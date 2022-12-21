ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Warming center open for homeless residents in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you are experiencing homelessness during these cold frigid temperatures in Lake Charles or Sulphur, there are places you can go to warm up and grab a snack. In Lake Charles, you can head to the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center any time until...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly Christmas this year but much warmer next week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Well there certainly will not be any shorts being worn for Christmas this year! As we await Santa’s arrival on Christmas Eve, we once again will fall down into the 20′s for everyone except the immediate coast. We can thank winds that will be calm and clear skies for that. This means we won’t have to worry much about a wind chill this evening, just plain cold temperatures. Still, it will be a good idea to dress warmly if you’re outside or on the way to visit family or friends.
SWLA plumber thaws frozen pipes as arctic blast comes through

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The cold weather has already taken a toll on pipes, with some cities issuing boil advisories or cautioning residents to conserve water. Local plumber Trace Wings said he had five appointments Friday, all of them concerning pipe issues. His first stop was Vinton, to a casino and gas station.
Sulphur family Christmas

The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC 7 News First at Four - KPLC First Alert Forecast. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the...
Panorama Music House offering free meals on Christmas

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Panorama Music House is offering free meals for those in need this Christmas. People can grab a meal from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas day. Meals will consist of turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, dessert, rolls, and hot cocoa. All food is...
Cameron Ferry re-opens

Cameron, LA (KPLC) - The Cameron Ferry is back in service, according to Cameron Parish OEP. The Ferry was closed due to repairs and programming work conducted by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and U.S. Coast Guard.
‘Total Loss’: House on Tulip Street destroyed in fire

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A house is destroyed after an electrical issue involving a generator set it ablaze on Christmas Eve, according to the Lake Charles Fire Department. The Lake Charles Fire Department responded to a house fire on Tulip Street in the early afternoon hours of December 24.
Where is Santa? Track with NORAD

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The countdown is on as we’re tracking Santa’s arrival. North American Aerospace Defense Command Center (NORAD) is busy with this mission as they’ve been keeping track of Santa’s sleigh minute by minute. Calling in or tracking online has been a tradition...
Last minute shoppers race to have gifts under the tree

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Time was ticking for last minute shoppers as cars filled the parking lots of stores across Lake Charles. ”It’s a struggle, because like everything’s off the shelves now.” shopper Dallas Conner said. With less than 24 hours to find the perfect gift,...
Oberlin Fire Department gives away free bottled water

Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - After friday’s frigid cold temperatures, some residents in Oberlin are without water and others facing a boil advisory. With cold continuing, the Oberlin Fire Department is stepping up to lend a helping hand. Somebody, you know, needed to take on the responsibility, I guess, and...
Fire chief explains common carbon monoxide hazards

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a colorless, odorless gas and it can be deadly. “When you come into contact with CO, and you get enough of it- light headedness, dizziness, nausea, all of the flu-like symptoms you can imagine is what you’ll get,” Houston River Fire Department Chief Dean Lappe said.
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Colder weather means colder water and a potential for bursting pipes. Keeping water constantly circulating is important to prevent water freezing inside pipes. “The reason we’re telling you to run your water is so that you have a stream of water recirculating in your line...
Entergy asks customers to conserve power

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With freezing temperatures all across SWLA today there are numerous reports of power outages. Entergy’s outage map showed that a major power outage across south Lake Charles which affected over 6,000 residents and several off-and-on outages in north Lake Charles around Fruge St. were resolved Friday morning.
FEMA announces additional $23.5 for Hurricane Laura relief

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA has announced an additional $23,534,296 in federal grant funding for Hurricane Laura disaster aid, according to U.S. Senator John Kennedy. The funds are part of a larger $63.7 million package for disaster relief in Louisiana and have been earmarked for the following projects:. $14,539,167...
Sulphur family celebrates holidays as ‘official’ family with adopted son

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Christmas tree is thoughtfully decorated, and presents are perfectly wrapped, but the Christmas holiday means more this year for one Sulphur family. “Over the course of that time, there was a lot of highs and lows. It wasn’t always an easy journey, but here we are today, and we are thankful for that,” said David Morris.
