rtands.com
PUCO Approves Rail Crossing Upgrades in Five Counties
Written by Carolina Worrell, Senior Editor, Railway Age. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) on Dec. 14 approved safety upgrades at rail crossings in Allen, Crawford, Defiance, Fayette and Logan counties. According to PUCO, CSX Transportation will install active warning devices and a surface extension at the West Fourth...
‘Fully involved’ house fire in Clark Co. requires full evacuation
SPRINGFIELD — Multiple crews responded to a residential fire Sunday overnight. Pike Township and German Township in Clark County were called to the 5000 block of Hominy Ridge Road at around 1:10 a.m. after calls of a “fully involved” house fire, Clark County Regional Dispatch confirmed to News Center 7.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway Opposition Wins Against Solar as Largest Solar Farm Pulls Out of Williamsport
Williamsport – A 400 Megawatt solar farm has filed to pull out of Pickaway County and maybe out of Ohio after opposition from residents to elected officials went on record. The project Chipmunk Solar found itself in deep waters in Pickaway County when Williamsport the village where the project was planned went into upheaval when the Mayor approved the project but the council did not.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Sheriff Patton Declares Level 3 Snow Emergency In Union County
UNION COUNTY – Given the extremely dangerous conditions that Winter Storm Elliott brought with it to Central Ohio, the entirety of Union County is now under a Level 3 Snow Emergency, as declared by Union County Sheriff Jamie Patton early this afternoon. Sheriff Patton reported that the very strong...
peakofohio.com
Christmas cancellations; current road levels
Logan County is on a Level 1 Snow Emergency. Champaign County remains on a Level 2 Snow Emergency. Here is a list of churches that have cancelled services this weekend:. Bellefontaine First Church of God Christmas Day service cancelled. Galilee Lutheran Church Russells Point Christmas Day service cancelled. West Liberty...
Residents can expect changes to waste collection schedule through the holidays
Waste collection will be operating on a different schedule due to the holidays, according to a spokesperson with the Dayton Division of Waste Collection. For Dayton residents, garbage and recycling collection will be delayed by one day during the weeks of Dec. 26th and Jan. 2nd., the spokesperson said. There will be no bulk collection scheduled for the days of Dec. 23rd., Dec. 30th., and Jan. 6th.
ecowatch.com
Local Opposition to Solar Project Leads to Cancellation in Ohio
A 400-megawatt solar array planned for the village of Williamsport, Ohio has been canceled following strong opposition from local residents and elected officials. The canceled project will mean a loss of renewable energy as well as $3.6 million per year of tax revenue that would have gone back into the local community.
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples have filed applications for marriage licenses with the Allen County Probate Court:. Ethan Fleming and Morgan Wireman, both of Spencerville; Jonathan Hartman and Elyse Swihart, both of Lima; David Hensley Jr. and Alexis Cartagena, both of Lima; Randy Ketterer and Julia Hodges, both of Lima; Bobby Flores and Kerry Childs, both of Lima; Shane Cornell and Kelsey Engle, both of Lima; Cameron Glisson and Bethany Ellett, both of Lima; Ricardo Andre and Tammy Holly, both of Lima; Brayden Sautter and Abbie Parkins, both of Bluffton; Siuwa Williamson and Sophonie Brutus, both of Lima; John Shepherd and Tiffany Phillips-Newbury, both of Lima; Logan Hines and Sarah Pridemore, both of Bluffton; Mitchell Abbott and Brianna Morgan, both of Elida; Alejandro Cortes-Vaga and Alissha Hale, both of Lima; Terrence Brown of St. Marys and Tailer Yancy of Lima; Michael Decker and Danielle McQuillter, both of Lima; and Gage Rister and Alyssa Rollins, both of Lima.
Ohio poised to get its first UNESCO World Heritage site as soon as next year, at Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks
COLUMBUS, Ohio – For thousands of years these earthen structures have dotted the rolling landscape of southern Ohio – massive circles, squares, mounds and more – designed and built by a sophisticated ancient culture. That culture and its creations are expected to receive worldwide recognition as soon...
AEP Ohio expires warning for central Ohioans to reduce power use
UPDATE: At 10 a.m. Sunday, AEP Ohio announced the request to reduce power has expired. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With frigid temperatures sticking around across the Midwest over Christmas weekend, millions of people are being asked to reduce power use, including in Ohio. Saturday morning, AEP Ohio in coordination with PJM, the company responsible for […]
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 25
This list will be updated throughout the day Sunday. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two dozen counties in central and southeast Ohio remain under snow emergencies on Christmas morning as winter weather made its way through the state on Friday ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, […]
Sidney Daily News
Cargill dryer catches on fire
SIDNEY — A bea extractor dryer caught fire Christmas Day at Cargill. According to Sidney Fire Chief Chad Hollinger, at 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 25, 2022, Sidney firefighters were dispatched to Cargill, 2400 Industrial Drive for a reported dryer fire. When Sidney firefighters arrived, they found a bean extractor dryer on fire with some extension into the motor and the conveyor system.
cwcolumbus.com
Homeless mom received help after call to ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mother desperate this holiday season made a call to ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers to say she has nowhere to sleep with her two little girls. The ABC6 On Your Side team contacted the Community Shelter Board to alert advocates of her case as families take priority when it comes to availability in a shelter.
Springfield crews respond to second ‘fully involved’ house fire
SPRINGFIELD — Crews responded to a second residential house fire in Springfield early Friday morning. Springfield Township and the city of Springfield Fire responded to a single-story, residential house fire on the 2100 block of Scioto Drive at around 6:10 a.m., Clark County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.
What’s happening with waste collection in Dayton?
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Some residents in and around Dayton will see waste collection delays due to the holidays. According to a release by the Division of Waste Collection, Dayton, Moraine and Jefferson Township will all change their waste collection schedules for Christmas and New Year. In Dayton, the release said garbage and recycling collection […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Galion Police Chief fired
GALION— Crawford County Now has obtained a copy of a letter sent to Galion City Council members addressing the termination of Chief Marc Rodriguez. Rodriguez was placed on administrative leave in August of 2022. According to sources, Rodriguez was under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct. The letter received by...
Lima woman get 3 years community control for burglary
LIMA — A Lima woman was sentenced to three years of community control for third-degree felony burglary on Wednesday. Madison Coulter, 22, was convicted in November of entering the home of her baby’s father and his significant other and inflicting or attempting to cause physical harm to them on April 18. She was ordered to have no contact with the female victim and only see the man when he visits the baby they share.
What will DeWine sign? Lawmakers passed more than 30 bills on last day of session
Barring an emergency, Ohio’s lawmakers have headed home for the holidays. That puts the ball in Gov. Mike DeWine’s court to sign or veto the final burst of legislation passed in the Statehouse. If the governor does nothing, legislation will take effect without his signature. But he has ten days after receiving the bills — […] The post What will DeWine sign? Lawmakers passed more than 30 bills on last day of session appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
chainstoreage.com
Easton Town Center opens 10 first-in-Ohio tenants
Ohio’s biggest retail center—which recently unveiled a new luxury lineup—has presented holiday shoppers with 10 stores and restaurants never before seen in the state. Easton Town Center in Columbus landed the nation’s second Amazon Style location, where shoppers can scan QR codes on favored items to receive a list of fashions that meet their preferences. They can continue to shop while trying on clothes in fitting rooms, using an interactive app to rate items and have more delivered to them through a two-way closet.
DOJ: Former Ohio 911 dispatcher set at least 24 forest fires to ‘give the boys something to do’
A former Gallia County 911 dispatcher was charged for at least 24 arson fires he allegedly lit in Wayne National Forest.
