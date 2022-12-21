Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Stevenson's move to WVU took the tiger out of the bubble wrap
"My first impressions of Erik?" West Virginia forward Tre Mitchell said before pausing to consider teammate Erik Stevenson and then replacing a pensive look on his face with a smile. "I knew he could shoot the ball. That's the first thing I would tell you. He came in lighting it up from Day One. But I thought he was a little crazy at first. I'm going to be honest. I did. Like, 'Why is this dude yelling all the time?' "
"Coaches and amazing people" lead Oliver to WVU
Sometimes, high school recruits end up making their college decision in the final days leading up to the signing period. Because of this, there isn't a whole lot of time to interview them or hear what it was that made them choose their new home. Thus is the case with Port St. Joe (FL) running back DJ Oliver, who pledged to the Mountaineers after his official visit just before the Early Signing Period.
Daniels departs but can still deliver gifts for WVU
There is a thought that the arrangement between JT Daniels and West Virginia didn't work out, and maybe that's true given the stats, the record and the fact Daniels is moving on to another program after just one season with the Mountaineers. But that might also limit the legacy to what happened on the field and ignore the impact he might generate off of it.
thecomeback.com
Ohio makes major Peach Bowl betting decision
Ohio State Buckeyes fans living in Ohio will not be able to legally wager on the Peach Bowl against the Georgia Bulldogs… unless the game goes past Midnight. Legalized sports betting doesn’t arrive in Ohio until a minute after Midnight on New Year’s Day. That’s not in time for the Buckeyes’ bowl game, which is slated to kick off at 8 p.m. Eastern.
Scarlet Nation
NCAA Snapshot for the West Virginia basketball team
10-2 West Virginia has taken care of business at the early stages of the season with two losses both of the quadrant one variety. Big 12 play doesn't begin until Dec. 31. The Mountaineers are currently the highest ranked team in the nation with two losses. It is a favorable draw from the system.
shepherdstownchronicle.com
Conference elite just ahead for Mountaineers
SHEPHERDSTOWN — History does have a way of repeating itself. It happened all the time in the basketball era at West Virginia University, known as “The Golden Age” of Mountaineer basketball. While still able to recall the fading memories of the long-gone Southern Conference, when West Virginia...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Legend is Perfect Assistant Candidate for Mountaineers
Morgantown, West Virginia – Current West Virginia Mountaineers wide receivers coach Tony Washington is expected to take a position at Liberty University under the new head coach Jamey Chadwell, who he worked for previously at Coastal Carolina. The Mountaineers will now be on the search for a new wide...
WTRF
“Pride of Uniontown” comes to Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Call it the Rodney Gallagher effect. Neal Brown does, and he’s ready for it to come to Morgantown. Gallagher, WVU’s top signee will make the short trek from Laurel Highlands High in Uniontown, Pennsylvania to West Virginia University in Morgantown, West Virginia, a drive of about 36 minutes. He has made the drive several times as a young Mountaineer fan, but when he arrives in the summer, he won’t go back north for a while.
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes now the favorite for top DB in transfer portal
The Ohio State football team has been trying to improve their team in both recruiting and the transfer portal. Ohio State hasn’t been able to get any transfers yet though. They lost out on an offensive lineman just recently. That doesn’t mean they aren’t getting others from the portal.
wvsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction to WVU’s Win Over Stony Brook
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Following West Virginia’s sloppy 75-64 win over Stony Brook on Thursday night, WVU head coach Bob Huggins, guards Erik Stevenson and Joe Toussaint recapped what went wrong. Huggins questioned the hunger of his team while Stevenson and Toussaint weren’t pleased with the team’s performance....
WTRF
QB C.J. Stroud is still defining his legacy at Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP)During C.J. Stroud’s second trip to New York in as many years as a Heisman Trophy finalist, he noticed his picture on some of the billboards in Times Square and took a moment to reflect. ”I was talking to my mom and my cousins and my brother...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Erik Stevenson Joe Toussaint Stony Brook Postgame 12/22/22
West Virginia guards Erik Stevenson and Joe Toussaint were not pleased with their team's performance in the 75-64 win over Stony Brook, and are vowing to put together better showings as Big 12 play gets underway. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read...
Four Candidates From Pitt's Recruiting Class to Make Instant Impact
These three prospects from Pitt's latest class could breakout in their freshman seasons.
Power outages in Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 23
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As much as one can prepare in advance for a major winter storm, Mother Nature sometimes has different ideas. Wild wind gusts, ice, snow and sub-zero wind chill temperatures descended into the Columbus area Friday morning and should continue the onslaught throughout the day, potentially causing power outages stretching over multiple […]
WTRF
Texas natives light up the Ohio Valley with the Wheeling Island Christmas House
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Ohio Valley has such a long tradition of celebrating Christmas that even the newcomers are getting in on the fun. Shaun and Jamie Viles moved to Wheeling Island this past Labor Day weekend with their family all the way from Texas. Within weeks, they...
West Virginia and Ohio Counties without power
OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) — Here is the updated list of counties in West Virginia and Ohio that have power outages. AEP Ohio – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call 1-800-277-2177 or to view outage map click here. FirstEnergy – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call […]
WTRF
$4.8 million to West Virginia for livestock project
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito said Thursday that a livestock management project at West Virginia University is set to receive up to $4.8 million in federal funding. This will support the adoption of climate-smart practices and improve marketing for grass-fed beef products.
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 25
This list will be updated throughout the day Sunday. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two dozen counties in central and southeast Ohio remain under snow emergencies on Christmas morning as winter weather made its way through the state on Friday ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, […]
WBOY
Stories of the Week: December 18 through December 24
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. A sheriff’s deputy from Maryland died at Ruby Memorial Hospital after a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 68. A New Jersey man is accused of robbing a bank in Tucker County.
Donations come through for Thomas family with Kyair, Kason both with family
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kason and Kyair Thomas are back with their family after being found last week following their abduction that triggered an AMBER Alert in Ohio. Members of the community gathered Saturday afternoon for a drive through donation to support the family ahead of Christmas. At All Nations Worship Assembly in east Columbus, […]
Comments / 0