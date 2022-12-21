12/21 KVCR Midday News: America’s Health Rankings 2022 Report, Senator Scott Weiner Wants to Legalize Certain Psychedelic Drugs, & More

Torres led 12 of her colleagues in Congress in a letter to ICE this week. In November, ICE released the personal information of more than 6,000 asylum-seekers. The data was posted on the ICE website for five hours before it was taken down. Reporting found dozens of asylum-seekers from Cuba were affected by the data breach. The Department of Homeland Security accidentally informed Cuban officials that potential deportees had been impacted by the leak.

5 DAYS AGO