Arrest made after Midlands woman fatally shot in the Upstate
An arrest has been made after a Midlands woman was shot to death at an Upstate apartment complex. The Greenwood Police Department responded to an apartment on Cambridge Avenue East around 1 AM Thursday morning.
WRDW-TV
Details on man's death after Augusta stun-gun incident
With subfreezing temperatures in our forecast, it’s important to make sure your fur babies are protected. Experts are offering some tips. The key suspect in a recent Richmond County sex slave case has committed suicide in jail, according to authorities. Key things to know during the cold snap in...
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Pedestrian dead following collision in Greenwood Co.
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a fatal collision happened Saturday night. Troopers say a Jeep and pedestrian were travelling west on SC Highway 254 (Cokesbury Rd.) when the Jeep struck the pedestrian in the roadway. Officials say the pedestrian is...
2nd death after Greenwood apartment shooting
The death toll now stands at two in at an apartment shooting in Greenwood. The shooting happened early Tuesday morning just 1:30AM, as man and another woman were getting into a vehicle at the Cardinal Glenn Apartments in Greenwood.
Accused school shooter to remain in Juvenile custody
An accused school shooter will remain in custody at the Department of Juvenile Justice. The 12 year old suspect is charged with murder, after a school shooting in the Upstate He will remain at the DJJ facility in Columbia.
Person shot outside Olive Garden on Harbison Boulevard
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police are investigating after a person was shot outside a business on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia. According to a spokesperson for the Columbia Police Department, the call came in at 6 p.m. to the parking lot of the Olive Garden restaurant on Harbison Boulevard where a male victim of unspecified age was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm.
WIS-TV
Man charged in murder of 72-year-old woman
Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. My Take: The Fisher House of Columbia. Updated: 15 hours...
WIS-TV
Carjacking charges made against murder suspects
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell has announced three males who were charged in a November murder have also been charged in connection with an October carjacking off North Road. The three individuals Dwayne Smalls, 18, of Holly Hill; Jaquail Mack, 17, of Bowman; and Nasir Washington, 18, of...
abccolumbia.com
Five arrests made in connection with Orangeburg carjackings
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — According to the Orangeburg Chief of Police Charles Austin, five men have been arrested in connection with the series of carjackings in the Orangeburg area. The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety reported five attempted carjackings during the months of October and November — with three...
wspa.com
Unborn child dead, 2 injured in Greenwood shooting
GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Police say an unborn child died when two people were shot early Tuesday morning in Greenwood.
Augusta man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to enticement of a minor
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) — According to the District of South Carolina United States Attorney’s Office, an Augusta man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to enticement of a minor for sexual activity. According to authorities, Derek Jerome Nelson, 33, of Augusta, Georgia – who was 30 at the time – […]
wach.com
One person dead after Christmas Eve car crash
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — One person is dead after an early morning crash. It happened around six this morning on Heyward Brockington road. South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person in a Jeep Grand Cherokee crossed the centerline and hit a tree. That person died at the scene.
WIS-TV
Overnight shooting leaves one dead on Lorick Circle
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An overnight shooting left a man dead Friday, Dec. 16. The Columbia Police Department said officers were notified of a shot spotter alert on Lorick Circle. On arrival, investigators found an unresponsive man. A second man was taken to an area hospital. CPD said officers are...
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested in Columbia County fatal hit-and-run
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect is in custody after a Columbia County hit-and-run crash killed a pedestrian, according to authorities. The crash on Columbia Industrial Boulevard happened sometime around 6 p.m. Tuesday. The pedestrian’s family hasn’t been notified, so the person’s name is not being released.
Guns and drugs seized in search of Upstate home
A large amount of drugs and guns are off the street after the search of an Upstate home. The Greenwood Police Department says, 32 year old Jamar Green was arrested during a traffic stop last week
Multiple departments respond to Christmas morning fire in Greenwood
The Greenwood County Fire Service and the Greenwood City Fire Department were called out to a reported home fire on Christmas morning.
WIS-TV
One dead after single-vehicle collision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, one person is deceased after a single-vehicle collision. The collision occurred around six a.m. on Heyward Brockington Road, four miles north of Columbia on Dec. 24. Master Trooper Brandon Bolt says a driver of a 2000 Jeep Cherokee was...
wach.com
'Momma it's a fire, Get up': Martin family devastated after loss of two sons and home
NORTH, S.C. (WACH) — An Orangeburg County family is mourning the loss of not only all of their belongings, but also the lives of two loved ones. Just three days ago, the family's home burnt to the ground, killing two people. Momma it's a fire get up, momma it's...
wach.com
WACH FOX News: Tracking Santa
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Everyone at WACH FOX News is wishing you a Merry Christmas. We've been tracking Santa all Christmas Eve. Take a look at his journey through the Midlands.
Shooting off of Decker Boulevard results in man's death
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A shooting in a community off Decker Boulevard has taken a man's life. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said that deputies were first called to the 2400 block of Kneece Road, which is off of Oneil Court near Decker, around 12:30 a.m. The Sunday morning...
