Read full article on original website
Related
For 3 Days, McDonald’s Is Giving Out Free Big Macs. This Is How You Can Get One
Thanks to McDonald’s, the holiday season just got slightly more jolly. And we, for one, are lovin’ it. All December long, the chain’s “SZN of Sharing” promotion has offered the gift of three weeks of delicious deals! From a chance to win a lifetime of free McDonald’s with a McDonald’s gold card to indulging in everyone’s favorite bestselling McDonald’s items at a free or discounted rate, Mickey D’s has you covered.
CNET
New Year's Food Deals 2022: The Top Restaurant Freebies and Discounts
New Year's Eve is a time of reflection and celebration. And whether you're hosting a gathering or heading out to a party somewhere else, you're going to need to get some food. Many restaurant chains are ringing in 2023 with giveaways, discounts and more on New Year's Eve, New Year's Day and beyond.
CNET
Christmas Day Deals at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and More to Shop Today
Christmas is finally here and if you've still got some shopping to do for relatives that are coming in before New Year's, you're not out of luck. Retailers are still offering great deals across the board, and many of them can still arrive in time for your holiday celebrations. We've rounded up the big retailers offering sales and a way to get the items in time below, so be sure to check them out now and finish up your holiday shopping today.
CNET
11 Holiday Decor Storage Deals You Need to Buy Now
If you haven't already started, it will soon be time to put away your holiday decor. But simply shoving it all in a bag or cardboard box can lead to tangled lights, broken baubles and all sorts of damage and headaches when you go to get ready next year. Amazon has several discounted holiday decor storage options that can help you keep things tidy and organized -- and you don't have to spend an arm and a leg.
CNET
Amazon Deals Are Still Going Strong This Holiday Season With Coupons
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Amazon is known for its epic deals on your favorite products. And while the major seasonal sale events -- Prime Day, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and pre-Christmas deals -- are now behind us, there are still countless deals on Amazon you can grab while the holiday and New Year's celebrations are in full swing, using coupons from Amazon.
CNET
Please, Stop Reheating Christmas Leftovers in the Microwave
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Let's be honest. We all overdo it at Christmas. We cook so much that there's no way our friends and family could possibly eat everything in one sitting, leaving plenty of leftovers to enjoy during the days that follow. Hey, you worked hard on that holiday meal, so why not enjoy it until the last bite, right? Before you dig into those leftovers, though, know this: Microwaves kind of suck.
CNET
Save on Your Next Pair of Glasses With Up to 50% Off at EyeBuyDirect
In the market for a new pair of glasses? If you're still shopping at brick-and-mortar stores, it may be time to make the switch to shopping online. Not only does it make it easy to compare dozens of different styles and prices, but there are also tons of deals and sales out there, so it can end up saving you some cash as well. Right now, EyeBuyDirect -- one of our favorite online glasses vendors -- is offering up to 50% off tons of different styles so you can grab your next pair at a serious discount. This sale runs from now until Jan. 10, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
Comments / 0