12/21 KVCR Midday News: America’s Health Rankings 2022 Report, Senator Scott Weiner Wants to Legalize Certain Psychedelic Drugs, & More

Read full article on original website
Related
Kari Lake loses her legal challenge to the results of the Arizona governor's race
PHOENIX — A judge has thrown out Republican Kari Lake's challenge of her defeat in the Arizona governor's race to Democrat Katie Hobbs, rejecting her claim that problems with ballot printers at some polling places on Election Day were the result of intentional misconduct. In a decision Saturday, Maricopa...
12/22 KVCR Midday News: Crisis Calls Up 50%, CA Store Owners Must Rid of Flavored Tobacco, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. California Attorney General Rob Bonta has announced a lawsuit against a San Jacinto based foundation for mismanagement and self-dealing. Active crisis calls have jumped 50% in the run-up to the holidays, according to officials...
Flavored tobacco products to be removed from California shelves
California store owners are now required to remove all fruity, minty and candy-flavored tobacco from shelves. The ban on flavored-tobacco was initially signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom in August 2020 — but a 2 year battle by the tobacco industry delayed the statewide ban. The 2020 law...
Advocacy group helps Mexican families in Alabama reunite after decades apart
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — On a cold evening just before Thanksgiving, about two dozen families gathered at an event space near Birmingham, Ala. The room was buzzing with anticipation. Volunteers in blue T-shirts prepared a buffet with pozole, salads, gorditas and cakes, while men and women decorated tables with balloons and flowers.
In Florida, 'health freedom' activists exert influence over a major hospital
A Florida hospital has become the latest front for political activists eager to challenge protocols for treating COVID. While most of the 6,000 hospitals in the United States are privately-run, about 200 are controlled by publicly-elected board members, according to Larry Gage, former president of the National Association of Public Hospitals. Typically, those elections usually have nothing to do with national politics or culture war issues.
Florida's effort to charge 20 people with voter fraud has hit some roadblocks
Back in August, Florida officials announced they were charging 20 people with alleged voter fraud. It was the first big set of cases investigated by the state's new election crimes unit, which was created at the urging of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The statewide prosecutor recently secured one conviction through...
This is what's at risk from climate change in Alaska
The Arctic is warming faster than any place on earth. For Indigenous communities in Alaska, that means adapting to the changing climate, or moving elsewhere. "Alaska Native communities and our people are on the front lines of climate change," says Jackie Qataliña Schaeffer, who co-authored a recent federal report on Arctic warming. Schaeffer, an Inupiaq from the coastal community of Kotzebue, has seen her home change drastically over the decades.
How 2 new House members plan to 'work across the aisle' in the next Congress
It's a time of transition on Capitol Hill. In the House of Representatives, Democrats are ceding the majority offices to the Republicans. As departing lawmakers pack up their things, first-time lawmakers are unpacking their belongings and getting ready to settle in. Florida Democrat Maxwell Frost and New York Republican Mike...
Inland Empire Congresswoman Norma Torres leads letter to ICE
Torres led 12 of her colleagues in Congress in a letter to ICE this week. In November, ICE released the personal information of more than 6,000 asylum-seekers. The data was posted on the ICE website for five hours before it was taken down. Reporting found dozens of asylum-seekers from Cuba were affected by the data breach. The Department of Homeland Security accidentally informed Cuban officials that potential deportees had been impacted by the leak.
Brought 'to the brink' by the pandemic, a Mississippi clinic is rebounding strong
CLARKSDALE, Miss. — The nation's poorest state, Mississippi, was hit hard by the pandemic, often holding the dubious ranking of having some of the country's highest case numbers and deaths. "I compare Covid in Mississippi to Katrina in New Orleans," says Dr. Mary Williams, a licensed nurse practitioner who...
KVCR NEWS
San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
679K+
Views
ABOUT
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.https://www.KVCRnews.org
Comments / 0