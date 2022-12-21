Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
18 die as monster storm brings rain, snow, cold across US
A frigid winter storm killed at least 18 people as it swept across the country, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses and leaving millions of people on edge about the possibility of Christmas Eve blackouts. The storm unleashed its full fury on Buffalo, New York,...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm Christmas weekend with Air Quality Alerts in place
PHOENIX — Get ready for a warm Christmas weekend in Arizona!. As high pressure builds in from the southwest this weekend, temperatures will get warmer. By Christmas, temperatures will top out in the low 70s and we'll stay there early next week. We'll see similar warming trends across Arizona...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warming up, but air quality also worsens through Christmas
PHOENIX — Get ready for a warm Christmas weekend in Arizona!. As high pressure builds in from the southwest this weekend, temperatures will get warmer. Look for daytime highs in the Valley in the mid to upper 60s with early morning lows in the upper 30s to low 40s through Saturday.
