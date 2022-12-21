ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrest made in connection to shooting death of 18-year-old in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — An arrest was made in connection to the shooting death of an 18-year-old in Birmingham Sunday morning. The Birmingham Police Department said 18-year-old A’Marion De’Avion Yancey was charged with capital murder in connection to the death of Reginal Emanuel Duke, Jr. Police said...
The Weather Authority: Warming trend to follow cold Christmas Day

MERRY CHRISTMAS: Temperatures are mostly in the teens over the northern 2/3 of the state this Christmas morning, with 20s over South Alabama. The sky will stay sunny today; the northern third of the state remains below freezing. After another very cold night tonight, a warming trend begins tomorrow with highs in the 35-45 degree range.
Your Week in Review for December 18, 2022

Mom shares moment of Hoover police officer assisting daughter on escalator. When Tara Brown shared the photo of a Hoover Police Officer assisting her 11-year-old daughter down the escalator at Riverchase Galleria, she did not expect it to get so much reaction online. She wanted to share it to show small acts of kindness go a long way. Read more here.
BJCC opens its doors as warming shelter

The Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC) has opened their doors to help keep residents out of the cold during record low temperatures. The shelter is expecting to see more than 200 people take advantage of this resource. The warming shelter is a collaboration between the city of Birmingham and the Jimmie...
