Local sorority makes Christmas special for disabled

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – The Capper Foundation invited Santa and Mrs. Claus to visit Wednesday afternoon.

Santa and Mrs. Claus were welcomed to Capper’s holiday party where everybody enjoyed singing, charades and a pizza lunch.

The Capper staff enjoyed spreading a little holiday spirit as well as a chance to share the trinkets and toys from the jolly man himself.

Local Epsilon Sigma Alpha (ESA) members adopted the adult services program once again this holiday season making the gifts possible for the 60 adults served in Topeka.

Capper Foundation’s mission is to build abilities and empower people of all ages living with disabilities.











































For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.