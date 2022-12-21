ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Arriving Safely is the Gift That is Always in Style’

The holiday season is upon us, and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) wants travelers to get to their destinations safely. “With anticipated high volumes of traffic, and impending winter storms, the CHP wants you to slow down, buckle up, and never drive impaired,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. “Give yourself some extra time to get to your destinations, make sure your vehicles are fueled up and properly equipped for your travels, and most of all, always designate a sober driver.”
GARBERVILLE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

A Fond Farewell to TV News Icon Chuck Henry

One of Southern California’s most recognized and respected journalists is saying goodbye to the viewers he served for generations. Chuck Henry is signing off from KNBC-TV one last time Thursday. Since he started in television news more than 50 years ago, his reporting has taken him around the world....
HAWAII STATE
National Weather Force

Multiple California Aimed Storm Systems to Bring Flooding for the Low Elevations and Blizzards in The Mountains

Major California Storm System to Bring Flooding for the Low Elevations and Blizzard Conditions with Feet of Snow for the MountainsPhoto byNational Weather Force. A major storm system will impact the state of California by Monday night into Tuesday (December 26-27), kicking off the first in a series of three or four systems moving in. The next system will start on Thursday and last into half of the weekend. The last one in the series as far as I can see will hit on Monday, January 2nd and go into the next day as well.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Animation shows deadly Northern California earthquake’s shockwave roll across the US

If you’ve wondered how earthquake aftershocks work, this animation might help you visualize it. The animation shows the shock wave from the 6.4-magnitude earthquake that hit Northern California as it rolled across North America and lit up sensitive seismic stations in its path. At least two people died and 12 were injured after the earthquake rattled Humboldt County, according to The Sacramento Bee.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
bigislandgazette.com

Police Seek Missing California Woman

Hawai’i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 42-year-old Heather A. Heathman of California, who was reported missing. She was last seen in the North Kohala area. Heathman is described as being Caucasian, 5-feet 8-inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

No damage, injuries from 4.2 Northern California earthquake

HYDESVILLE, Calif. — A 4.2-magnitude earthquake rattled Northern California on Christmas Eve in the same county where a large quake days earlier killed two people and left widespread damage, authorities said. The quake struck at 11:33 a.m. Saturday and was centered about 5 miles (8 kilometers) east of Hydesville...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Santa Barbara County pot grow in line to be largest in California

A Santa Barbara County cannabis farm could become the largest contiguous outdoor cultivation site in California. [Pacific Coast Business Times]. Farming First Holdings obtained permitting for a 134-acre outdoor cannabis farm located near Los Alamos. Previously, Glass House Brands’ 125-acre operation in Camarillo had the potential to be the largest marijuana farm in the state.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
finehomesandliving.com

5 Amazing Spots of RV Camping in California

California is a huge state. It has several major cities and many more quiet little towns. You will also find some excellent spots for camping in both the northern and southern sections. Traveling through California in an RV is one of the most thrilling ways to see what this state...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AccuWeather

Moisture-packed storm to slam West Coast into midweek

The storm bringing heavy rain and mountain snow will kick off an unsettled week in the West, according to AccuWeather forecasters, which will raise the risk of flooding and could lead to major travel headaches. AccuWeather forecasters are closely monitoring a storm that will unleash heavy rain and mountain snow...
CALIFORNIA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

10 Best Cheapest Places to Live in California

Looking for affordable places to live in California?. Cheapest Places to Live in California: Whether you’re a college student looking for an affordable off-campus housing option, or simply want to find a place that won’t break the bank, there are plenty of great options out there. Many people...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ksro.com

Over 30 Homes Deemed Unsafe After Earthquake in Humboldt County

At least 30 families in Northern California are in need of a new place to live just before Christmas. Their homes have been deemed unsafe after Tuesday’s six-point-four earthquake in Humboldt County. Crews are still assessing the damage as thousands are still under a “boil water” advisory. Power is slowly coming back on, most PG&E customers have had their electricity restored. The historic Fernbridge along highway 211 was re-opened to one way traffic Wednesday night after inspection and repairs. Work continues to shore up that bridge and other roadways which buckled during the quake.

