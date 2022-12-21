Last Monday at 8:10 am: Someone broke into a business in the 1800 block of N. Main over the weekend, and the complainant advised that he arrived to find doors and desk drawers open. Near $1,000 worth of power tools and other devices had been stolen. They broke the south side sliding lock on the overhead door and left through the west side overhead door because they had unlocked both doors from the inside.

