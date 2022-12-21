ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hitting the road for Christmas? How to prepare your car for winter temperatures

WASHINGTON (WJLA) — Cold weather could disrupt holiday travel plans if drivers don’t take vehicle precautions in advance. There is no convenient time to experience a breakdown, but over a holiday weekend in the extreme cold could be a worst-case scenario, especially if you are traveling with children or seniors,” said Martha Hicks, AAA Mid-Atlantic’s Upper Marlboro Fleet Manager. “AAA will respond to Members as quickly and safely as possible, but all motorists are encouraged to prepare now to avoid any problems down the road.”
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Moose loses antlers in front of home

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - A moose on the loose loses its antlers and it's all caught on camera!. An Alaskan couple got an early Christmas gift from a wild and wooly visitor and it was delivered right in front of their home. Tyra Bogert says that they're used to seeing moose on their doorbell cameras.
Texas Parks and Wildlife temporarily shutting down fishing along coast

TEXAS - The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is temporarily shutting down fishing along the Texas coast. The department said the freezing temperatures can make the fish vulnerable and fishing under these conditions could cause populations to drop drastically. They estimate that this could be a potential loss that would take years to regain.
