Wayne County, PA

WOLF

Nanticoke woman sentenced for multiple burglaries in 2020

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE CO., (WOLF) — A Nanticoke woman was sentenced Thursday for stealing from homes in Dallas and Plymouth townships in 2020. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, Sandra Lee Davis, 41, was sentenced to 6.5 to 13 years in prison on four total counts of theft and four total counts of receiving stolen property. Davis pled guilty to the charges on November 14th.
NANTICOKE, PA
News 12

Police: Port Jervis man arrested in raid

Brian Stevenson, 45, from Port Jervis, is facing multiple felony charges after a raid at an apartment in Port Jervis Tuesday night. News 12 viewers sent photos of the raid on Front Street showing the police response. Authorities say Stevenson was arrested. He’s charged with sex abuse, robbery, tampering with...
PORT JERVIS, NY
WBRE

Three arrested in alleged Luzerne County Walmart thefts

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested three people after separate thefts were allegedly committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 14 around 5:00 p.m. troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for retail theft. During an investigation, police say […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Three men face drug charges after traffic stops on I-81

LENOX TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police conducted separate traffic stops on Interstate 81 resulting in the arrest of three men who now face multiple drug charges. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 9 around 3:50 p.m. troopers pulled over a man on I-81 south in Susquehanna County. Police say there were indicators […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Over 100 disabled vehicles, accidents reported in Luzerne Co.

LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Wilkes-Barre Township Police are urging drivers to avoid the roads today, as at least 100 disabled vehicles and accidents have been reported throughout the county. If you do not have snow tires or 4x4/AWD these driving conditions are not for you. Additionally, those with 4x4/AWD...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Driver Who Rammed 6 Cars In High-Speed Poconos Chase Found Guilty: Report

A wanted driver who rammed six cars during a high-speed police chase in the Poconos has been found guilty, WFMZ reports. Martin Baboolal, 34, of Henryville, injured two state troopers during the chase between East Stroudsburg and Paradise Township in September 2021 and was taken into custody after striking half a dozen vehicles, the outlet reports citing the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

Kathleen Kane found not guilty on DUI charges

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —  Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane has been found not guilty on DUI charges after a crash that occurred in March 2022 in Scranton. Judge Vito Geroulo confirmed to Eyewitness News that Kane was found not guilty of drunk driving charges Monday. Scranton police charged Kane with DUI after a two-car crash […]
SCRANTON, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Broome County Sheriff's Office Looking for Wanted Man

The Broome County Sheriff's Office is looking for a wanted man and is asking for assistance in locating him. The office is looking for Haven Strong. Strong is described as a white male, six feet tall with blue eyes and brown hair. He does not have a known permanent address.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WOLF

Kay's Lake Ariel is burned by overnight fire

Lake Ariel, Wayne Co. — The subzero temperatures made putting out a large fire at Kay's Lake Ariel early this morning a challenge for Lake Ariel volunteer firefighters. Lake Ariel Fire Chief Chris DiPierro says they not only fought the fire but also the strong winter weather as well.
LAKE ARIEL, PA
WBRE

Suspects wanted in $1.7K theft at the Crossing Outlets

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in identifying suspects allegedly involved in a theft at the Crossing Outlets. According to Pocono Township Police Department, on December 11 around 6:30 p.m., the two women pictured are suspects in a shoplifting investigation at the Crossing Premium Outlets in Tannersville. Officers say the […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
WOLF

Speed restrictions on major highways ahead of storm

PA - (WOLF) — PennDOT has set speed and travel restrictions on many major highways today due to the expected inclement weather. The following roadways are currently under a Tier 1 Restriction with a speed limit of 45 MPH. Commercial vehicles are also restricted to the right lane during this time.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WOLF

LCTA Prepares for a Busy Winter Travel Season

KINGSTON, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — As winter kicks off and we are hit with a storm, the Luzerne County Transportation Authority is getting ready to brave the weather. FOX56’s Jake Sarwar caught up with the company earlier on Friday to learn more about how they prepare. The Luzerne...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

One local pizzeria giving back to community with free dinner

Swoyersville, Luzerne County (WOLF) — One local pizzeria is celebrating their one year by giving away free dinner on Christmas Eve. 160 meals were prepped for today and were halfway gone in the first 30 minutes. Andrew France, owner of Brasi's Pizzeria in Swoyersville created a unique way to...
SWOYERSVILLE, PA
WOLF

Holiday Farmer's Market in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — The Carbondale Farmer's Market continued on Thursday, and FOX56 was there to check it out!. It was located a the UNC Fallbrook Healthy Aging Campus. It's a weekly, year-round market where you can things buy things like fresh vegetables and fruits for the holidays.
