Junction City, KS

KCTV 5

Five-car crash in Shawnee County injures 3

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A five-car crash in Shawnee County left three people with suspected serious injuries according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The crash, which occurred at 3:58 p.m. Friday afternoon, happened on I-70 Highway westbound near mile marker 188.3. KHP said three vehicles -- a 2015 Nissan...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Junction City Police attempt to identify 2 who robbed Money Zone

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City Police have provided pictures and are asking for help identifying two suspects who stole a “large amount” from a local business. The Junction City Police Department says that around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, two unknown suspects broke into the Money Zone at 314 E. Chestnut St.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
ksal.com

DUI Arrest on Cherokee Ave.

A one car crash leads to a DUI arrest early Friday morning. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 46-year-old Robyn Griffith of Salina was taken into custody following an accident in the 1000 block of Cherokee Avenue. Police say about 2:30am Griffith was driving southbound in a...
SALINA, KS
KSNT News

Coroners examine body found by law enforcement near Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A body is being examined by law enforcement after it was found on private property south of Topeka. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, told 27 News deputies recovered a body from private property near the intersection of 57th St. and Burlingame Rd. The area is still being […]
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kansas felon caught transporting drugs, firearm

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on felony allegations following a traffic sto. Just before 3a.m. Dec. 20, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop near NW Gordon Street and NW Jackson Street on a gray 2013 Audi A4 passenger car for a traffic violation, according to Deputy Abigail Christian During the investigation, a firearm and illegal narcotics were located.
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 24

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Castro-Arceo, Alberto; 26; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Unlawful discharge of firearm in city...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Sheriff: Authorities work to ID body found in rural Kansas

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a body found in rural Shawnee County. On Wednesday, officials with the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office contacted the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office for assistance, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 3pm, law enforcement officers with the Shawnee County Criminal Investigations Division...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Sheriff's Deputies responded to three non-injury accidents

--- Deputies responded to U.S. 77 and Skiddy West Road for a vehicle accident. Timothy Schrader, White City, was attempting to stop at a stop sign on Skiddy West Road at U.S. 77 when he slid on an icy road in his Kia Sportage and struck Kenneth Knight, Woodbine, who was southbound on U.S. 77 in a Kia Sorrento. No one was injured.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Body found south of Topeka connected to missing Nebraska woman case

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A large law enforcement presence is present at a location south of Topeka on Wednesday night. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed at 6:25 p.m. that a body had been found at the scene. Christian confirmed that the tip the SNSO received regarding the search of […]
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Sheriff confirms body of missing woman found in Kansas

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a body found in rural Shawnee County have confirmed the identity as 43-year-old Cari Allen, according to the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office. She was last seen Saturday, Nov. 19 at 11 p.m. On Wednesday, officials with the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office contacted...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man dies after 3-vehicle I-70 crash

GEARY COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 7p.m. Wednesday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Zachary P. Bealer, 33, Kansas City, Mo., was westbound on Interstate 70 at McDowell Creek Road. The driver lost control of the pickup....
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Dec. 17-23

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: BRAKE, JOHN WESLEY; 34; Dodge City. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: JOHNSON,...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Man pleads not guilty to fondling teen

A 43-year-old man will stand trial in the spring on charges which include the “lewd fondling” of a teenager. Larry Kemmerer pleaded not guilty to six criminal counts in Lyon County District Court Tuesday afternoon. One of the two felony charges is taking indecent liberties with a child.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

LYON COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Plea reached in aggravated kidnapping case; aggravated burglary case moves to pretrial; adult mistreatment case delayed

A Lyon County case that started with a count of aggravated kidnapping, among others, is apparently ending with a plea agreement. Joshua Parrish was initially accused of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic battery and five other charges after an alleged incident in early August. Parrish accepted a plea involving guilty pleas to aggravated domestic battery and criminal restraint, with the other charges being dismissed.
LYON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Saline County warming shelter information

Warming shelter information from the Saline County Kansas Facebook page:. The Salvation Army, located at 1137 N. Santa Fe, will be open during regular hours today. If you need somewhere warm to stay the night for you or your family, the Salvation Army will accept people until 10 p.m. For security reasons, doors will close at 10 p.m. and re-open at 7 a.m. on Thursday. Lunch and dinner will be served as usual.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
