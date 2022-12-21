ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

kpcw.org

Park City Institute on lack of contract with PCSD for use of Eccles Center

Park City Institute Executive Director Ari Ioannides discusses the lack of contract with the Park City School District for the use of the Eccles Center. Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.
PARK CITY, UT
Deseret News

Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?

Is Utah still in a drought? Gov. Spencer Cox reminded Utahns last week that coming months play a vital role in the snow collection season, and that Utah has a “long way to go” before the winter is considered a success. A normal or above-normal snowpack won’t solve Utah’s ongoing drought situation, but it is considered an important step.
UTAH STATE
S. F. Mori

Raising Cane's Is A Restaurant That Sells Chicken Fingers

Cane's Restaurant in ProvoPhoto byImage is author's. Todd Graves was a young man with a dream. He became the founder, CEO, Fry Cook, and Cashier of his restaurant which specializes in chicken fingers. Raising Cane's was a single restaurant which was started near a college campus in Louisiana. It has grown to be a fast-growing brand in the United States.
PROVO, UT
Gephardt Daily

Injured woman Life-Flighted out of Utah County canyon

ALPINE, Utah Dec. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 48-year-old woman was injured while sledding with friends up one of Utah County’s more rugged, roadless canyons, requiring a helicopter rescue. The possible broken ankle left the woman unable to walk in the Friday afternoon mishap in the Horse...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Utah startup Errand wants to make life easier by doing the running around for you

PROVO — A group of BYU students working to identify a business idea decided to survey families to try to isolate what their biggest pain points were. What they found, which will come as no surprise to any parent, is one of the top challenges was about the collective time spent transporting kids to school, lessons, sports practices and other various activities.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Weber County house fire displaces family, causes $300k in damage

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Multiple crews responded to a house fire in Ogden Saturday morning. Representatives of the Weber Fire District reported that they were joined by officials of Roy City Fire & Rescue, Weber Area Dispatch 911 & Emergency Services District and the Weber County Sheriff's Office in responding to reports of a structure fire on 4600 West at 4 a.m.
OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Drivers in Utah County have rough morning drive

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Less than a 1/16 of an inch of snow caused more than two dozen accidents on a mile-and-a-half stretch of southbound I-15 leaving Orem to Center Street in Provo Friday morning. Several crashes involved multiple vehicles which blocked more than half the freeway, with cars...
UTAH COUNTY, UT

