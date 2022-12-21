Read full article on original website
20 of the most destructive winter storms so far this century
Catastrophic weather events can follow predictable meteorological models, but the difference between rain and snow can be razor-thin. When such events—especially winter storms—occur in remote areas, in states with traditionally warm temperatures, or spring up out of season, the results can be disastrous and expensive. States like Minnesota, Wisconsin, New York, and the Dakotas are accustomed to harsh cold weather conditions, but southern states like Louisiana and Texas tend to be wholly unprepared when ice, sleet, and snow strike.
Listen to Across the Sky podcast; episode 37 coming soon!
It was a busy meteorological year across the United States, with blizzards, tornadoes, floods and hurricanes. With so much going on, we asked an outside expert to help summarize the most notable events of the year. Our guest this week is Greg Carbin, chief of the NOAA Weather Prediction Center’s...
Final Jan. 6 report says Trump ‘lit that fire’ of insurrection; 2 dead, 4 wounded in Paris shooting; coast-to-coast winter storm updates
A man wearing a face mask walks inside a Christmas tree at Lisbon's downtown Comercio Square, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. The Lisbon City Hall has claimed to have reduced by fifty percent the usage of electricity for Christmas lights this year by reducing the number of hours they are on and by using more energy-efficient light bulbs.
2022’s US climate disasters: A tale of too much rain — and too little
The year 2022 will be remembered across the U.S. for its devastating flooding and storms — and also for its extreme heat waves and droughts, including one so severe it briefly shut down traffic on the Mississippi River. Rain and fast snowmelt sent the Yellowstone River and nearby streams...
Monster storm persists, China virus spreads and more Christmas Day updates
Millions of people are hunkering down in a deep freeze overnight and early morning to ride out the frigid storm that has killed at least 18 people across the country. The Arctic blast has trapped some residents inside homes with heaping snow drifts and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses.
Reindeer eyes change color, putting Rudolph’s red nose in the shade
Reindeer’s noses may not glow red, but these creatures of cold climes have evolved the ability to change the color of their eyes to help them thrive in dark, northern winters. In this Discovery episode, we speak with Glen Jeffery, a professor of neuroscience at the Institute of Opthamology at UCL (University College London) in the U.K., about what makes reindeer eyes truly unique in the animal kingdom.
Fact-checking claims about volcanic concerns at Yellowstone, COVID vaccines and more
CLAIM: Yellowstone National Park officials have "closed down the park" due to a rising "volcanic uplift." THE FACTS: The national park is open and experts say there are no concerns of an impending volcanic eruption. But a video circulating on Facebook is using alarming imagery of fiery disasters to falsely claim Yellowstone officials "are closing down the park" because "volcanic uplift is rising." Experts say the video gets the facts wrong.
New abnormal: Climate disaster damage ‘down’ to $268 billion
This past year has seen a horrific flood that submerged one-third of Pakistan, one of the three costliest U.S. hurricanes on record, devastating droughts in Europe and China, a drought-triggered famine in Africa and deadly heat waves all over. Yet this wasn’t climate change at its worst. With all...
