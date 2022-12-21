ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Greyhound offers free tickets home to young runaways and homeless

By Nick Wills
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m4ktS_0jqReXLC00

DENVER ( KDVR ) – Young runaways and homeless across the country and Colorado are being offered free Greyhound bus tickets home to see their families and loved ones this holiday season.

Home Free ,” a Greyhound program entering its 35th year of existence offers “runaway, homeless and exploited youth” the chance to reunite with their loved ones via the gifting of a free bus ticket home, or to a stable and safe place.

Back in 1987, Greyhound launched the free program to help those between the ages of 12 and 21 avoid homelessness across the nation.

Boulder to open emergency 24-hour warming shelter Wednesday

“Holidays are about family coming together, and our Greyhound family is devoted to providing young people the chance to reconnect with their families and return to a safe environment,” Director of Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility with Greyhound Lourdes Brown said.

To aid in this mission, the National Runaway Safeline partnered with Greyhound to support the “Home Free” program.

According to data from the NRS, there is an average of 4.2 million young people experiencing some version of homelessness, which can contribute to exploitation, illnesses, assault and an increase in the suicide rate.

“Together we can continue to have a positive impact in providing a vital resource for youth and their families, and we look forward to serving as their charitable partner for the Home Free program for many more years,” NRS Chief Executive Officer Susan Frankel said.

So far for this year alone, there have been nearly 600 requests from people trying to take advantage of this free program, resulting in the issuing of 220 free tickets which is roughly equivalent to $48,000.

US homeless numbers stay about the same as before pandemic

If you or a loved one is interested in inquiring about getting one of these free tickets home to see your loved ones, you can visit NRS’s homepage or simply call 1-800-RUNAWAY, or 1-800-786-2929.

NRS offers critical crisis intervention 24 hours a day, every day of the year, so reach out any time.

Mental health is difficult to talk about and address, even at the best of times, so if you or a loved one is experiencing suicidal thoughts, please consider reaching out to the National Suicide Hotline simply by dialing 988.

Comments / 8

andrew
3d ago

I like that they added "or to a safe place" because most teenage runaways are fleeing abusive homes or even abusive foster homes. sad world we live in .

Reply
3
randall burke
3d ago

The homeless not going anywhere, Denver gives them everything they want money free hotel/motel rooms for 1/2 year free meals free medical services they the homeless got city council members and rest these homeless organizations fooled saying they don't like shelters cause they get there stuff stolen or they get in fights BS it's cause they can't do there drugs can't drink there booze. I get sick and tired of hearing about the homeless. These people most of them anyway don't want change they don't want to get clean they don't want to work why would they? Denver has the wrong system when comes to homeless one big expensive waste of taxpayers money. Three words, GET A JOB

Reply
4
