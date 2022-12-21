ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRDW-TV

Details on man's death after Augusta stun-gun incident

With subfreezing temperatures in our forecast, it’s important to make sure your fur babies are protected. Experts are offering some tips. The key suspect in a recent Richmond County sex slave case has committed suicide in jail, according to authorities. Key things to know during the cold snap in...
AUGUSTA, GA
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Pedestrian dead following collision in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a fatal collision happened Saturday night. Troopers say a Jeep and pedestrian were travelling west on SC Highway 254 (Cokesbury Rd.) when the Jeep struck the pedestrian in the roadway. Officials say the pedestrian is...
GREENWOOD, SC
News19 WLTX

Person shot outside Olive Garden on Harbison Boulevard

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police are investigating after a person was shot outside a business on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia. According to a spokesperson for the Columbia Police Department, the call came in at 6 p.m. to the parking lot of the Olive Garden restaurant on Harbison Boulevard where a male victim of unspecified age was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Man charged in murder of 72-year-old woman

Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. My Take: The Fisher House of Columbia. Updated: 15 hours...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Carjacking charges made against murder suspects

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell has announced three males who were charged in a November murder have also been charged in connection with an October carjacking off North Road. The three individuals Dwayne Smalls, 18, of Holly Hill; Jaquail Mack, 17, of Bowman; and Nasir Washington, 18, of...
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

Five arrests made in connection with Orangeburg carjackings

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — According to the Orangeburg Chief of Police Charles Austin, five men have been arrested in connection with the series of carjackings in the Orangeburg area. The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety reported five attempted carjackings during the months of October and November — with three...
ORANGEBURG, SC
wspa.com

Unborn child dead, 2 injured in Greenwood shooting

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Police say an unborn child died when two people were shot early Tuesday morning in Greenwood. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/unborn-child-dead-2-injured-in-greenwood-shooting/. Unborn child dead, 2 injured in Greenwood shooting. GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Police say an unborn child died when two people were shot early Tuesday morning in Greenwood....
GREENWOOD, SC
wach.com

One person dead after Christmas Eve car crash

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — One person is dead after an early morning crash. It happened around six this morning on Heyward Brockington road. South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person in a Jeep Grand Cherokee crossed the centerline and hit a tree. That person died at the scene.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Overnight shooting leaves one dead on Lorick Circle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An overnight shooting left a man dead Friday, Dec. 16. The Columbia Police Department said officers were notified of a shot spotter alert on Lorick Circle. On arrival, investigators found an unresponsive man. A second man was taken to an area hospital. CPD said officers are...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Suspect arrested in Columbia County fatal hit-and-run

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect is in custody after a Columbia County hit-and-run crash killed a pedestrian, according to authorities. The crash on Columbia Industrial Boulevard happened sometime around 6 p.m. Tuesday. The pedestrian’s family hasn’t been notified, so the person’s name is not being released.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WIS-TV

One dead after single-vehicle collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, one person is deceased after a single-vehicle collision. The collision occurred around six a.m. on Heyward Brockington Road, four miles north of Columbia on Dec. 24. Master Trooper Brandon Bolt says a driver of a 2000 Jeep Cherokee was...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

WACH FOX News: Tracking Santa

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Everyone at WACH FOX News is wishing you a Merry Christmas. We've been tracking Santa all Christmas Eve. Take a look at his journey through the Midlands.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy