Everybody hates Febby: How internal drama destroyed Arkosh in Dota Pro Circuit
The Open and Closed Qualifiers for the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit are over, and multiple regions are wrapped up with upsets. While Old G failed to go through, the North American region witnessed Arkosh Gaming falling apart in an unexpected manner. Despite forming a promising lineup, Arkosh even struggled to...
From chat mod to LAN: TSM minustempo is pushing competitive Apex Legends forward
What was supposed to be a normal day for one of the most important figures in Apex Legends began by worrying about, of all things, Super Smash Bros. The accusations, arguments, and eventual cancellations of several events surrounding the Panda Cup and Smash World Tour made life a headache for many players around the world who were trying to decide which events to attend at the end of the year. And for TSM player manager minustempo, that meant figuring out how to get players like Tweek and Leffen to California for Mainstage 2022 on short notice.
Spotify Smashed: How a small project turned into Spotify Wrapped for Melee
The holiday season is full of different social media trends that pop up every other day, but Spotify has become a staple of December discussions thanks to its end-of-year review program called Spotify Wrapped. And while the music service may have popularized the idea, the Super Smash Bros. community got in on the fun for the first time this year thanks to one developer who decided to try and build out a personal project.
Virtus.pro ‘steals’ a player to replace recently banned Dota 2 carry
Virtus.pro nuked its previous Dota 2 roster following its failure to qualify for The International 11, but its new lineup was slapped out of orbit less than a month after forming when its new carry player was banned by Valve for account sharing and impersonating members of another team. And now the organization has pillaged another team’s carry to fill the void left by that ban.
How to reduce lag in Apex Legends
Lag is arguably one of the worst things that can happen to you in any multiplayer game. When it comes to Apex Legends, your network’s slow performance might be the difference between victory or defeat. Lag can be caused by server overload, which can occur when a huge amount of people are trying to log into the game at once; it can also happen on the player’s end due to problems with your ISP, router, PC and more.
The best CS:GO teams of 2022
2022 was a great year for professional CS:GO. Teams played all the big events on LAN after surviving the online competitions that had to take place in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and fans from all around the world had the opportunity to cheer for their favorite players in multiple S-tier tournaments.
Fan builds League-themed pinball machine—and it’ll blow you away
League of Legends has inspired a fan to create a pinball table with various game modes and challenges for all in-game roles. The custom pinball build includes various champions, cinematics, and a Worlds anthem to create a unique experience for arcade enjoyers. The talented person behind this creation showcased their progress on the Trident Pinball YouTube channel along with other DIY pinball builds.
Where to use the Special Ops Relay Station key in DMZ
Call of Duty Warzone 2’s DMZ mode is more than just recklessly diving into Al Mazrah and grabbing whatever loot you can. Approaching the Tarkov-inspired game with a loadout you’ll lose if you die is its own game, made even more challenging thanks to the ability to loot and use keys.
The best CS:GO streamers of 2022
CS:GO is not the most popular streaming game out there, but it’s not because the CS:GO streamers don’t get a lot of love that they don’t produce quality and entertaining content from the ones following the action from their home: the competitive scene is packed with tournaments, and they kind of steal most of the viewers from people trying to stream their matchmaking or FACEIT matches.
M80 pounces on explosive Siege roster, acquires released XSET squad bound for SI 2023
A familiar face has picked up the former XSET Rainbow Six Siege roster and coaching staff, as well as their qualified spot at the upcoming Six Invitational. The newly formed M80 organization, founded by former XSET COO Marco Mereu, acquired the entire team today. M80 picked up the NA/Brazilian roster...
Echo take down Raszageth, win third consecutive WoW Race to World First
For the third consecutive time, Echo Esports have won a World of Warcraft Race to World First. Europe’s top WoW team became the first guild in the world to clear the Vault of the Incarnates earlier today, winning the first RWF event of the Dragonflight expansion. After winning the...
