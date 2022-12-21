ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

FOX Sports

Niners TE George Kittle emerges as Brock Purdy’s security blanket

One major reason rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has been successful in helping to lead the San Francisco 49ers to a 3-0 record during his time under center is the group of talented playmakers surrounding him. Running back Christian McCaffrey has been the table-setter of the offense, with 818 scrimmage yards...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Bears lose to Bills, but young defenders provide hope for the future

The Chicago Bears are still not a very good football team. That much was evident during a frigid Christmas Eve loss to the AFC-favorite Buffalo Bills, 35-13, in Chicago, during which windchill temperatures were as low as 12 degrees below zero. The Bills are a very good team. They were...
CHICAGO, IL
The Comeback

NFL world roasts hilariously bad Dak Prescott interception

Dak Prescott threw one of the worst interceptions we’ve seen this season. The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles have a pivotal NFC East matchup on Christmas Eve. The 13-1 Eagles and the 10-4 Cowboys are only three games apart with three games to play. So there are high stakes in North Texas this afternoon. Those Read more... The post NFL world roasts hilariously bad Dak Prescott interception appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Jets extend losing streak, fall to 7-8 vs. Jags | THE CARTON SHOW

Thursday Night Football featured yet another loss for the New York Jets, who fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars 19-3. Zach Wilson didn't throw for a single touchdown, disappointing New York fans, including Craig Carton. Victor Cruz joins Carton to decide whether the season is over for the Jets after this loss, and whether this is the last time we'll see Wilson take the field for New York.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

How much pressure is on Tua Tagovailoa vs. Packers in Week 16? | SPEAK

The Miami Dolphins will host Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day. The Packers have won back-to-back games and are in the playoff picture, while the Dolphins are currently the seventh seed in the AFC. However, Miami has lost three straight games, but according to FOX Bet Sportsbook, the they are (-3.5) favorites. Joy Taylor discusses how much pressure is on Tua Tagovailoa in Week 16.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Texans-Titans

The Houston Texans square off against the Tennessee Titans in a Week 16 NFL matchup. The Texans suffered a tough loss at the hands of the.Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15, while the Titans were defeated by the Los Angeles Chargers. Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Craig's Crystal Ball predicts Zach Wilson's future after Jets loss | THE CARTON SHOW

Craig Carton looks into the future using his crystal ball to see some interesting predictions for his New York Jets. After such a poor performance from Zach Wilson against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Craig predicts the Jets will still make it to the playoffs, but only with Chris Streveler as the starting QB. Meanwhile, Craig reveals what activity will be keeping Wilson busy in the future. He also predicts the outcome of the big matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles, and whether he expects the Cincinnati Bengals to make the playoffs.
NEW YORK STATE
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Saints-Browns

The New Orleans Saints head to Ohio to square off against the Cleveland Browns in a Week 16 NFL matchup. Both of these teams were victorious last weekend. The Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15, while the Browns took down the Baltimore Ravens in their matchup. Here's everything...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Allen, Bills look to lock up AFC East title against Bears

BUFFALO (11-3) at CHICAGO (3-11) Saturday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bills 6-8; Bears 5-8-1. SERIES RECORD: Bears lead 8-5. LAST MEETING: Bears beat Bills 41-9 on Nov. 4, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. LAST WEEK: Bills beat Dolphins 32-29; Bears lost to Eagles 25-20. BILLS OFFENSE: OVERALL...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Which NFL teams could receive some Christmas cheer?

It is gift-giving season, the time of year when you either get something you asked for, something you didn't, or maybe, if you haven't been good, nothing at all. So it goes in the National Football League, too, where this year there are more parcels than usual stacked up around pro football's metaphoric familial tree, and in an abundance of cases the same present awaits once the pigskin-colored wrapping has been torn off.
COLORADO STATE
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Buccaneers-Cardinals

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will square off against the Arizona Cardinals in a Week 16 NFL matchup. The Buccaneers were defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15, while the Cardinals were taken down by the Denver Broncos. Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Buccaneers-Cardinals game,...
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Take Justin Fields, Bears to cover against a Bills squad who cannot blow out teams | What's Wright?

The Chicago Bears will host the Buffalo Bills on Christmas Eve in Week 16. Like many areas across the United States, Chicago will also face poor weather conditions, which impacts the game's money line and odds. While the Bills are first the AFC East and eyeing the No. 1 playoff seed, they have not won a multi-score game in two and a half months against the Pittsburgh Steelers (prior to defeating the New England Patriots 24-10 in Week 13). Nick Wright says that the Bills (-10) is too many points, then breaks down why the Bears covering is the better bet.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Why Eagles NEED Jalen Hurts back in Week 17 | What's Wright?

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts suffered a shoulder injury in Week 15 vs. Bears, backup quarterback Gardner Minshew was named starter in Week 16 vs. Cowboys. Nick Wright explains the Eagles need to avoid running the ball so much with Hurts because injuries like this are bound to happen. Nick believes with Hurts out for Week 16 Joe Burrow might enter the MVP conversation if the Bengals beat the Bills in Week 17.
WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, PA
FOX Sports

Previewing Packers-Dolphins, remembering Steelers great Franco Harris and more! | Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet

On this week's edition of "Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet", Schrager discusses the hottest topics around the National Football League. These include previewing the Christmas Day matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Miami Dolphins, remember Pittsburgh Steelers' great Franco Harris, talking New York Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux and more!
GREEN BAY, WI

