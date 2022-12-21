ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenview, IL

SheKnows

Heidi Klum Took a Unique Approach to Husband Tom Kaulitz’s Christmas Present in This Silly Video

The decorations are up, the spirit of Christmas is in the air, and all the presents are wrapped at Heidi Klum’s house…well, almost all of them. The model and America’s Got Talent judge took to Instagram to show her fans and followers the last gift she had to wrap before the holidays — a special surprise for her husband Tom Kaulitz. In the video, which you can see below, Klum lays on top of some Christmas wrapping paper and starts to wrap, sort of. The model started rolling and rolling toward her beautiful Christmas tree, layers of the wrapping paper covering...
Parade

Ellen Degeneres Delivers Tearful Holiday Message in Honor of tWitch Boss

Ellen Degeneres is honoring the late Stephen tWitch Boss following his death just before the holidays. The Ellen DeGeneres Show host, 64, shared a tear-jerking video on her Instagram page on Friday, admitting that the past few days have been hard for her and everyone who knew her former colleague, tWitch.
94.3 Lite FM

Viral TikTok Video with Cure for Hiccups Sounds “Fishy”

I hate having the hiccups just as much as the next guy. When I get them, they are typically pretty violent. I don't have soft, little hiccups. I have hiccups that shake my very core and question my existence. Frankly, you may question your existence, as well, after learning about this supposed "cure" for hiccups.
CBS Pittsburgh

Be on the lookout for holiday text scams

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's the most wonderful time of the year for thieves to target your identity.This is the prime season for texting scams.Last holiday season, nearly 75% of Americans were targeted by scams. Text scams were the most popular last year, as well as delivery scams.Those prompted victims to click a link to provide personal information or even money, so their package could be delivered.There were many fake fraud alerts by thieves posing as your bank.Finally, there were verification scams, such as asking you to verify your Amazon account so you can continue shopping."They're really hoping that they're going to catch you off guard and you want to just make that problem go away, and you react so quickly. But once you get those, you need to slow down because they're really just trying to catch you," George Cray said. Cray acts as the Senior Vice President of iconectiv.How can you protect yourself?Always validate a message that's asking for money or your personal information by going directly to the source.Additionally, never click on a link in a text.
94.3 Lite FM

Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita Are Officially Married!

Famed Twitch streamer Jenna Marbles has officially tied the knot with her longtime love Julien Solomita. The pair announced the news via a post on Instagram. The post included several candid shots of the happy couple, including them with their dogs as well as shots of them getting ready for their wedding. One picture even shows Solomita in what appears to be Marbles' veil.
94.3 Lite FM

Viral Fleetwood Mac Skateboarding TikToker ‘Doggface’ Arrested

Nathan “Doggface” Apodaca, most famously known for skateboarding to Fleetwood Mac’s song "Dreams" in a viral TikTok video, was arrested for possession of marijuana. As reported by TMZ, Apodaca was initially stopped by Idaho State Police due to an expired registration tag on his Chevy Silverado. As...
94.3 Lite FM

Millionaire Who Lost Entire Fortune Became Castaway

David Glasheen, 78, has been living like a castaway for 25 years, and it's all by choice. As reported by the Hustle, Glasheen lives on a remote island in northern Australia, where he builds his shelter, finds his food and entertains himself. Spending much of his time alone, Glasheen says...
94.3 Lite FM

Cookie Making Supplies For The Holidays

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases. That's right, it's time to pull out the cookie sheets, flour, sugar and eggs! Whether you've got family that's hard to shop for or you just like baking, making holiday cookies is fun! It's also a great activity to do with your kids or a loved one. My favorite memories are helping my Grandma make oatmeal cookies in her kitchen as a kid. So I've put together a nice little list of cookie-making items to replace and update older versions or make your cookie-baking easier!
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

