Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You Must Taste The Smoked Prime Rib At This Unique Craft Brewpub In WyomingD_FoodVendorCasper, WY
4 Great Burger Places in WyomingAlina AndrasWyoming State
4 Great Burger Places in WyomingAlina AndrasWyoming State
Facial hair enthusiasts claim the new world record for the longest beard chain in WyomingMuhammad Junaid MustafaWyoming State
Related
Warm Weather, 20% Chance of Snow on Christmas in Natrona County
The National Weather Service says today's high is near 37 degrees with wind gusts up to 25 mph. Christmas Day is mostly cloudy with a high near 39 degrees. There is a 20% chance of snow Sunday evening before 11 p.m. with a low around 22 degrees. Casper Houses Go...
Wind Chill Values as Low as -50 in Natrona County, Warmer Weather on the Way
The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning until 11 a.m. today, Dec. 23rd:. * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills between 40. * WHERE...Natrona County Lower Elevations and Casper Mountain. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite. on exposed...
Casper Fire-EMS Offers Holiday Weekend Safety Tips
Christmas is on its way and it feels like nothing could go wrong! Except, it could. And sometimes it does. And that's why Casper Fire-EMS is offering a few holiday weekend safety tips for Casper families and businesses to ensure that Christmas weekend goes off without a hitch. "The record-breaking...
PHOTOS: Traffic on 2nd Street in Casper Backed Up For Miles
It's not really that surprising. It's the day before Christmas eve and, if the rest of the town is anything like us, there's still a few last-minute Christmas presents that still need to get got. Because of this, 2nd Street in Casper is backed up from Wyoming Boulevard all the...
Casper, Wyoming is Colder than South Pole, Antarctica Today
Casper is currently being affected by a frigid arctic blast that is causing dangerous wind chill warnings. Wind chills as low as 40 to 50 below zero are to be expected until 11:00am MST Friday. It is colder today in Casper than the southern most point of the globe, South...
oilcity.news
Full closure takes effect on I-25 as heavy snow falls in northern Wyoming; Buffalo hits minus 18 degrees with minus-51-degree windchill
CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is falling in areas of northern Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures have also plummeted with an Arctic cold front moving in. Sheridan is at minus 15 degrees with a windchill value of minus 42 degrees as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the NWS in Billings. Buffalo is even colder at minus 18 degrees with a windchill value of minus 51 degrees, according to the NWS in Riverton.
Hundreds of Natrona County Residents Still Without Power During Below Zero Weather
Many Natrona County residents are reporting that their power is still out. It's currently unknown if this outage is due to the same reason as the previous outage, but numerous people are saying that their power is out. The email below is one that many residents have received:. The Rocky...
oilcity.news
Heavy snow could fall at over 1 inch per hour in west; Wyoming windchills to drop as low as minus 70 degrees
CASPER, Wyo. — Some extreme winter weather is in store for the Equality State ahead of Christmas. Some light snow had started falling in western Wyoming early Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton’s forecast discussion. While snow is expected to be light through most of the day Tuesday, it is expected to become heavy in western Wyoming overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday afternoon as a cold front moves in.
cowboystatedaily.com
Casper Breaks All-Time Record With 42 Degrees Below Zero As Wyoming Gets Blasted By Cold
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. They said it was going to be cold. Turns out, they were right. Casper’s low temperature of 42 degrees below zero could be the coldest the community has ever recorded. Cowboy State Daily meteorologist Don Day wasn’t ready to proclaim...
City of Casper Uses Poetry to Offer Tips on Preventing Pipes From Freezing
Somebody at the City of Casper is really into Christmas. And for that, we salute them. A massive cold front is coming to Casper over the next few days and the City of Casper has offered a few tips on how to prevent your pipes from freezing. Best of all,...
PHOTOS: Casper Houses Go All Out With Christmas Decorations
Gather in, young and old. As we tell you a tale. It's short and it's sweet, and it surely won't fail. It's a Christmas story, perhaps you've heard it before. Last year we showed you some houses, and now we have more. Ahem. Without further ado:. "Twer the nights before...
Ford Wyoming Center Shares ‘Know Before You Go’ Tips for the ‘Holidaze of Blaze’ Concert
The "Holidaze of Blaze Tour" featuring Snoop Dogg and T-Pain is happening today (Wednesday, December 21st, 2022) and the Ford Wyoming Center wants to make sure concert goers are prepared for the concert. The official Ford Wyoming Center Facebook page shared a graphic with a detailed list of things to...
CNN Highlights ’70 Degree Temperature Drop’ in 18 Hours of Casper
Baby, it's cold outside. Like, really cold. Like, so cold we don't want to leave our homes but even in our homes it's cold so now we don't know what to do and we're depressed. That's how cold it is. In fact, it is so cold that CNN has written an article to discuss just how cold the last few days in Casper have been.
Natrona County SO: Resources Available for Those Needing Shelter
The drastically lower temperatures throughout Wyoming can lethal, and the Natrona County Emergency Management Office of the Sheriff's Office says resources are available for those who need a warm place. Nearly the entire state is under a wind chill warning with predictions of 40 to 50 degrees below zero until...
UPDATE: Heat Miser Arrested, Caught Trying to Melt Natrona County Down
UPDATE: Heat Miser was arrested by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office this morning. In a recent post on Facebook, the NCSO wrote that at around 5 p.m. last night Heat Miser was caught in action attempting to melt the County down. "He was taken into custody by deputies and booked...
PHOTOS: Natrona County Fire District Contain Massive Fire Tuesday Morning
The Natrona County Fire District recently announced that on Tuesday morning, they put out a massive fire. That's according to a social media post from the Fire District, who shared photos from the blaze as well. "Fire that NCFD responded to early this morning December 20th, 2022, involving a shop...
Natrona County Coroner Confirms Suicide as Cause in Casper Mountain Death
Natrona County Coroner James Whipps has confirmed that the cause of death of 43-year-old Lowell 'Leroy' Campbell was suicide. On Saturday, law enforcement officials and first responders received reports of a 2003 Ford F-150 that was driving down WY 251 (Casper Mountain) when it failed to navigate the curve going towards Lookout Point.
Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming Offering Christmas Gifts, Donations to Casper Families
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and it's not because of the presents. It's not because of the food. It's not because of the snow (dear God is it not because of the snow). It's the most wonderful time of the year because so many people give what they can to others.
The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Are Looking for the One They Call Mr. Sun
Santa was out with a bad cold. He delegated the holiday to-dos to a few reindeer, but the Heat Miser did everything he could to get in their way. It looks like he'll stop at nothing--he stewed in his volcano for 48 years building up resentment--and he's back. In Natrona County.
Central Wyoming Counseling Center Donates Toys and a Check to Stuff the Van
Stuff the Van has come and gone for another year and, once again, it has ensured that multiple Casper families will be able to have a happy, merry Christmas this year. That's because of of the various donations from community members. Individuals and businesses stepped up in a big way this Christmas season, offering multiple gifts, food items, money, and more.
K2 Radio
Casper, WY
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0