Bowles says Gronkowski contacted the Buccaneers about returning to the team
It turns out Rob Gronkowski was feeling the boredom of not playing football earlier this season. Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles told the Tampa Bay Times that Gronkowski contacted the team, and he had several discussions with the future Hall of Fame tight end about him returning to the team in November.
Niners TE George Kittle emerges as Brock Purdy’s security blanket
One major reason rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has been successful in helping to lead the San Francisco 49ers to a 3-0 record during his time under center is the group of talented playmakers surrounding him. Running back Christian McCaffrey has been the table-setter of the offense, with 818 scrimmage yards...
NFC Playoff Race: Christmas Comes Early for Packers
The Green Bay Packers’ playoff hopes improved during the first wave of games on Saturday.
Bears lose to Bills, but young defenders provide hope for the future
The Chicago Bears are still not a very good football team. That much was evident during a frigid Christmas Eve loss to the AFC-favorite Buffalo Bills, 35-13, in Chicago, during which windchill temperatures were as low as 12 degrees below zero. The Bills are a very good team. They were...
NFL world roasts hilariously bad Dak Prescott interception
Dak Prescott threw one of the worst interceptions we’ve seen this season. The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles have a pivotal NFC East matchup on Christmas Eve. The 13-1 Eagles and the 10-4 Cowboys are only three games apart with three games to play. So there are high stakes in North Texas this afternoon. Those Read more... The post NFL world roasts hilariously bad Dak Prescott interception appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jets extend losing streak, fall to 7-8 vs. Jags | THE CARTON SHOW
Thursday Night Football featured yet another loss for the New York Jets, who fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars 19-3. Zach Wilson didn't throw for a single touchdown, disappointing New York fans, including Craig Carton. Victor Cruz joins Carton to decide whether the season is over for the Jets after this loss, and whether this is the last time we'll see Wilson take the field for New York.
How much pressure is on Tua Tagovailoa vs. Packers in Week 16? | SPEAK
The Miami Dolphins will host Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day. The Packers have won back-to-back games and are in the playoff picture, while the Dolphins are currently the seventh seed in the AFC. However, Miami has lost three straight games, but according to FOX Bet Sportsbook, the they are (-3.5) favorites. Joy Taylor discusses how much pressure is on Tua Tagovailoa in Week 16.
NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Texans-Titans
The Houston Texans square off against the Tennessee Titans in a Week 16 NFL matchup. The Texans suffered a tough loss at the hands of the.Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15, while the Titans were defeated by the Los Angeles Chargers. Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on...
Craig's Crystal Ball predicts Zach Wilson's future after Jets loss | THE CARTON SHOW
Craig Carton looks into the future using his crystal ball to see some interesting predictions for his New York Jets. After such a poor performance from Zach Wilson against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Craig predicts the Jets will still make it to the playoffs, but only with Chris Streveler as the starting QB. Meanwhile, Craig reveals what activity will be keeping Wilson busy in the future. He also predicts the outcome of the big matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles, and whether he expects the Cincinnati Bengals to make the playoffs.
NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Saints-Browns
The New Orleans Saints head to Ohio to square off against the Cleveland Browns in a Week 16 NFL matchup. Both of these teams were victorious last weekend. The Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15, while the Browns took down the Baltimore Ravens in their matchup. Here's everything...
Allen, Bills look to lock up AFC East title against Bears
BUFFALO (11-3) at CHICAGO (3-11) Saturday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bills 6-8; Bears 5-8-1. SERIES RECORD: Bears lead 8-5. LAST MEETING: Bears beat Bills 41-9 on Nov. 4, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. LAST WEEK: Bills beat Dolphins 32-29; Bears lost to Eagles 25-20. BILLS OFFENSE: OVERALL...
Why Lamar Jackson should NOT sit for the remainder of the season despite his knee injury | SPEAK
Joy Taylor believes Lamar Jackson should play even if his knee injury is impacting his final year of his rookie contract. Joy explains Jackson should play because the Ravens are in contention for playoff football, and because Jackson will eventually get paid in the offseason.
Which NFL teams could receive some Christmas cheer?
It is gift-giving season, the time of year when you either get something you asked for, something you didn't, or maybe, if you haven't been good, nothing at all. So it goes in the National Football League, too, where this year there are more parcels than usual stacked up around pro football's metaphoric familial tree, and in an abundance of cases the same present awaits once the pigskin-colored wrapping has been torn off.
NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Buccaneers-Cardinals
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will square off against the Arizona Cardinals in a Week 16 NFL matchup. The Buccaneers were defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15, while the Cardinals were taken down by the Denver Broncos. Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Buccaneers-Cardinals game,...
Take Justin Fields, Bears to cover against a Bills squad who cannot blow out teams | What's Wright?
The Chicago Bears will host the Buffalo Bills on Christmas Eve in Week 16. Like many areas across the United States, Chicago will also face poor weather conditions, which impacts the game's money line and odds. While the Bills are first the AFC East and eyeing the No. 1 playoff seed, they have not won a multi-score game in two and a half months against the Pittsburgh Steelers (prior to defeating the New England Patriots 24-10 in Week 13). Nick Wright says that the Bills (-10) is too many points, then breaks down why the Bears covering is the better bet.
Why Eagles NEED Jalen Hurts back in Week 17 | What's Wright?
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts suffered a shoulder injury in Week 15 vs. Bears, backup quarterback Gardner Minshew was named starter in Week 16 vs. Cowboys. Nick Wright explains the Eagles need to avoid running the ball so much with Hurts because injuries like this are bound to happen. Nick believes with Hurts out for Week 16 Joe Burrow might enter the MVP conversation if the Bengals beat the Bills in Week 17.
Can Joe Burrow catch Patrick Mahomes in NFL MVP race? | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes are joined by Eric Mangini to discuss the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs. The crew debates if Joe Burrow can catch Patrick Mahomes in the NFL MVP race and talk all things Bengals & Chiefs.
NFL odds: How bad weather impacts betting lines; Bills-Bears total dropping
Booking NFL games gets even trickier once the calendar flips to December due to the weather component. This week, in particular, will be miserable across a huge chunk of the country, impacting a handful of NFL games. Per FOX Sports Research, seven games currently stand out due to frigid cold...
NFL Week 16: Can the Eagles handle the Cowboys without Jalen Hurts this weekend?
FOX betting analyst Sammy P breaks down the Week 16 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys. See who he thinks you should bet on!
Previewing Packers-Dolphins, remembering Steelers great Franco Harris and more! | Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet
On this week's edition of "Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet", Schrager discusses the hottest topics around the National Football League. These include previewing the Christmas Day matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Miami Dolphins, remember Pittsburgh Steelers' great Franco Harris, talking New York Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux and more!
