Nanticoke woman sentenced for multiple burglaries in 2020
NANTICOKE, LUZERNE CO., (WOLF) — A Nanticoke woman was sentenced Thursday for stealing from homes in Dallas and Plymouth townships in 2020. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, Sandra Lee Davis, 41, was sentenced to 6.5 to 13 years in prison on four total counts of theft and four total counts of receiving stolen property. Davis pled guilty to the charges on November 14th.
News 12
Police: Port Jervis man arrested in raid
Brian Stevenson, 45, from Port Jervis, is facing multiple felony charges after a raid at an apartment in Port Jervis Tuesday night. News 12 viewers sent photos of the raid on Front Street showing the police response. Authorities say Stevenson was arrested. He’s charged with sex abuse, robbery, tampering with...
Detectives: Father charged in newborn’s death had fentanyl in jail
WILKES-BARRE — A rolled up $1 bill covered with fentanyl was found in the wallet of Gary Edward Travinski Jr., as he was being searched
School Bus Company Brothers Charged With Using Criminals, Unlicensed Drivers In Bergen, Passaic
A River Edge police officer was in for a surprise when he pulled over a school bus driver for running a stop sign earlier this year. The driver for American Star Transportation of Paterson not only didn't have a license -- he had a criminal case pending in court for patronizing a prostitute, authorities said.
Police: Armed Robbery at Liquor Store in Liberty, NY Involving Teen
Police had to respond to a very scary situation that had unfolded. There's a lot of violence in the world and it just seems like it's getting worse. A terrible situation recently unfolded at a liquor store right in Hudson Valley and thankfully the police were able to help. What...
Broome County man wanted for violating probation
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Haven Strong on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.
Three arrested in alleged Luzerne County Walmart thefts
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested three people after separate thefts were allegedly committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 14 around 5:00 p.m. troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for retail theft. During an investigation, police say […]
Sheriff’s looking to ID Weis theft suspect
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is investigating a larceny that occurred at the Weis on Day Hollow Road on December 5th.
Three men face drug charges after traffic stops on I-81
LENOX TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police conducted separate traffic stops on Interstate 81 resulting in the arrest of three men who now face multiple drug charges. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 9 around 3:50 p.m. troopers pulled over a man on I-81 south in Susquehanna County. Police say there were indicators […]
Over 100 disabled vehicles, accidents reported in Luzerne Co.
LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Wilkes-Barre Township Police are urging drivers to avoid the roads today, as at least 100 disabled vehicles and accidents have been reported throughout the county. If you do not have snow tires or 4x4/AWD these driving conditions are not for you. Additionally, those with 4x4/AWD...
Driver Who Rammed 6 Cars In High-Speed Poconos Chase Found Guilty: Report
A wanted driver who rammed six cars during a high-speed police chase in the Poconos has been found guilty, WFMZ reports. Martin Baboolal, 34, of Henryville, injured two state troopers during the chase between East Stroudsburg and Paradise Township in September 2021 and was taken into custody after striking half a dozen vehicles, the outlet reports citing the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.
Kathleen Kane found not guilty on DUI charges
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane has been found not guilty on DUI charges after a crash that occurred in March 2022 in Scranton. Judge Vito Geroulo confirmed to Eyewitness News that Kane was found not guilty of drunk driving charges Monday. Scranton police charged Kane with DUI after a two-car crash […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Broome County Sheriff's Office Looking for Wanted Man
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is looking for a wanted man and is asking for assistance in locating him. The office is looking for Haven Strong. Strong is described as a white male, six feet tall with blue eyes and brown hair. He does not have a known permanent address.
Kay's Lake Ariel is burned by overnight fire
Lake Ariel, Wayne Co. — The subzero temperatures made putting out a large fire at Kay's Lake Ariel early this morning a challenge for Lake Ariel volunteer firefighters. Lake Ariel Fire Chief Chris DiPierro says they not only fought the fire but also the strong winter weather as well.
Suspects wanted in $1.7K theft at the Crossing Outlets
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in identifying suspects allegedly involved in a theft at the Crossing Outlets. According to Pocono Township Police Department, on December 11 around 6:30 p.m., the two women pictured are suspects in a shoplifting investigation at the Crossing Premium Outlets in Tannersville. Officers say the […]
Speed restrictions on major highways ahead of storm
PA - (WOLF) — PennDOT has set speed and travel restrictions on many major highways today due to the expected inclement weather. The following roadways are currently under a Tier 1 Restriction with a speed limit of 45 MPH. Commercial vehicles are also restricted to the right lane during this time.
LCTA Prepares for a Busy Winter Travel Season
KINGSTON, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — As winter kicks off and we are hit with a storm, the Luzerne County Transportation Authority is getting ready to brave the weather. FOX56’s Jake Sarwar caught up with the company earlier on Friday to learn more about how they prepare. The Luzerne...
One local pizzeria giving back to community with free dinner
Swoyersville, Luzerne County (WOLF) — One local pizzeria is celebrating their one year by giving away free dinner on Christmas Eve. 160 meals were prepped for today and were halfway gone in the first 30 minutes. Andrew France, owner of Brasi's Pizzeria in Swoyersville created a unique way to...
Holiday Farmer's Market in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — The Carbondale Farmer's Market continued on Thursday, and FOX56 was there to check it out!. It was located a the UNC Fallbrook Healthy Aging Campus. It's a weekly, year-round market where you can things buy things like fresh vegetables and fruits for the holidays.
