Hitting the road for Christmas? How to prepare your car for winter temperatures
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — Cold weather could disrupt holiday travel plans if drivers don’t take vehicle precautions in advance. There is no convenient time to experience a breakdown, but over a holiday weekend in the extreme cold could be a worst-case scenario, especially if you are traveling with children or seniors,” said Martha Hicks, AAA Mid-Atlantic’s Upper Marlboro Fleet Manager. “AAA will respond to Members as quickly and safely as possible, but all motorists are encouraged to prepare now to avoid any problems down the road.”
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Moose loses antlers in front of home
ANCHORAGE, Alaska - A moose on the loose loses its antlers and it's all caught on camera!. An Alaskan couple got an early Christmas gift from a wild and wooly visitor and it was delivered right in front of their home. Tyra Bogert says that they're used to seeing moose on their doorbell cameras.
Toxic bacteria near tourist destination giving hikers swimmer's itch, Utah officials say
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Officials with the U.S. Forest Service announced Thursday that testing confirmed the presence of toxigenic cyanobacteria species around the pools of Utah's popular Fifth Water Hot Springs. Thursday's announcement came two weeks after a Utah man contracted swimmer's itch following a visit to the...
Man reunites with DC first responders who saved his life after collapse on bike ride
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — A man who almost lost his life after collapsing while riding a bike uphill in D.C. got the chance to meet the heroes who ran to his side. In a special ceremony at Engine Company 9, Martin Wallner, 37, had the opportunity to meet and thank the first responders called to the scene that day.
Texas Parks and Wildlife temporarily shutting down fishing along coast
TEXAS - The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is temporarily shutting down fishing along the Texas coast. The department said the freezing temperatures can make the fish vulnerable and fishing under these conditions could cause populations to drop drastically. They estimate that this could be a potential loss that would take years to regain.
Search ends for 2 missing people after vessel capsizes near Florida Keys
BOOT KEY, Fla. (WPEC) — The search for two missing people has ended after the boat they were on capsized off the coast of the Florida Keys, authorities said. The U.S. Coast Guard a vessel carrying 21 people had capsized about 40 miles south of Boot Key. A good...
Officials confirm 2nd pediatric death from flu-related complications in Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) — Wisconsin health officials confirmed a second pediatric influenza-associated death in the state. The state did not identify the patient, but the Howard-Suamico School District and online posts say a Bay Port High School freshman died of Influenza A complications this week. Ava Schmidt, 14,...
