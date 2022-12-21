UPDATE: (Saturday at noon) Knox County is downgrading to a Level 2 Snow Advisory, according to Sheriff David Schaffer. Although some major roads and areas in Mount Vernon and the villages are cleared, there are many secondary and rural roads that are still heavily drifted and some are still impassable. Winds are expected to cause issues in outlying areas throughout the day and evening. Thank you to all of the road crews, first responders, dispatchers, utility workers and all of the other workers that continue to conduct business no matter what the conditions.

