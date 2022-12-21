Read full article on original website
California witness hanging Christmas lights spots triangle-shaped object
Outside Christmas lights.Photo byJames WheeleronUnsplash. A California witness at Turlock reported watching a triangle-shaped object that was fast-moving across the sky while hanging Christmas lights outside at about 10:33 p.m. on October 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
A dozen Californians overdose on this holiday spice every year
A poison control doctor told SFGATE that "the few people who do it are very sorry and just don't want to do it again."
California witness says green light uses blinking method to move great distances
A California witness at Oceanside reported watching a solid, bright green light that would blink off and reappear suddenly further away at about 4:21 p.m. on December 16, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
kymkemp.com
‘Arriving Safely is the Gift That is Always in Style’
The holiday season is upon us, and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) wants travelers to get to their destinations safely. “With anticipated high volumes of traffic, and impending winter storms, the CHP wants you to slow down, buckle up, and never drive impaired,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. “Give yourself some extra time to get to your destinations, make sure your vehicles are fueled up and properly equipped for your travels, and most of all, always designate a sober driver.”
NBC Los Angeles
A Fond Farewell to TV News Icon Chuck Henry
One of Southern California’s most recognized and respected journalists is saying goodbye to the viewers he served for generations. Chuck Henry is signing off from KNBC-TV one last time Thursday. Since he started in television news more than 50 years ago, his reporting has taken him around the world....
California tried to ban gay teachers in 1978. Educators and activists who fought back fear history may be repeating itself.
The people who helped defeat the Briggs Initiative told Insider they fear a recent rise in anti-gay rhetoric means history may be repeating itself.
California city among 14 ski towns where homes are affordable
If you have ever visited a ski town and contemplated not leaving, a new study from Realtor.com shows that fantasy could turn into a reality.
Multiple California Aimed Storm Systems to Bring Flooding for the Low Elevations and Blizzards in The Mountains
Major California Storm System to Bring Flooding for the Low Elevations and Blizzard Conditions with Feet of Snow for the MountainsPhoto byNational Weather Force. A major storm system will impact the state of California by Monday night into Tuesday (December 26-27), kicking off the first in a series of three or four systems moving in. The next system will start on Thursday and last into half of the weekend. The last one in the series as far as I can see will hit on Monday, January 2nd and go into the next day as well.
Massive King Tide Waves To Strike California Coast
Here's when you can expect to see them.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Animation shows deadly Northern California earthquake’s shockwave roll across the US
If you’ve wondered how earthquake aftershocks work, this animation might help you visualize it. The animation shows the shock wave from the 6.4-magnitude earthquake that hit Northern California as it rolled across North America and lit up sensitive seismic stations in its path. At least two people died and 12 were injured after the earthquake rattled Humboldt County, according to The Sacramento Bee.
bigislandgazette.com
Police Seek Missing California Woman
Hawai’i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 42-year-old Heather A. Heathman of California, who was reported missing. She was last seen in the North Kohala area. Heathman is described as being Caucasian, 5-feet 8-inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes,...
Record fish caught in California
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch.
No damage, injuries from 4.2 Northern California earthquake
HYDESVILLE, Calif. — A 4.2-magnitude earthquake rattled Northern California on Christmas Eve in the same county where a large quake days earlier killed two people and left widespread damage, authorities said. The quake struck at 11:33 a.m. Saturday and was centered about 5 miles (8 kilometers) east of Hydesville...
calcoastnews.com
Santa Barbara County pot grow in line to be largest in California
A Santa Barbara County cannabis farm could become the largest contiguous outdoor cultivation site in California. [Pacific Coast Business Times]. Farming First Holdings obtained permitting for a 134-acre outdoor cannabis farm located near Los Alamos. Previously, Glass House Brands’ 125-acre operation in Camarillo had the potential to be the largest marijuana farm in the state.
finehomesandliving.com
5 Amazing Spots of RV Camping in California
California is a huge state. It has several major cities and many more quiet little towns. You will also find some excellent spots for camping in both the northern and southern sections. Traveling through California in an RV is one of the most thrilling ways to see what this state...
20 Things From Minnesota That Would Send Californians Into a Coma
There is a new trend on TikTok where people talk about things from the area they live that would be so foreign to Californians that it would send them into a coma. I wanted to get in on the fun and do a Minnesota version, so here are some things from Minnesota that would send Californians into a coma.
Moisture-packed storm to slam West Coast into midweek
The storm bringing heavy rain and mountain snow will kick off an unsettled week in the West, according to AccuWeather forecasters, which will raise the risk of flooding and could lead to major travel headaches. AccuWeather forecasters are closely monitoring a storm that will unleash heavy rain and mountain snow...
nomadlawyer.org
10 Best Cheapest Places to Live in California
Looking for affordable places to live in California?. Cheapest Places to Live in California: Whether you’re a college student looking for an affordable off-campus housing option, or simply want to find a place that won’t break the bank, there are plenty of great options out there. Many people...
ksro.com
Over 30 Homes Deemed Unsafe After Earthquake in Humboldt County
At least 30 families in Northern California are in need of a new place to live just before Christmas. Their homes have been deemed unsafe after Tuesday’s six-point-four earthquake in Humboldt County. Crews are still assessing the damage as thousands are still under a “boil water” advisory. Power is slowly coming back on, most PG&E customers have had their electricity restored. The historic Fernbridge along highway 211 was re-opened to one way traffic Wednesday night after inspection and repairs. Work continues to shore up that bridge and other roadways which buckled during the quake.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Here’s where California’s COVID-19 caseloads, hospital numbers stand to start winter
With winter officially underway, California’s coronavirus numbers have continued a trend of slight improvement this month, though some parts of the state including the Sacramento region have recorded a sustained spike in hospitalizations. The statewide daily case rate fell to 18.3 per 100,000 residents, the California Department of Public...
