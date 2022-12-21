Craig Carton looks into the future using his crystal ball to see some interesting predictions for his New York Jets. After such a poor performance from Zach Wilson against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Craig predicts the Jets will still make it to the playoffs, but only with Chris Streveler as the starting QB. Meanwhile, Craig reveals what activity will be keeping Wilson busy in the future. He also predicts the outcome of the big matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles, and whether he expects the Cincinnati Bengals to make the playoffs.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO