Read full article on original website
Related
KXII.com
One arrested after Grayson County collision
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man was arrested and two people were injured after a crash in Grayson County. It happened around 3 o’clock Thursday morning on US-69 near Shaffer Road. According to a report, a Ford van was traveling north and a Chevrolet SUV was traveling south when...
easttexasradio.com
Hunt County Man Jailed For Felony Theft, Burglary
Hunt County arrested Justin Lynn Henley for Theft of Property valued at more than $30,000 but less than $150,000. They also charged him with Burglary of a Building. No bond information was available, and he remained in the Hunt County Detention Center at the last report. No other details were immediately available.
KXII.com
Several boats destroyed after fire at Eisenhower State Park
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) -A fire at Eisenhower State Park Friday night has destroyed over fifteen boats. Several fire units were called out to the scene of a marine fire at the state park around 7 pm. According to a post by a Sherwood Shores firefighter on Facebook, the fire...
KXII.com
Johnston County Sheriff requests public corruption case
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd has requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to open a public corruption case in the county. In a video shared online, Dodd said the county is refusing to fund the jail, as well as not receiving money allocated to the sheriff’s office by the excise board.
madillrecord.net
Crime around the county
A sex offender who absconded 15 years ago arrested in Marshall County. David Smith, a felon on the run out of Texas, was arrested on December 13. The Marshall County Sex Offender Compliance Deputy received a call about Smith who was a Registered Sex Offender who had moved from Texas.
KXII.com
Missing man found; silver alert canceled
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has canceled the silver alert for Richard Bruno. The Denison Police Department located Bruno around 10 a.m. Thursday morning. He was taken to the hospital, but they said he appeared to be in healthy condition. *Original Story*. The Texas Department...
KTEN.com
New details emerge about Durant shooting, arrest
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — We're learning more about gunfire in Durant last Friday morning. That's when Durant police and agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation responded to a shooting on Weatherby Way in the Remington Hills area. Police named Joshua Perry as the suspect. He was arrested...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Dec 22)
Wednesday afternoon at 5:06, Paris Police arrested Rickey Donnell Kennybrew, 36, of Idabel, Oklahoma, for Felony-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Class A-Theft of Property. No mugshot or details are available. At 8:42 Wednesday night, an officer was on patrol near the 2900 block of Clark Lane when he heard...
kswo.com
Sobriety checkpoints and patrols planned to stop impaired drivers
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - State and local authorities are looking to make Carter County safer ahead of New Years with the ENDUI program. Three sobriety checkpoints are planned for Friday, December 30 all across the county. They will run from 7 p.m. until 2:30 a.m.. Oklahoma Highway Patrol is partnering...
KXII.com
Pottsboro man arrested after leading officers on wild pursuit
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Pottsboro man was arrested Wednesday morning after leading law enforcement on a multi-city chase. The Texas Department of Public Safety said at 10:23 a.m. a trooper stopped 37-year old Donald Johnson for a traffic violation, but Johnson refused to stop and a pursuit began.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Dec 21)
Last Monday at 8:10 am: Someone broke into a business in the 1800 block of N. Main over the weekend, and the complainant advised that he arrived to find doors and desk drawers open. Near $1,000 worth of power tools and other devices had been stolen. They broke the south side sliding lock on the overhead door and left through the west side overhead door because they had unlocked both doors from the inside.
easttexasradio.com
Pushmataha Inmate Assaults Jailer
An inmate at the Pushmataha County Jail faces new charges for allegedly assaulting a jailer. Reportedly, 23-year-old Connor Dax Willis of Antlers was cleaning a jail cell when he sprayed a jailer with bleach. They charged Willis with biochemical assault and assault and battery on a corrections officer. He was held on at least ten other felony charges when the attack happened.
KXII.com
Antlers man charged after allegedly assaulting jailer with bleach
PUSHMATAHA, Okla. (KXII) - An Antlers man in the Pushmataha County Jail is facing new charges after he allegedly assaulted a jailer with chlorine bleach. Court documents from the State of Oklahoma state 23-year-old Connor Dax Willis is charged with biochemical assault and with assault and battery on a corrections officer.
KTEN.com
Ambulance topples over at Ardmore intersection
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — First responders were involved in an accident in Ardmore on Tuesday afternoon. Ardmore police said a Marshall County ambulance tipped over at the intersection of U.S. 70 and South Commerce Street. One person treated at a nearby hospital for minor injuries. Police have not yet...
KXII.com
Sherman house catches on fire
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A house in Sherman caught on fire Thursday night. The fire happened just before six. Video captured at the scene showed flames and smoke spreading out of the roof of the home on South Vaden Street. Fire crews responded to the fire and there have been...
KTUL
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics helps seize 13 pounds of meth
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics worked with the Murray County Sheriff's Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Wichita Police Department in a drug investigation. Nearly 13 pounds of meth was seized and an arrest was made for trafficking.
KTEN.com
Roff man dies in house fire
ROFF, Okla. (KTEN) — Authorities are investigating a deadly house fire in Roff on Wednesday morning. The Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office said Richard Etchison was inside the residence in the 300 block of East Pontotoc Avenue when it went up in flames at 6:30 a.m. Etchison died in the...
KXII.com
Power outages across Texoma
(KXII) - Thousands of people were without power after freezing cold weather blew through Texoma Thursday. Here is the latest information. As of 10 p.m., hundreds of people remain without power. In Grayson County 925 people were without power around 10 p.m. Power has been restored there as of 8...
Texas witness reports circle object dropped from tree line to ground level
A Texas witness at Paris reported watching a bright yellow, circle-shaped object descending behind a nearby tree line 60 yards away at about 10 p.m. on October 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KXII.com
Paris family loses home in structure fire
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris family lost their home in a structure fire on Tuesday night. According to the Paris Fire Department, the fire happened at a one-story apartment complex on Northwest 23rd St. around 5 p.m. Paris Fire Chief Thomas McMonigle said the family was not home at...
Comments / 0