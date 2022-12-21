Read full article on original website
The WLOX Holiday Blood Drive is happening all this week. Tuesday, we're in Pass Christian. Amber Spradley is there and joins us live. Noah Noble reports live from Ocean Springs with Raymond 'Dale' Dunlop as he donates his 20th gallon of blood. Caring and Sharing provides free Christmas meal, fellowship.
WLOX
Jackson County supervisors to appoint interim sheriff next week
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County Supervisors are set to appoint an interim sheriff now that Congressman-elect Mike Ezell is on his way to Washington D.C. Ezell will be sworn in as Mississippi’s 4th District Congressmen next week. He officially resigns as Jackson County Sheriff on December 31. That leaves the Chief Deputy running day-to-day operations of the sheriff’s department until an interim sheriff is appointed.
WLOX
Paige Roberts looks ahead to 2023 in Jackson County
Showers coming Friday, Friday night, and Saturday. Then, perhaps raindrops coming to an end just in time for Saturday night's fireworks and festivities. Gulfport family rescued from house fire on South Street.
WLOX
Blood donor gives 20th gallon in Ocean Springs
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A milestone blood donation happened in South Mississippi. Raymond “Dale” Dunlap made his 160th blood donation at The Blood Center in Ocean Springs. That marks 20 gallons of blood he’s donated that have gone to someone in need. Dunlap’s blood donation journey...
theadvocate.com
Slidell man died in cold weather trying to get home to family, Mississippi coroner says
A 57 year-old homeless man who was found dead in Pearl River County Monday morning died from extreme weather conditions on Christmas Day. The man was identified as Charles Wilson Ligon Jr. by Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage, who told the Sun Herald that Ligon succumbed to extreme temperatures and passed away Christmas night.
Man’s death blamed on cold weather in southern Mississippi
Extremely low temperatures are blamed for a death in southern Mississippi over the weekend. According to the Pearl River County Emergency Management Department, a passing motorist found the unidentified man at I-59 and Highway 26 in Poplarville on Monday. The 57-year-old person is said to have been transient. His death...
WLOX
Homeless community in need of permanent shelter
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - While there have been multiple talks about breaking ground for a permanent homeless shelter in Harrison County, not much progress has been made. Now, the recent arctic blast has some pointing to this need again. In an email of thanks, Back Bay Mission Executive Director the...
WLOX
Authorities search for missing autistic, hearing impaired man in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies and Gautier Police are looking for a missing autistic man who is hearing impaired. Edwin Bernard Gilmore Jr, 23, was last seen Monday afternoon around 2 p.m. at his home on River Walk Drive in Vancleave. Right after 10 a.m. Tuesday, his cell phone pinged near Prince George Drive, which is off Martin Bluff Road in Gautier.
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murder
It only took five minutes for the cab of a truck to be fully engulfed in flames between the moments firefighters responded to a call on Forstall Street in New Orleans on the fateful night of March 18, 2016, and when the second responding unit arrived to battle the flames — and a NOLA report from that night says what they found in the aftermath was truly harrowing.
WLOX
Harrison County Sheriff’s Department provides over 1,000 meals for the needy
Whether it's not the best fit or there's something else in store, shoppers flocked to make their exchanges and returns following Christmas.
WLOX
FOUND: Missing autistic, hearing impaired man located, home safe
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Edwin Bernard Gilmore Jr, 23, has been located and is now home safe. Tuesday afternoon, Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies and Gautier Police were searching for Gilmore, an autistic man who is hearing impaired. He had last been seen Monday afternoon around 2 p.m. at his home on River Walk Drive in Vancleave.
WLOX
In the Kitchen with Mississippi Donuts
The arctic blast has some needing permanent shelter in Harrison County. Homeowner Thomas Brown told WLOX that his family of five was home at the time when the smoke detector sounded: he, his wife, their daughter and two granddaughters.
WLOX
Boil water notice continues in Pascagoula
Whether it's not the best fit or there's something else in store, shoppers flocked to make their exchanges and returns following Christmas.
WLOX
Gulfport family rescued from house fire on South Street
It was another beautiful day, and the rest of the night will be quiet. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s overnight tonight with a mostly clear sky. A few more clouds will move through on Wednesday, and it’s going to be warmer. Most of us will reach the mid to upper 60s, and there’s a small chance for a stray shower or two. We're going to see more rain on Friday. Here's the latest forecast.
1063radiolafayette.com
Louisiana Ranked Most Unsafe State
In the Bayou State, we have landed at the bottom of yet another national list. A survey conducted by Nicerx has ranked Louisiana the most unsafe state in the United States. Wallethub rated the 50 states on 53 criteria, including highway safety, home safety, and emergency preparedness. Each state was scored on a 0 – 100 scale for each criterion. Louisiana has the 8th worst roads in the United States and a poverty rate of nearly 19 percent.
WLOX
Dr. Ravi Johar takes a closer look at the rise in drug fatalities
The arctic blast has some needing permanent shelter in Harrison County. WLOX's Stephanie Pool is live with details. Homeowner Thomas Brown told WLOX that his family of five was home at the time when the smoke detector sounded: he, his wife, their daughter and two granddaughters.
Southern University student among those killed in Monday’s Ninth Ward party shooting
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Crime tape still litters the scene from a mass shooting that unfolded early Monday morning (Dec. 26) in the 2000 block of St. Maurice Street in the Ninth Ward. “It’s with extreme sadness that we are at this location, mourning the loss of two families,” New...
WLOX
Tips for celebrating the New Year with a bang in a safe way
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s fun to start the New Year off by shooting fireworks; however, there are some rules you must follow to stay safe. Mike Chaney, the Mississippi insurance commissioner and state fire marshal, hopes everyone will take precautions when shooting fireworks. “Fireworks cause thousands of injuries...
Beginning in 2023, Every Home in Louisiana Will Have to Have One of These
With the latest weather issues we've had here the past several days, plumbers are in high demand, along with space heaters. And depending on the type of heater you use, your risk of carbon monoxide exposure is much higher during the winter. According to Johns Hopkins Medical Center:. Most carbon...
WLOX
LIVE REPORT: WLOX Holiday Blood Drive happening all this week
Showers coming Friday, Friday night, and Saturday. Then, perhaps raindrops coming to an end just in time for Saturday night's fireworks and festivities. Paige Roberts looks ahead to 2023 in Jackson County.
