Watch Will Smith help Celtics player Marcus Smart propose on Christmas
Celtics player Marcus Smart made quite possibly the biggest shot of his life with a Christmas gift, thanks to an assist from Will Smith. Smart, 28, posted to his Instagram Dec. 26 a video of him and then-girlfriend Maisa Hallum (along with a room full of people) watching a selfie-style video of Smith that they projected on a screen in the house. Smith's video seemed random until everyone realized he was setting the scene for Smart to propose to Hallum.
