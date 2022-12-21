Read full article on original website
Gulfport family brings home third triplet just in time for Christmas
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a special Christmas for one Gulfport family and their three-month old triplets. The triplets were due Dec. 21, but they were born in September. Messiah, a boy, and Ariah, a girl, were able to come home Nov. 15. But Ezra, a boy, had a...
WLOX
Center of Hope warming shelter now open in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Several warming shelters are open Friday night as South Mississippi reaches freezing temperatures. As frigid temperatures sweep across the Gulf Coast, many need a place to lay their heads from the harsh winter conditions. “In times like this, situation is what it is. I could not...
WLOX
Loaves & Fishes provides meals for the homeless on Christmas Eve
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As many of us enjoy our Christmas Eve dinners at home tonight, our heart goes out to those who are less fortunate. Loaves & Fishes soup kitchen is making sure the homeless don’t go to sleep hungry. Saturday, they provided meals for more than 100 people in need.
WLOX
Harrison County Sheriff’s Department provides over 1,000 meals for the needy
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s Christmas, and what better way to celebrate than making sure less fortunate people have a warm plate of food?. Harrison County Sheriff’s Department handed out 1,260 meals to families in need as part of the Feed the Needy program that’s been around for more than a decade.
WLOX
Caring and Sharing provides free Christmas meal, fellowship
WLOX
Pascagoula woman helps homeless community in Jackson County
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Not all heroes wear capes - some are just every day people with a heart to help those in need. That includes people such as Aundra Hyde. “Last week, I was watching the news, and I noticed that we were going to get some real cold weather in our area,” she said. “I just got to thinking what I could do to help the homeless people.”
Holiday toy giveaway held at Lanier High School
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Christmas won’t be canceled for many of Jackson’s youngest neighbors thanks to local schools and organizations who organized toy drives and other holiday giveaways. The event was hosted at the Lanier High School (LHS) gymnasium on Friday, December 23. Nearly 300 families registered for the toy giveaway. Families from the Georgetown, […]
WDAM-TV
Hotel rooms snared to get people out of the cold
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - There are thousands in Mississippi without a home, and with freezing temperatures just hours away, the homeless population is set to experience some long, cold nights. That is why the Bridge to Hope in Jones County is lending a hand this holiday season, raising enough...
WLOX
Gulfport FD responds to housefire on 41st Avenue
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, Gulfport Fire Department responded to reports of a fire in a home on 41st Avenue in west Gulfport. The fire was reportedly caused by a wood burning stove inside of the home. Three Gulfport fire trucks rushed to the home around 4:30 p.m. and quickly put the fire out. No injuries were reported.
WLBT
Jackson announces garbage collection hours for Christmas and New Year’s
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In observance of Christmas and New Year’s, the City of Jackson has a new holiday garbage pickup schedule. Leaders say garbage collection in Jackson will be suspended on Monday, December 26, and Monday, January 2. Services will resume on Thursday, December 29, and Thursday, January...
WLOX
Early travelers line up at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport
WLOX
Ingalls Shipbuilding, Back Bay Mission team up to hand out socks to those in need
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s the season of giving along with the season of cold weather. A group of volunteers will be giving out 3,000 pairs of socks Wednesday to help those in need keep their feet warm. With Christmas around the corner, Santa’s helpers are working overtime to...
WLOX
11 kids find forever home at Jackson County mass adoption event
WDAM-TV
3 Pine Belt water associations under ‘boil-water’ notices
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 1,500 customers in the Pine Belt were notified Saturday that they would need to boil water. Three, separate water associations issued notices, including two which said the issue was “system wide.”. The Glendale Utility District said the recent “inclement weather” had led...
Crews work to fix fluctuating water pressure in Jackson
UPDATE: 12/24/2022 5:50 p.m. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – City officials said the issue likely causing fluctuating water pressure is a water main break at Northside and Manhattan. Crews are at the site working to repair the issue. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews are fixing water breaks and trying to find out what’s causing fluctuating water […]
Home for the Holidays: 7 children adopted during ceremony in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — This holiday season became extra special after four families and seven children finalized their adoptions in Hinds County Chancery Court on Monday. The mass adoption ceremony in Jackson follows two similar ceremonies in recent weeks in Meridian and Gulfport. Jackson County Chancery Court in Pascagoula will hold an adoption ceremony on […]
WAPT
Shelters open as bitter cold descends upon Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — Siberian air will affect over two-thirds of the country for the holiday season. Significant impacts will befelt in Mississippi through Christmas Day. Temperatures will rapidly fall into the teens by Friday morning. Some areas in north Mississippi could see single-digit wake-up temperatures. Real-feel values across the state could be in the single digits or the negatives Friday morning.
Jackson neighbors experience water issues ahead of freeze
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Some Jackson neighbors are already having issues with their water before the cold weather has even arrived. Neighbors on Azalea Drive woke up Thursday morning with water beginning to flood their street, driveways and yards. According to neighbors, this is not the first time Azalea Drive has suffered flooding. With freezing […]
An Adorable 2-Year-Old Little Girl Disappeared & Her Family Moved Away Ending All Contact With The Police
Myra Lewis and mother Ericka LewisPhoto byThe Charley Project. On March 1, 2014, Ericka Lewis left her home between 10:30 am to 11:00 am on Mount Pilgrim Road in Camden, Mississippi. Her two daughters were in the front yard playing, and Ericka told the girls to go inside with her father, Gregory Lewis. Gregory was inside taking care of their one-month-old sister, according to WLBT.
WAPT
Jackson firefighters battle blaze, subfreezing temperatures
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson firefighters battled a house fire early Friday morning when temperatures were below freezing. The fire was reported at about 4:30 a.m. at Fairfield and Lamar streets. The fire destroyed the home and damaged a neighboring house. The frigid temperatures froze the water as it was...
