FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresCalifornia State
LAPD celebrates nine-year-old boy's return home after brutal Target store attackEdy ZooLos Angeles, CA
4 Best restaurants in Los Angeles for Christmas 2022TourineLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: We Need To Fix The Mental Health Crisis In CaliforniaMatt LillywhiteCalifornia State
Megan Thee Stallion detailed the night she suspected Tory Lanez shot her in an emotional testimonyElizabeth FequiereLos Angeles, CA
How To Start Decluttering When It Feels Overwhelming
We’ve all been there. The mountains of mail, the overstuffed closet. From tools to toys, clutter just becomes part of the background. Even the neatest among us accumulates a lot of stuff. When do we do something about it?. “I think you know in your gut that it’s time...
CNBC
This 28-year-old built a side hustle that brings in $30,000 a month: 'I only have to work 6 hours a week'
Before the pandemic, I worked at an ad-tech startup in California and made $240,000 a year, including sales commission. But as the country went into lockdown in March 2020, so did many of my retail, restaurant and entertainment clients. Even after putting in long hours, I struggled to meet my sales quota.
When I was 10, my mom used a $5 bill to teach me money lessons that would last a lifetime
Handing her a daily $5 bill to buy a day's worth of drinks and snacks at the town pool built her confidence and independence with money.
How to know when to walk away from your mate
Cuffing season is in full force and won’t let up until after Valentine’s Day, which means bonds between people are either growing stronger or growing apart. During the colder months, it is easier to see which type of person you are in a relationship due to work slowdown and the uptick in social events. This is an especially good time to determine if your partner is truly right of a long term relationship or is more of an escort and companion for seasonal activities.
How Long Can You Stay at Someone’s House Before They Start to Hate You?
I wish I could say for sure what age hosting sleepovers at your house goes from being a novelty to nightmare-inducing, but at the ripe old age of 31, every time I get a text from a friend or a family member asking if they can “crash for a few days,” my life flashes before my eyes.
I'm living with my wealthy in-laws and can't afford to keep up with their 6-figure lifestyle. How do I talk to them about it?
In this week's For Love & Money, our columnist tells a reader to set a standing house meeting with their in-laws to create boundaries around spending.
Tips to Choose the Right Caregiver For Your Parents
Most people want to spend as much time in their own homes as possible. In order to make it as easy as you can, there may come a time when you need to get some help so that you can continue to stay in your own home. Making this decision isn’t always easy, and finding the right caregiver can make the difference between a good experience and one that isn’t so good.
sixtyandme.com
Give Yourself a Personal Retreat this December. You Deserve it!
December is not my favorite month. I call it the lost month. Why? Everyone is busy putting everything off until “after the holidays.” You saw the irony in that sentence, right? “Busy putting things off.”. Everyone is shopping, wrapping, cleaning, cooking, baking, cleaning, partying. Cleaning, decorating and...
How To Implement The 80/20 Decluttering Rule In Your Home
Decluttering can be challenging for many people, which is why following rules like the 80/20 decluttering rule can help you keep a tidy and organized home.
Woman Shares Her Fool-Proof Method for Decluttering the House Without the Overwhelm
Overwhelmed? This should help!
simplestepsforlivinglife.com
Get Excited About Meal Time Again
This is a collaborative post and includes affiliate links. Please see the disclosure page for more information. Disclaimer – always verify all medical information with your doctor or a professional and follow all laws for your location. Are you struggling to find any interest in cooking? This can be...
outsidetheboxmom.com
How to Bring Your A-Game
Are you constantly struggling with achieving your goals? Do you find it hard to focus on the task at hand? Does your laziness make you lose opportunities?. If you are suffering from all of these symptoms, contact some medical expert at once. Several over-the-counter medicines can help you in this regard. You may buy such medicines online very conveniently at ibuyalprazolam.
purewow.com
The 6 Best Automatic Litter Boxes That Make Life a Little Easier
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Automatic litter boxes are revolutionizing the lives of cat owners everywhere. Not only do they scoop the poop for us,...
collective.world
How To Know They’re Ready To Give You Their Heart, Based On Their Zodiac Sign
Aries like their freedom. They’re not really ones for a relationship — they like intimacy and passion, but not so much being tied down. Other things in life are more of a priority to them than a relationship. But when they want someone and want to be in a relationship, they will make you a priority. They’ll be chivalrous, shower you with love and sentimental gifts, and be quite affectionate. They fall hard and quickly, so when they want you, it’ll be obvious.
psychologytoday.com
From Asleep to Alive: Relearning to Live Without Alcohol
Learning not to drinking alcohol after years of drinking it on a regular basis is like developing a new skill. When we learn a new skill, we go through four stages of learning before we reach a place of mastery. While we go through the four stages of learning, ups...
Why Do You Want to Work Here? Here's How You Can Ace the Question Every Time
Read more to learn about applying for the right position, interview preparation and how to ace the crucial question: Why do you want to work here?
sixtyandme.com
One Year Later, The Road Ahead: I Just Retired
My first post-retirement article, “The Road Ahead: I Just Retired,” captured my mindset once the dust settled. It’s a good starting point to reflect on my first year of retirement. Looking at reality vs. expectations, the unexpected, and where my thoughts on retirement land now. I’m immediately...
wdfxfox34.com
Positive self-talk examples to help you be kind to yourself
Originally Posted On: https://loreoflife.com/positive-self-talk-examples/. When you talk to yourself, are you usually kind or critical? If you’re like most people, you’re harsher than you’d like to be. But don’t worry, there’s hope! It’s easy to be hard on yourself. We are our own worst critics, and it’s something most of us struggle with every day. But being kind to yourself is so important; it can be the difference between a good day and a bad day and have lasting impacts on your mental health.
