Thawville, IL

1440 WROK

IL Drug Dealer Hoping For Get Out Of Jail Free Card For Christmas

This little Santa helper in Illinois got busted for bringing "special" treats to naughty adult boys and girls. It's Illegal To Sell Drugs In Illinois Even During The Holidays. Recreational marijuana is legal in Illinois but there are some rules. Residents can't just randomly sell weed as a side hustle. It has to be an official dispensary. If you break the law, there's a good chance you'll go to jail. Even during the holidays.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Cook County man with 47 previous arrests accused of crashing vehicle into Brookfield Zoo, fleeing the scene

LYONS, Ill. - An Oak Forest man who has been charged 47 times in the past with serious felonies and has never been convicted, now faces new felony charges. Christopher J. McGuire, 24, has been charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, aggravated DUI, possession of cocaine, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass to property, driving on a suspended driver’s license, illegal transportation of alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving and a myriad of other traffic violations.
COOK COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Two perish in Ottawa Christmas Eve fire; a third survives

Two persons perished early Saturday, but a third survived a Christmas Eve fire in Ottawa. About 2:10am, firemen were called to an apartment building in the 1500 block of Sycamore on the city's west side. The first crew were met with heavy fire in the kitchen and living room. A...
OTTAWA, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 suburban employees accused of stealing $117K from BP Mini Mart

MANHATTAN, Ill. - Three Manhattan BP Mini Mart employees are accused of stealing $117,000 from the business, police announced Tuesday. Following a three-month-long investigation, police issued three felony warrants for theft on Dec. 15 for the employees. Casey Cast, 24, of Shorewood, was taken into custody on Dec. 16 at...
MANHATTAN, IL
25newsnow.com

Fire Department: Several cows die in rural Livingston County barn fire

LIVINGSTON COUNTY (25 News Now) - Several area fire departments battled a barn fire Thursday afternoon in rural Strawn, which is in Livingston County. The Colfax Fire Department, one of the agencies called to the scene, released photos of firefighters confronted with wind, snow and dangerously cold sub-zero windchills. Several...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

2 Champaign juveniles arrested for murder, unlawful use of weapon

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Rantoul Police Department and US Marshalls Fugitive Apprehension Unit arrested two Champaign juveniles, ages 14 and 16, on Tuesday for the offenses of murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. The arrests come as a result of the ongoing investigation in connection to the shooting death of 34-year-old DeCarlo […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Crews battle the elements at two house fires in Hoopeston

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are on the scene of two house fires tonight. Crews are working in frigid temperatures and fighting strong winds as they work to put out the flames. One of the fires is at a home on South 5th Street, close to Route 9. The house was fully engulfed when our crews arrived […]
HOOPESTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Young children found alone and shivering in unheated apartment in NW Indiana

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. - A mother is in custody after her two young children were found alone and shivering in a cold apartment Monday afternoon in Merrillville, Indiana. The children, ages 5 and 6, were discovered by a maintenance worker who entered the apartment at 1240 W. 52nd Drive to repair the heat, according to the Lake County (Ind.) Sheriff's Office.
MERRILLVILLE, IN
94.3 Lite FM

America’s First Official Witch School is in Illinois

A witch school in Illinois claims nearly 200,000 people have registered for classes. If you're interested in learning spells, Witchcraft, and Paganism, an institution of higher learning does exist in real life. 194,189 people from 193 countries have shown their interest in Wicca and registered for classes with Witch School...
ILLINOIS STATE

