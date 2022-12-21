Read full article on original website
Raising Cane's Is A Restaurant That Sells Chicken Fingers
The Happy Sumo Restaurant Is Located at The Shops at Riverwoods In Provo, Utah
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
The Shops at Riverwoods in Provo is Decked Out For Christmas
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'
kpcw.org
Park City Institute on lack of contract with PCSD for use of Eccles Center
Park City Institute Executive Director Ari Ioannides discusses the lack of contract with the Park City School District for the use of the Eccles Center. Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.
Sharing your yard: North American porcupine
UTAH — The North American porcupine, Erethizon dorsatum (which translates to quill pig), is a large rodent common in Utah, albeit elusive as they are solitary critters. The only species […]
ksl.com
Toy story: Why a Salt Lake business owner ditched corporate America to open a toy store
SALT LAKE CITY — Bill Sartain was walking around a New Jersey mall around Christmas time back in 1985 when he entered a toy store and had an epiphany. "It was like somebody just hit me on the head and said, 'This is it,'" Sartain said. Ditching corporate America.
Man allegedly claimed to have vials of viruses in his pockets as he robbed Salt Lake County banks
A homeless man robbed two banks in the Salt Lake County area this Dec., claiming to have "viral viruses" in his pockets, according to the Unified Police Dept.
kjzz.com
Hundreds of delays, dozens of canceled flights at Salt Lake International
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Holiday travelers across the country have faced rough skies as thousands of flights have been delayed and canceled, including at the Salt Lake International Airport. According to tracking website FlightAware, there were more than 230 delayed flights and more than 50 canceled flights in...
Video from Utah DNR reveals what Santa Claus does in his downtime
UTAH — One might think all Santa Claus does is his yearly trips around the world delivering presents, checking that list of who is naughty or nice, and eating all […]
KUTV
Nationwide winter storm leaves travelers stranded, including those at SLC International
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A frigid, snowy, and massive winter storm has led to thousands of flight cancellations and delays across the United States. The travel interruption comes at one of the busiest times of the year for air travel. Though the Wasatch Front was spared the worst...
ksl.com
Under this type of contract, people with disabilities are paid below minimum wage
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City resident Deborah Bowman says her daughter Heather is "a little fighter." Heather nearly drowned when she was just under 2 years old, Bowman said, and doctors initially thought she wouldn't make it through the night. The accident left her cortically blind and with no reflexes.
Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?
Is Utah still in a drought? Gov. Spencer Cox reminded Utahns last week that coming months play a vital role in the snow collection season, and that Utah has a “long way to go” before the winter is considered a success. A normal or above-normal snowpack won’t solve Utah’s ongoing drought situation, but it is considered an important step.
Raising Cane's Is A Restaurant That Sells Chicken Fingers
Cane's Restaurant in ProvoPhoto byImage is author's. Todd Graves was a young man with a dream. He became the founder, CEO, Fry Cook, and Cashier of his restaurant which specializes in chicken fingers. Raising Cane's was a single restaurant which was started near a college campus in Louisiana. It has grown to be a fast-growing brand in the United States.
Fundraiser for homeless youth sells overnight stays at park benches, shanties
The listings on Airbnb bill them as "cute shanty by the Jordan River" or "coveted SLC overpass location." There's even one describing itself as a "1 bed in downtown Salt Lake"
Weber County looking to crack down on short-term rentals
Weber County officials are looking to adopt a new ordinance to enforce restrictions and rules regarding short-term rentals (STRs) in the area. It’s a subject that is a hot issue for residents in Ogden Valley.
ABC 4
Tamales for Christmas? Here’s where you can find Salt Lake valley’s best for your holiday
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — If Christmas is about traditions, then this is a Latin American tradition we can all get behind. We’re talking tamales. We tackled all the popular spots around Salt Lake valley to show you what makes them so special, and how you can get them just in time for Christmas — or at least their ingredients.
Gephardt Daily
Injured woman Life-Flighted out of Utah County canyon
ALPINE, Utah Dec. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 48-year-old woman was injured while sledding with friends up one of Utah County’s more rugged, roadless canyons, requiring a helicopter rescue. The possible broken ankle left the woman unable to walk in the Friday afternoon mishap in the Horse...
ksl.com
Utah startup Errand wants to make life easier by doing the running around for you
PROVO — A group of BYU students working to identify a business idea decided to survey families to try to isolate what their biggest pain points were. What they found, which will come as no surprise to any parent, is one of the top challenges was about the collective time spent transporting kids to school, lessons, sports practices and other various activities.
KUTV
Utah Health Department finds toxic bacteria around popular local, tourist destination
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Representatives of the U.S. Forest Service announced Thursday that testing conducted by the State of Utah Health Department confirmed the presence of toxigenic cyanobacteria species around the pools of Spanish Fork's popular Fifth Water Hot Springs. The announcement comes over two weeks after a...
Gephardt Daily
Police arrest man accused of using fake $100s at Salt Lake City, West Jordan grocery stores
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 21-year-old man accused of making purchases with counterfeit $100 bills at grocery stories in Salt Lake City and West Jordan has been arrested. Semaj Shorts, 21, was taken into custody Thursday for investigation of seven counts of forgery,...
kjzz.com
Weber County house fire displaces family, causes $300k in damage
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Multiple crews responded to a house fire in Ogden Saturday morning. Representatives of the Weber Fire District reported that they were joined by officials of Roy City Fire & Rescue, Weber Area Dispatch 911 & Emergency Services District and the Weber County Sheriff's Office in responding to reports of a structure fire on 4600 West at 4 a.m.
kslnewsradio.com
Drivers in Utah County have rough morning drive
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Less than a 1/16 of an inch of snow caused more than two dozen accidents on a mile-and-a-half stretch of southbound I-15 leaving Orem to Center Street in Provo Friday morning. Several crashes involved multiple vehicles which blocked more than half the freeway, with cars...
West Valley City man injured after shooting self while cleaning gun
A West Valley City man ended up in the hospital this evening after police say he accidentally shot himself while cleaning his gun.
