging people to put their face masks back on -- but this time, it's not just because of Covid-19. As a triple threat of respiratory illnesses -- flu, RSV and Covid-19 -- sweeps the nation this holiday season, health officials are urging people to take precautions to protect themselves: get vaccinated, wash hands frequently and even mask up in certain circumstances.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

What is Strep A and what are the symptoms?

A six-year-old pupil has died after a bacteria outbreak at a primary school in Surrey, while another is being treated in hopsital.The pupils caught the rare invasive group A streptococcal infection (iGAS), the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.Bacteria called group A Streptococcus can cause scarlet fever - these bacteria are also the cause of strep throat. Scarlet fever, a disease often associated with the Victorian era, has seen a resurgence again in the UK in recent years.The number of cases in England hit a 50-year high in 2016 – when some 17,000 infections were reported – and continued to...
Forest Grove News Times

Three viruses hammering Oregon hospitals

Tripledemic fills beds with very young, very old patients with respiratory problems.Three waves of respiratory disease are overlapping this winter, driving patient numbers in hospitals to maximum levels, state officials said Thursday. Respiratory syncytial virus — known as RSV — has sickened children and, increasingly, older adults. Oregon has simultaneously been slammed with a wave of influenza, as well as the latest omicron subvariants of COVID-19. "Things will get worse before they get better," said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, state epidemiologist, who was joined by other medical professionals on a video press call Thursday. Sidelinger said the trio of illnesses has...
OREGON STATE
Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo, WI
334
Followers
966
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

Antigo Daily Journal has been serving the Antigo community and surrounding area since 1905. Published Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and 24/7 online at www.antigojournal.com

 https://www.antigojournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy