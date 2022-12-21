Read full article on original website
wglt.org
Man convicted in McLean County harassment case without the victim at trial
A McLean County jury has convicted a Decatur man on weapons and harassment charges after prosecutors say he repeatedly tried to intimidate the victim to change her story. The Normal Police Department said Aundera Gardner harassed the mother of his two children through text messages. McLean County State’s Attorney Erika...
Do This Dumb Thing to Dogs in Normal, Illinois and You Go to Jail
The fact that this is a law means someone has done it before and gotten busted. I'm talking about a supremely dumb thing you could possibly do to a dog in Normal, Illinois that the law says would result in you going to jail. I am not making this up...
wglt.org
A Christmas miracle: The search for Bella the dog ends with a rescue
The frigid four-day search for a lost dog who wandered many miles across McLean County found its happy ending Thursday night – and the dog got a warm bath and some chicken nuggets. Bella, a Bernese Mountain Dog, escaped from her new foster home in Bloomington on Sunday night....
IL Drug Dealer Hoping For Get Out Of Jail Free Card For Christmas
This little Santa helper in Illinois got busted for bringing "special" treats to naughty adult boys and girls. It's Illegal To Sell Drugs In Illinois Even During The Holidays. Recreational marijuana is legal in Illinois but there are some rules. Residents can't just randomly sell weed as a side hustle. It has to be an official dispensary. If you break the law, there's a good chance you'll go to jail. Even during the holidays.
wjol.com
Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow Announces Charles Galloway Sentenced to Eight Years for Aggravated Domestic Battery
State’s Attorney James Glasgow announces that Charles Galloway, 45, of Joliet, was sentenced Wednesday by Associate Circuit Judge Derek Ewanic to eight years in prison for Aggravated Domestic Battery (a Class 2 Felony), and Domestic Battery (a Class A Misdemeanor). Galloway pled guilty to the offenses on June 27, 2022.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man with 47 previous arrests accused of crashing vehicle into Brookfield Zoo, fleeing the scene
LYONS, Ill. - An Oak Forest man who has been charged 47 times in the past with serious felonies and has never been convicted, now faces new felony charges. Christopher J. McGuire, 24, has been charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, aggravated DUI, possession of cocaine, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass to property, driving on a suspended driver’s license, illegal transportation of alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving and a myriad of other traffic violations.
Man sentenced to 38 years for shooting at Champaign Co. Sheriff’s deputy
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Potomac man has been sentenced to 38 years in prison for shooting at a Champaign County Sheriff’s deputy nearly two years ago. John Bennett pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a crime that carries a maximum of 45 years in prison. Champaign County State’s Attorney […]
starvedrock.media
Two perish in Ottawa Christmas Eve fire; a third survives
Two persons perished early Saturday, but a third survived a Christmas Eve fire in Ottawa. About 2:10am, firemen were called to an apartment building in the 1500 block of Sycamore on the city's west side. The first crew were met with heavy fire in the kitchen and living room. A...
fox32chicago.com
3 suburban employees accused of stealing $117K from BP Mini Mart
MANHATTAN, Ill. - Three Manhattan BP Mini Mart employees are accused of stealing $117,000 from the business, police announced Tuesday. Following a three-month-long investigation, police issued three felony warrants for theft on Dec. 15 for the employees. Casey Cast, 24, of Shorewood, was taken into custody on Dec. 16 at...
25newsnow.com
Fire Department: Several cows die in rural Livingston County barn fire
LIVINGSTON COUNTY (25 News Now) - Several area fire departments battled a barn fire Thursday afternoon in rural Strawn, which is in Livingston County. The Colfax Fire Department, one of the agencies called to the scene, released photos of firefighters confronted with wind, snow and dangerously cold sub-zero windchills. Several...
wjez.com
Community Forum: Koppy is Waiting for You at the Livingston County Humane Society
Beth Peabody, Shelter Director at the Livingston County Humane Society, talks about Koppy–a dog who loves being outside. The Community Forum on WJEZ is sponsored by K & S Ford in Fairbury.
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington shelters seeking assistance in the midst of cold weather
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Shelters in Bloomington are doing the best they can to help the homeless during the winter storm. Even though they are at capacity, they’re still trying to find ways to bring others in. Navy Veteran James Auck is just one of many in the...
‘I love helping people out’: how one waste collection driver goes the extra mile for Rantoul
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – “Sometimes it’s a little rough, but I love my job. I love what I do. I love helping people out,” Jasen Hawn said. Hawn is one of many essential workers in Central Illinois who are braving harsh winter weather conditions to get the job done. Plus, he’s working extra hard to […]
WL overdose in 2021 leads to charges against Lafayette woman
A Lafayette woman has been charged with maintaining a common nuisance and possession of a narcotic more than a year after a 22-year-old man died of an apparent overdose in her 320 Brown St. apartment in West Lafayette. Erin Mae Clugh called West Lafayette police on Sept. 12, 2021, telling...
2 Champaign juveniles arrested for murder, unlawful use of weapon
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Rantoul Police Department and US Marshalls Fugitive Apprehension Unit arrested two Champaign juveniles, ages 14 and 16, on Tuesday for the offenses of murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. The arrests come as a result of the ongoing investigation in connection to the shooting death of 34-year-old DeCarlo […]
Crews battle the elements at two house fires in Hoopeston
HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are on the scene of two house fires tonight. Crews are working in frigid temperatures and fighting strong winds as they work to put out the flames. One of the fires is at a home on South 5th Street, close to Route 9. The house was fully engulfed when our crews arrived […]
fox32chicago.com
Young children found alone and shivering in unheated apartment in NW Indiana
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. - A mother is in custody after her two young children were found alone and shivering in a cold apartment Monday afternoon in Merrillville, Indiana. The children, ages 5 and 6, were discovered by a maintenance worker who entered the apartment at 1240 W. 52nd Drive to repair the heat, according to the Lake County (Ind.) Sheriff's Office.
Local closures for Grundy County
Local officials have announced the following offices will be closed on Friday due to the weather. Administration Offices at the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.
America’s First Official Witch School is in Illinois
A witch school in Illinois claims nearly 200,000 people have registered for classes. If you're interested in learning spells, Witchcraft, and Paganism, an institution of higher learning does exist in real life. 194,189 people from 193 countries have shown their interest in Wicca and registered for classes with Witch School...
Missing macaws, owner concerned amid impending winter storm in Champaign Co.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two macaws have gone missing from their home in south Champaign County, and their owner is asking for help finding them before the impending winter storm arrives. The macaws, a type of tropical parrot, were last seen by their pet sitter when owner Ken Welle arrived back home on Dec. […]
