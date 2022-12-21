Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
How to reduce lag in Apex Legends
Lag is arguably one of the worst things that can happen to you in any multiplayer game. When it comes to Apex Legends, your network’s slow performance might be the difference between victory or defeat. Lag can be caused by server overload, which can occur when a huge amount of people are trying to log into the game at once; it can also happen on the player’s end due to problems with your ISP, router, PC and more.
dotesports.com
The meme wins: Fart Studios secure a spot in the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit
The North American Dota 2 Closed Qualifiers were filled with talents from all around the world. Players from Europe, South America, and Southeast Asia flooded to the region to test their mettle, but NA’s finest still prevailed. Fart Studios (FS) and Legacy, the two teams that had the most...
dotesports.com
Everybody hates Febby: How internal drama destroyed Arkosh in Dota Pro Circuit
The Open and Closed Qualifiers for the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit are over, and multiple regions are wrapped up with upsets. While Old G failed to go through, the North American region witnessed Arkosh Gaming falling apart in an unexpected manner. Despite forming a promising lineup, Arkosh even struggled to...
dotesports.com
Is Warzone 2 free to play?
Call of Duty’s Warzone 2 is the sequel to the hit battle royale that was released and grew in popularity in 2020. Part of the draw to the newest CoD game, Modern Warfare II, has been the promise of the highly anticipated sequel to the first game. Part of the success of the first Warzone was its free-to-play model, but now players perhaps unfamiliar with the newest iteration are wondering if Warzone 2 will also be free to play.
dotesports.com
How to fix the PUGET LAKES error in MW2 and Warzone 2
The last thing you want in your Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 games is some annoying error popping up and causing delays. Sometimes all you have time for is one game, and an error can put you on edge, then making your aim feel terrible. Before you know it, you’re a bot-frag and your whole CoD playing session is ruined.
dotesports.com
Fan builds League-themed pinball machine—and it’ll blow you away
League of Legends has inspired a fan to create a pinball table with various game modes and challenges for all in-game roles. The custom pinball build includes various champions, cinematics, and a Worlds anthem to create a unique experience for arcade enjoyers. The talented person behind this creation showcased their progress on the Trident Pinball YouTube channel along with other DIY pinball builds.
dotesports.com
Final Fantasy XIV Live Letter 75 gives final update on Patch 6.3 content
The most recent Final Fantasy XIV Live Letter from the Producer gave fans the final look at what is coming in Patch 6.3. The update is a big one, and there is a lot of information the team had to cover in order to let players know what to look forward to.
Comments / 0