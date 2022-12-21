Read full article on original website
How COVID-19 Reshaped The Final Season Of Shameless
Now that we've had a little bit of time away from the final season of "Shameless," fans can hopefully agree the series' swan song was nowhere near as underwhelming as many believed when it premiered. Some might even agree that, even in the absence of Emmy Rossum, the ending of "Shameless" was about as pitch-perfect as any diehard fan could've hoped. Series creator John Wells later revealed that he initially had every intention of bringing Rossum's Fiona Gallagher back for a final round of South Side shenanigans but her return was ultimately thwarted by COVID-19 lockdowns that made it impossible to get Rossum from New York to Los Angeles for the final season shoot (per The Hollywood Reporter).
Everything to Know About ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 So Far
A return to the City of Love? Season 2 of Emily in Paris saw Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) continuing to adjust to her new life abroad — and fans gladly joined her on the bumpy journey. From her personal life to her professional one, Emily quickly found herself overwhelmed by the options Paris provided. The […]
All The Monsters In The Witcher: Blood Origin Explained
The following contains spoilers for "The Witcher: Blood Origin" and "The Witcher." The first spin-off from "The Witcher" franchise on Netflix promises to deliver a story that will attract fans of the books, series, and video games. While the absence of Henry Cavill feels highly conspicuous, this has more to do with the mini-series' setting than with his departure from the primary "Witcher" series (via IndieWire). "The Witcher: Blood Origin" takes place more than a thousand years before the events of the first two seasons of "The Witcher," specifically during a cataclysmic magical event known as the conjunction of the spheres when the opening of numerous portals leads to the arrival of humans and monsters to the continent which, at the time, is only inhabited by dwarves and elves.
House Of The Dragon Star Emma D'Arcy Struggled To Film Rhaenyra's Episode 10 Birth Scene
"House of the Dragon" is no stranger to traumatic births. In the very first episode of the HBO series, Queen Aemma Arryn (Sian Brooke) succumbs to complications of a bloody rudimentary C-section. That's not to mention the visceral, mesmerizing introduction viewers have to Emma D'Arcy, who graphically portrays a birth in their first few minutes as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. Perhaps it's not a surprise, then, that the series continues this motif in Episode 10, with Rhaenyra enduring yet another birth — though this time a particularly tragic and disturbing one.
So Help Me Todd's Skylar Astin Wants A Ghosts Crossover With Pitch Perfect Co-Star Utkarsh Ambudkar
Skylar Astin and Utkarsh Ambudkar can easily be recognized for their roles in the 2012 musical comedy, "Pitch Perfect," which is celebrating its ten-year anniversary. In 2022, both actors star in CBS shows that air on Thursday nights — Astin portrays Todd in "So Help Me Todd" and Ambudkar plays Jay in "Ghosts."
Why Sarah Atwood From Yellowstone Looks So Familiar
In September of 2022, "Yellowstone" fans got their first extended look at the show's fifth season when Paramount Network premiered its first full-length "Yellowstone" Season 5 trailer. This preview notably opens on footage of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) swearing in to the office of Governor of Montana, which is perhaps the most notable shakeup to a longtime character's storyline to occur around the time of Season 5's start.
Why Benita From Blue Bloods Looks So Familiar
In the very first season of the crime drama show "Blue Bloods," there were many unexpected twists and turns present that can still be seen today. One of which was the sweet nurse Benita Ginn in Season 1 Episode "After Hours", who was bereaved of her boyfriend and the father of her unborn child. While she is at first painted as being an unfortunate victim left in the aftermath, Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and his then-partner Jackie Curatola (Jennifer Esposito) later realized it was Benita who was the villain all along after questioning another suspect.
House Of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy And Olivia Cooke Pull Back The Curtain On The Auditioning Process
Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke have revealed what it was like auditioning for the "Game of Thrones" spin-off "House of the Dragon." The actors respectively portray Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent Hightower in the HBO prequel series, picking up the roles in Season 1, Episode 6 after their characters' younger counterparts were played by Milly Alcock and Emily Carey for the first five episodes.
Why Ice Road Truckers Fans Love Lisa Kelly
"Ice Road Truckers" may have gone off the air in 2017, but fans of the show still have as much loyalty to their favorite personalities as they had when it was still on. For example, "IRT" honcho Alex Debogorski is still active on Facebook and Twitter, with followers totaling well over 100,000.
The Simpsons Showrunner Talks About The Fun Of Hiring Fans To Create Couch Gags
"The Simpsons" is currently on its 34th season, and it's created quite the legacy to go with it. Numerous running gags have rewarded viewers who have stuck around over the years, from famous catchphrases to Lenny getting stuff in his eye he's not supposed to get in there. Still, it's abundantly clear that out of all of the running gags on the series, the one that sticks out the most is the couch bit.
Stranger Things Season 2 Almost Had Eleven Take A Dark Turn
"Stranger Things" is arguably the most popular project Netflix has come out with. For four seasons, viewers have tuned in to see the continuing adventures of a group of kids in Hawkins, Indiana who get caught up in an inter-dimensional battle against terrifying monsters and government conspiracies. At the center of this battle is the kids' secret weapon — Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).
Who Played Marine Master Sergeant Thomas Fletcher On NCIS?
CBS' military procedural "NCIS" has officially been on the air for a long time. The crime drama is currently airing its 20th season of action, and as the series approaches the 500-episode mark, it's looking more and more primed to continue well past that mind-boggling episode count. That feat is...
How Game Of Thrones Affected Kristofer Hivju's Performance In The Witcher
"Game of Thrones" is known for many things, such as its occasionally frivolous violence, infamous botched ending, and the sense that pretty much anything could happen in a given episode. The program also became recognized for its truly gargantuan cast of characters that seemed to expand with each passing episode. Most individuals have their own motives and desires as they attempt to gain some form of power in Westeros, but not all are so dead-set on inching closer to the Iron Throne. As for Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju), he has very different motivations.
What Has Mandy Patinkin Been Doing Since Leaving Criminal Minds?
Plenty of "Criminal Minds" fans were drawn to Mandy Patinkin's character, Jason Gideon, simply due to the show's first Unit Chief's backstory. Patinkin's take on the Behavioral Analysis Unit leader gave the character a unique vulnerability over the 47 episodes in which he was featured. That was one of the many reasons it was a tough blow for fans when the Chicago-born actor (via IMDb) decided to exit the show. No definite reason was ever given for why Patinkin left "Criminal Minds" after Season 2, other than the vague "creative differences" excuse. However, based on Patinkin's post-exodus remarks, it was suggested that he didn't enjoy the show's often-violent content.
The Ending Of Puss In Boots: The Last Wish Explained
One of the most welcome additions to the sprawling "Shrek" universe of the 2000s, Puss in Boots, livened up the franchise with some delightful comic relief. Based on a popular fairy tale that originated in Italy, Dreamworks Animation's Puss in Boots was designed to emulate the swashbuckling flair and Spanish origins of actor Antonio Banderas's role in 1998's "The Mask of Zorro." After a standalone "Puss in Boots" movie in 2011 and six seasons of a Netflix prequel show (in which the character is voiced by Eric Bauza), Banderas has returned with many other familiar voices for perhaps the final bow of the character in "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish."
Our Heads Are Spinning Over This Look At Leonardo DiCaprio As Spider-Man
For many webheads out there, it's hard to envision anyone else donning the Spider-Man mask other than Tobey Maguire. The actor portrayed the iconic Marvel superhero and his secret identity of Peter Parker in the character's first major live-action movie, released in 2002 and directed by Sam Raimi, and would reprise the role in the film's two sequels, cementing Spider-Man in the minds of many fans. Even after the beloved live-action portrayals of the character from Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland, many fans still consider Maguire's performance the one that all other Spideys should aspire to reach.
House Of The Dragon Fans Make It Clear How Much They Despise Criston Cole
The World of Ice and Fire, expertly crafted by author George R. R. Martin, can make fans feel incredibly strongly about the characters. It feels as if we are on either side of the vanguard. Love or hate them, the characters in "A Song of Ice and Fire" do not inspire indifference.
Rat Race Is A Criminally Underrated Comedy
The term "rat race" usually carries a tremendously negative connotation. According to the Britannica Dictionary, the term is "the unpleasant life of people who have jobs that require them to work very hard to compete with others for money, power, status, etc." Usually used for the daily grind of waking up, going to work, and repeating the process, many people don't get warm and fuzzy feelings when describing the communal experience of what is known as the rat race.
How I Met Your Father Showrunner Addresses The Main Criticism Of The Series
To survive in a brutal landscape of low attention-span viewers, television comedies have to evolve and bring new ideas to the table. When "How I Met Your Mother" launched on CBS in 2005, it was lauded for its distinctive premise and execution, which focused on a father (Josh Radnor) recounting his romantic exploits to his children. With flashbacks, forwards, and a variety of segues, "How I Met Your Mother" told a compelling story in an even more compelling way, making it one of the most celebrated and funniest sitcoms of all time.
Chicago Fire's Lauren German Said Returning For Season 2 Felt Like The First Day Of School
The large ensemble cast featured in "Chicago Fire" is one of the enduring reasons it is so successful. Following the lives of the fictional Chicago Firehouse 51 personnel, "Chicago Fire" was the first show in Dick Wolf's "One Chicago" universe. Currently in its 11th season with solid ratings (via The Hollywood Reporter), the NBC drama shows the heroism of firefighters and paramedics who risk their lives every day, while also shining a light on their personal lives, inner struggles, and relationships.
