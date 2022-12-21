Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Five-car crash in Shawnee County injures 3
SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A five-car crash in Shawnee County left three people with suspected serious injuries according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The crash, which occurred at 3:58 p.m. Friday afternoon, happened on I-70 Highway westbound near mile marker 188.3. KHP said three vehicles -- a 2015 Nissan...
WIBW
Junction City Police attempt to identify 2 who robbed Money Zone
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City Police have provided pictures and are asking for help identifying two suspects who stole a “large amount” from a local business. The Junction City Police Department says that around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, two unknown suspects broke into the Money Zone at 314 E. Chestnut St.
ksal.com
DUI Arrest on Cherokee Ave.
A one car crash leads to a DUI arrest early Friday morning. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 46-year-old Robyn Griffith of Salina was taken into custody following an accident in the 1000 block of Cherokee Avenue. Police say about 2:30am Griffith was driving southbound in a...
Coroners examine body found by law enforcement near Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A body is being examined by law enforcement after it was found on private property south of Topeka. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, told 27 News deputies recovered a body from private property near the intersection of 57th St. and Burlingame Rd. The area is still being […]
Kansas felon caught transporting drugs, firearm
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on felony allegations following a traffic sto. Just before 3a.m. Dec. 20, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop near NW Gordon Street and NW Jackson Street on a gray 2013 Audi A4 passenger car for a traffic violation, according to Deputy Abigail Christian During the investigation, a firearm and illegal narcotics were located.
West Salina wreck early this morning ends in arrest for local woman
A local woman was arrested after a single-vehicle wreck in western Salina early this morning. Robyn Griffith, 46, of Salina, was southbound on Cherokee Drive in a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse when the SUV went through the end of the roadway and struck a barricade, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester reported this morning.
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 24
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Castro-Arceo, Alberto; 26; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Unlawful discharge of firearm in city...
Sheriff: Authorities work to ID body found in rural Kansas
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a body found in rural Shawnee County. On Wednesday, officials with the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office contacted the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office for assistance, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 3pm, law enforcement officers with the Shawnee County Criminal Investigations Division...
Sheriff's Deputies responded to three non-injury accidents
--- Deputies responded to U.S. 77 and Skiddy West Road for a vehicle accident. Timothy Schrader, White City, was attempting to stop at a stop sign on Skiddy West Road at U.S. 77 when he slid on an icy road in his Kia Sportage and struck Kenneth Knight, Woodbine, who was southbound on U.S. 77 in a Kia Sorrento. No one was injured.
Body found south of Topeka connected to missing Nebraska woman case
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A large law enforcement presence is present at a location south of Topeka on Wednesday night. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed at 6:25 p.m. that a body had been found at the scene. Christian confirmed that the tip the SNSO received regarding the search of […]
Sheriff confirms body of missing woman found in Kansas
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a body found in rural Shawnee County have confirmed the identity as 43-year-old Cari Allen, according to the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office. She was last seen Saturday, Nov. 19 at 11 p.m. On Wednesday, officials with the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office contacted...
Missouri man dies after 3-vehicle I-70 crash
GEARY COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 7p.m. Wednesday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Zachary P. Bealer, 33, Kansas City, Mo., was westbound on Interstate 70 at McDowell Creek Road. The driver lost control of the pickup....
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Dec. 17-23
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: BRAKE, JOHN WESLEY; 34; Dodge City. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: JOHNSON,...
Kansas man sentenced over illegal autopsy services
A 43-year-old man accused of illegally performing autopsies in Kansas has been sentenced to jail.
Emporia gazette.com
Man pleads not guilty to fondling teen
A 43-year-old man will stand trial in the spring on charges which include the “lewd fondling” of a teenager. Larry Kemmerer pleaded not guilty to six criminal counts in Lyon County District Court Tuesday afternoon. One of the two felony charges is taking indecent liberties with a child.
WIBW
Man who performed illegal autopsies to serve a year in jail following prison
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man who has been convicted of performing illegal autopsies in Kansas will now face one year in the county jail after he is released from prison for convictions on similar charges. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says that Shawn Parcells, 43, has been sentenced to...
Multiple crashes reported in Riley County due to icy roads, police say
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Law enforcement in Riley County is reporting that there have been multiple crashes on Wednesday night due to treacherous road conditions. The Riley County Police Department said that it has entered Emergency Accident Reporting Phase due to the number of crashes reported within the past hour. The RCPD is currently working […]
Kansas man gets extra year in jail over illegal autopsies
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man already serving a federal prison sentence for running an illegal autopsy scheme also has been sentenced to serve an additional year in jail on state criminal charges. The Kansas attorney general's office announced Wednesday that Shawn Parcells, 43, was ordered by a...
KVOE
LYON COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Plea reached in aggravated kidnapping case; aggravated burglary case moves to pretrial; adult mistreatment case delayed
A Lyon County case that started with a count of aggravated kidnapping, among others, is apparently ending with a plea agreement. Joshua Parrish was initially accused of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic battery and five other charges after an alleged incident in early August. Parrish accepted a plea involving guilty pleas to aggravated domestic battery and criminal restraint, with the other charges being dismissed.
Saline County warming shelter information
Warming shelter information from the Saline County Kansas Facebook page:. The Salvation Army, located at 1137 N. Santa Fe, will be open during regular hours today. If you need somewhere warm to stay the night for you or your family, the Salvation Army will accept people until 10 p.m. For security reasons, doors will close at 10 p.m. and re-open at 7 a.m. on Thursday. Lunch and dinner will be served as usual.
