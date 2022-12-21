Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KPLC TV
Warming center open for homeless residents in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you are experiencing homelessness during these cold frigid temperatures in Lake Charles or Sulphur, there are places you can go to warm up and grab a snack. In Lake Charles, you can head to the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center any time until...
KPLC TV
Travelers at Lake Charles Airport battle the weather to get home for the holidays
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Travel, like the weather, can be unpredictable. Many holiday travelers are stuck at airports across the country tonight. The travelers who arrived to their destinations were just happy to not be stuck at the airport. We caught up with some folks at the Lake Charles Regional Airport to see how they fared.
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly Christmas this year but much warmer next week
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Well there certainly will not be any shorts being worn for Christmas this year! As we await Santa’s arrival on Christmas Eve, we once again will fall down into the 20′s for everyone except the immediate coast. We can thank winds that will be calm and clear skies for that. This means we won’t have to worry much about a wind chill this evening, just plain cold temperatures. Still, it will be a good idea to dress warmly if you’re outside or on the way to visit family or friends.
KPLC TV
SWLA plumber thaws frozen pipes as arctic blast comes through
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The cold weather has already taken a toll on pipes, with some cities issuing boil advisories or cautioning residents to conserve water. Local plumber Trace Wings said he had five appointments Friday, all of them concerning pipe issues. His first stop was Vinton, to a casino and gas station.
KPLC TV
Sulphur family Christmas
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC 7 News First at Four - KPLC First Alert Forecast. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the...
KPLC TV
Panorama Music House offering free meals on Christmas
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Panorama Music House is offering free meals for those in need this Christmas. People can grab a meal from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas day. Meals will consist of turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, dessert, rolls, and hot cocoa. All food is...
KPLC TV
Boil advisories, water and gas conservation requests made due to freezing weather
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several communities are reporting water service issues and declaring boil advisories following last night’s freezing weather. A boil advisory has been issued as a system-wide notice:. All customers located in the Waterworks District 3 of the Beauregard Parish System. DeRidder. City of DeRidder is...
KPLC TV
Cameron Ferry re-opens
Cameron, LA (KPLC) - The Cameron Ferry is back in service, according to Cameron Parish OEP. The Ferry was closed due to repairs and programming work conducted by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and U.S. Coast Guard.
KPLC TV
‘Total Loss’: House on Tulip Street destroyed in fire
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A house is destroyed after an electrical issue involving a generator set it ablaze on Christmas Eve, according to the Lake Charles Fire Department. The Lake Charles Fire Department responded to a house fire on Tulip Street in the early afternoon hours of December 24.
KPLC TV
Where is Santa? Track with NORAD
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The countdown is on as we’re tracking Santa’s arrival. North American Aerospace Defense Command Center (NORAD) is busy with this mission as they’ve been keeping track of Santa’s sleigh minute by minute. Calling in or tracking online has been a tradition...
KPLC TV
Last minute shoppers race to have gifts under the tree
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Time was ticking for last minute shoppers as cars filled the parking lots of stores across Lake Charles. ”It’s a struggle, because like everything’s off the shelves now.” shopper Dallas Conner said. With less than 24 hours to find the perfect gift,...
KPLC TV
Oberlin Fire Department gives away free bottled water
Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - After friday’s frigid cold temperatures, some residents in Oberlin are without water and others facing a boil advisory. With cold continuing, the Oberlin Fire Department is stepping up to lend a helping hand. Somebody, you know, needed to take on the responsibility, I guess, and...
KPLC TV
Moss Bluff woman decks out home with collection of over 45 Christmas trees
Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - Oh Christmas tree, oh Christmas tree, how about having over 45 Christmas Trees in your home?. The Murphy’s home in Moss Bluff is nothing short of a Hallmark movie set with their extravagant Christmas decorations. Bridgett Murphy let our 7News crew into her home...
KPLC TV
Fire chief explains common carbon monoxide hazards
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a colorless, odorless gas and it can be deadly. “When you come into contact with CO, and you get enough of it- light headedness, dizziness, nausea, all of the flu-like symptoms you can imagine is what you’ll get,” Houston River Fire Department Chief Dean Lappe said.
Louisiana Asks – Why’s My Tire Pressure Warning Light Suddenly On?
Drivers from Monroe to Ruston, Shreveport to Baton Rouge, and Lafayette to Lake Charles are climbing in their frosty vehicles this morning only to discover there is a brand new warning light flashing at them from their car's dashboard. For many of us, at least in Louisiana, we call it...
KPLC TV
Local baby joins Elf on the Shelf’s antics this Christmas season
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This time of year, in many houses, a little elf is ever present monitoring the behavior of the children and taking notes for Santa on whether they are naughty or nice. 7News caught up with one local family whose baby boy has given Elfie plenty...
KPLC TV
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Colder weather means colder water and a potential for bursting pipes. Keeping water constantly circulating is important to prevent water freezing inside pipes. “The reason we’re telling you to run your water is so that you have a stream of water recirculating in your line...
KPLC TV
Entergy asks customers to conserve power
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With freezing temperatures all across SWLA today there are numerous reports of power outages. Entergy’s outage map showed that a major power outage across south Lake Charles which affected over 6,000 residents and several off-and-on outages in north Lake Charles around Fruge St. were resolved Friday morning.
KPLC TV
FEMA announces additional $23.5 for Hurricane Laura relief
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA has announced an additional $23,534,296 in federal grant funding for Hurricane Laura disaster aid, according to U.S. Senator John Kennedy. The funds are part of a larger $63.7 million package for disaster relief in Louisiana and have been earmarked for the following projects:. $14,539,167...
KPLC TV
Sulphur family celebrates holidays as ‘official’ family with adopted son
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Christmas tree is thoughtfully decorated, and presents are perfectly wrapped, but the Christmas holiday means more this year for one Sulphur family. “Over the course of that time, there was a lot of highs and lows. It wasn’t always an easy journey, but here we are today, and we are thankful for that,” said David Morris.
Comments / 1