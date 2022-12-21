Read full article on original website
Richland, Ashland, Crawford and Knox counties under Level 2 snow emergencies
Richland, Ashland, Crawford and Knox counties were all under Level 2 snow emergencies Friday morning, according to the sheriff's offices in each county. Under the three-tier system, Level 2 means roads are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.
High winds creating visibility problems on Knox County roadways
MOUNT VERNON — Just after 2 a.m. Friday, Knox County Sheriff David Shaffer issued a Level 1 snow emergency for Knox County. Two hours later, Shaffer went a level higher and issued a Level 2 snow emergency. "The plows are doing what they can," a Knox County Sheriff's Office...
UPDATE: Knox County lowered to Level 2 snow emergency on Saturday at noon
UPDATE: (Saturday at noon) Knox County is downgrading to a Level 2 Snow Advisory, according to Sheriff David Schaffer. Although some major roads and areas in Mount Vernon and the villages are cleared, there are many secondary and rural roads that are still heavily drifted and some are still impassable. Winds are expected to cause issues in outlying areas throughout the day and evening. Thank you to all of the road crews, first responders, dispatchers, utility workers and all of the other workers that continue to conduct business no matter what the conditions.
Danville standouts part of All-Area defensive team
MANSFIELD — If you were to design the prototypical high school linebacker, there’s a pretty good chance the end product would look a lot like Mansfield Senior’s Mekhi Bradley. The two-time area Defensive Player of the Year, Bradley comes straight from central casting. The senior is big...
Danville Police reports Dec. 14 to 22
DANVILLE -- Danville Police officers filed these reports after their respective shifts from Dec. 14 to 22, according to Chief Daniel J. Weckesser.
Fredericktown schools ready to bring narcan units to district
FREDERICKTOWN — Fredericktown resident Becky Kirkpatrick went to an October Fredericktown Board of Education meeting to discuss something she's noticed in her community that's been troubling her. It weighed on Kirkpatrick's mind to the point it prompted her to speak at the meeting.
History Knox: A year of stories and memories in review
MOUNT VERNON -- The year 2022 has proven to be a tough one in many ways, but comfort can be found in exploring the stories of our area’s rich past. As the year draws to an arctic close, I wanted to point out a few highlights from the previous year for those who may have missed them.
