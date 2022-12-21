Aries like their freedom. They’re not really ones for a relationship — they like intimacy and passion, but not so much being tied down. Other things in life are more of a priority to them than a relationship. But when they want someone and want to be in a relationship, they will make you a priority. They’ll be chivalrous, shower you with love and sentimental gifts, and be quite affectionate. They fall hard and quickly, so when they want you, it’ll be obvious.

24 DAYS AGO