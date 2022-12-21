Read full article on original website
Violent Solo Vehicle Rollover Crash into Tree Leaves 1 Trapped
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A violent single-vehicle rollover crash into a tree trapped one person and caused vehicle parts to scatter upon impact. Pomona Police Department… Read more "Violent Solo Vehicle Rollover Crash into Tree Leaves 1 Trapped"
KTLA.com
Hiker survives 200-foot fall in San Gabriel Mountains
A woman from Colorado had to be rescued by helicopter after tumbling 200 feet down one of Southern California’s tallest peaks on Saturday, authorities said. Ruth Woroniecki, 40, from Thornton, Colorado, left her family’s campground early Saturday morning to climb Cucamonga Peak in the San Gabriel Mountains, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
CHP will begin Christmas weekend traffic enforcement operation
Authorities in Riverside County and around the state will begin a Christmas weekend enforcement effort today targeting motorists driving drunk or violating other traffic laws. The 54-hour "maximum enforcement period" will begin at 6:01 p.m. Friday and continue through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol. During that period, all available officers will The post CHP will begin Christmas weekend traffic enforcement operation appeared first on KESQ.
1 Injured in 2-Vehicle Whittier Traffic Collision
Whittier, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was injured in a two-vehicle traffic collision early Friday morning in the city of Whittier. Los Angeles County Fire Department and multiple police agencies received a call at 12:45 a.m., Dec. 23, for a vehicle collision initially reported with fire and possible ejection on Lambert Road and Gunn Avenue.
KTLA.com
Rain in the forecast for Southern California
Southern California’s run of spectacular winter weather is about to take a turn for the wet. Starting Tuesday, there is a good chance for rain to drench Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties almost every day for the next two weeks as storm system moves in from the Pacific Northwest.
vvng.com
23 train cars involved in Union Pacific derailment in Victorville; cleanup underway
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A clean-up effort is underway after 23 train cars were involved in a train derailment Tuesday morning in Victorville. The Union Pacific train derailed at about 8 a.m. December 20, 2022, on the east side of Victorville, California, near Stoddard Wells and Highway 18. “About...
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Twentynine Palms Highway
A 50-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a Toyota Corolla Thursday afternoon in Yucca Valley. The crash was reported at about 5:09 p.m. at the intersection of Twentynine Palms Highway and Hanford Avenue. According to the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station, deputies learned that a white Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling eastbound in the number The post Motorcyclist dies in crash on Twentynine Palms Highway appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Motorcyclist dies after sliding into stationary car in Yucca Valley 12/22
A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a stationary car on Twentynine Palms Highway in Yucca Valley on Thursday, December 22. According to a sheriff’s report, deputies were called to the intersection of Twentynine Palms Highway and Hanford Avenue where witnesses say a white Kawasaki motorcycle appeared to not see the stopped traffic in front of him. The unidentified motorcyclist applied his brakes and skidded a short distance before laying the motorcycle down and colliding with the back of a stopped sedan, driven by a 29 year-old resident of Twentynine Palms.
police1.com
Dad holding gun to baby’s head is shot dead by Calif. police in 20-hour standoff
LOS ANGELES — A daylong standoff in Lancaster came to an end Wednesday night when a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy fatally shot the suspect, according to authorities. The shooting occurred at 9:05 p.m. in the 2500 block of East Avenue I, according to the Sheriff's Department's Information Bureau. A baby was inside the residence with the suspect and was uninjured when rescued, said Deputy Miesha McClendon, a Sheriff's Department spokesperson.
Woman wounded in car-to-car shooting in San Bernardino
Authorities are searching for a driver who reportedly opened fire on another vehicle while driving in San Bernardino on Thursday. The incident occurred around noon in an unincorporated part of San Bernardino known as Rosena Ranch, when a woman and a passenger in her car were involved in some sort of dispute with another vehicle near Sierra Avenue, just south of the 15 Freeway in Fontana. According to investigators, the suspect followed the victim to Rosena Ranch, shooting into her vehicle and fleeing from the scene. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies dispatched to the scene located the woman suffering from a gunshot wound, and administered medical aid before she was rushed to a nearby hospital. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening. Deputies were still searching for the suspect, and have no additional information available. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has additional information is asked to contact authorities at (909) 356-6767.
Person Hit by Amtrak Train and Killed in Pomona
A person was hit by an Amtrak train and killed Wednesday in Pomona, police said.
foxla.com
Metrolink shuts down tracks after Amtrak train hits person
POMONA, Calif. - Metrolink has shut down several tracks in the Los Angeles area Wednesday after officials said an Amtrak train hit a person on the tracks. Cut Your Electric Bill by Using This Tiny Deviceenergysavingtools.com|. Metrolink has issued the following route updates for passengers traveling this morning:. Passengers riding...
Rialto passes moratorium on truck travel
The Rialto City Council passed the measure earlier this month. The measure places a 45-day moratorium on truck travel on seven sections of road in Rialto. Outdoor truck storage will also be restricted. The 45-day moratorium took effect on Dec. 13. After the 45 days are up, the city may...
Lancaster Standoff Ends with Barricaded Suspect Down, Baby Safe
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A tense standoff situation involving a barricaded armed pursuit suspect holding a baby hostage finally came to an end on Wednesday night in a mobile home in the city of Lancaster. At approximately 9:00 p.m., Dec. 21, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Enforcement...
Passenger of vehicle killed in I-5 crash
A passenger of a vehicle involved in a crash last week on the Interstate 5 South freeway in San Diego died, medical officials said.
Wood burning ban extended for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties through Dec. 26
Pollution concerns have prompted the South Coast AQMD to extend a wood burning ban for non-desert areas of of Los Angeles County, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties from Christmas Day through Monday. “South Coast AQMD reminds residents in these areas that burning wood in their fireplaces or any indoor or outdoor wood-burning device is […]
Fontana Herald News
Two pedestrians die after being struck by vehicles in San Bernardino in separate incidents
Two pedestrians died in separate incidents in San Bernardino recently, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. —— On Dec. 20 at about 5 p.m., officers from the San Bernardino Police Department responded to West Foothill Blvd and North Macy Street for a reported traffic collision. A pedestrian, 70-year-old David UIrey, a resident of San Bernardino, was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased at 11:35 p.m.
Pregnant woman injured in possible road-rage shooting in San Bernardino
An expectant mother was shot during a possible road-rage incident in San Bernardino Thursday, authorities said. It happened around 12:15 p.m. near Sycamore Creek Drive and Clearwater Parkway. A woman was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. An initial investigation determined that some sort of […]
knewsradio.com
Women In Car Yell At Man; He Opens Fire; Misses; Arrested For Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Suspect Thomas Barnes IV Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. It happened on Stanford Drive in Temecula. It has no connection with Stanford University. There is no Phi Beta Kappa here. Wednesday December 21st 2022, just before 3 in the afternoon, 3 women in a car, hurling verbal insults as...
Man barricades in Lancaster mobile home park with two children
A suspect is barricaded in a mobile home park following a high-speed pursuit in Lancaster Wednesday.Officers from the California Highway Patrol at around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday began pursuing a man who was driving at speeds over 130 mph through surface streets in Palmdale before driving onto the northbound 14 Highway Freeway, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball said.The suspect, who had two children with him, got off the freeway at Golden Valley and entered a mobile home a park in Lancaster where he barricaded himself.Witnesses at the mobile home park told deputies the suspect threatened to shoot the children during the barricade.The CHP contacted the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, who dispatched a SWAT team to the scene.CHP officers remained at the scene, Kimball said.
